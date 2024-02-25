Best Immigration Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

In this article, we take a look at the Best Immigration Lawyers in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to Best Immigration Lawyers in Each of the 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Human movement across borders has been a part of life since the beginning of time. However, there is no doubt that the rate has substantially increased over the years. There are multifarious reasons why people leave their homes and move to a strange land. While some are dictated by the harsh realities of life, such as geopolitical strife and poor economic conditions, others are motivated by a prosperous career and a desire for diverse cultural experiences.

International Immigrant Outlook and Industry Overview

In July 2020, the estimated global international migrant number was recorded at 281 million, constituting 3.5% of the global population. Approximately 48% of this number comprises females, and three out of four international migrants were observed to be in the age bracket of 20-64 years. The migration trend was more pronounced towards Asia and Europe (31% each), followed closely by North America (21%), Africa (9%), Latin America and the Caribbean (5%), and Oceania (3%). By the end of 2022, an astonishing number of refugees reached 35.3 million, with asylum-seekers amounting to 5.4 million.

With such large movements across countries, a significant proportion of immigrants may struggle to comprehend and select the most feasible and legally sound method for migration. This is where the role of immigration consultancies and law firms becomes crucial. They can assist individuals in streamlining the most feasible migration method according to their specific needs, help them understand their status in the migrated country according to its laws, and pave the way for a secure immigration. It is no wonder that the Immigration consulting services market is not only growing (reaching $1.42 billion in 2022) but is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2023-2029, reaching $2.11 billion by 2029.

Is there a Need for an Immigration Lawyer?

Hiring an immigration lawyer is not a requirement, and one can even choose to dispense with it when the immigration case is extremely straightforward. However, in more complicated scenarios, an immigration lawyer can indeed prove very helpful. Immigration law is intricate and contingent upon the immigrant rules and regulations of the country. US immigration lawyers would be the best avenue for aspirant US immigrants who are unable to navigate the winding path to citizenship and residency in the country. Their guidance becomes even more crucial in situations where certain elements complicate matters. For instance, cases involving deportation, prior immigration violations, criminal history, or being out of status in the US are some situations in which the expertise of immigration lawyers would prove beneficial.

US Immigrant Situation

According to recent estimates from the US Census Bureau, the number of immigrants in the US increased by a million, reaching a record high of 46 million. The share of the foreign-born population has surged to nearly 14% after a slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental restrictions. People from all over the world move to this land of opportunity. The data from 2021 showed Mexico in the lead as the origin country for migrants (23.7%), followed by India (6.0%), China (4.7%), the Philippines (4.4%), and El Salvador (3.10%). Immigrants play a vital role in the economic prosperity of the country, contributing substantially, ranging from entrepreneurs to skilled and unskilled workforce, backing the economy.

Compared to the overall US population, immigrants emerge as leaders in entrepreneurship. The data from 2021 revealed that 22.2% of immigrants are entrepreneurs. Notably, 44.8% of the 2023 Fortune 500 list was founded by either immigrants or the children of immigrants. This includes four prominent US tech companies: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google-- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST). Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) was founded by the son of a Syrian immigrant, Google-- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) was co-founded by a Russian immigrant, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was established by a Cuban immigrant, and Costco was brought into being by the son of Canadian immigrants.

Immigrants also constitute a fair share of the workforce, making up 17.10% of the labor force. They fill positions at both skilled and unskilled levels, working in diverse sectors from high-tech positions to agriculture, hospitality, and service jobs. The work visa is, in fact, a popular mode of immigrant entry into the US. Major tech firms such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google-- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been sponsoring employees through H-1B visas and continue to do so.

Methodology

For the article “Best Immigration Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US.” we started off by shortlisting 30 largest US cities by population. These city ranking are also consistent with our other articles like Best Workplace Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US. Then, taking individual cities, we searched for immigration lawyers by using terms like "immigration lawyers in [City Name]" and assessed them based on their Google reviews and ratings. For each city, we picked lawyers with the highest Google reviews, keeping the rating benchmark above 3.3.

30. Miller & Miller Law, LLC-- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 795

While Miller & Miller Law, LLC is primarily a bankruptcy law firm, they also offer immigration services. With more than 30 years of experience, accredited and associated, the firm maintains a highly professional attitude. Clients are quite satisfied with their thorough and prompt handling of affairs.

29. Griffith Immigration Law-- Baltimore, Maryland

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 539

With the slogan 'Immigrants serving Immigrants,' Griffith Immigration Law Firm is dedicated to helping new migrants in the country. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, they provide services ranging from family immigration, deportation defense, business immigration, permanent residency, to citizenship.

28. Legalquest Network, P.C.-- Detroit, Michigan

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 547

Rated among the 10 Best Attorneys in 2018, awarded the Client’s Choice in 2018, and a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, this firm boasts over 24 years of experience. Offering a variety of immigration-related services, they have served clients from 115 countries. Clients have given great reviews about their professionalism and the quality of their work.

27. CLF Abogados, PLLC (Lawyers) -- Memphis, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 322

Among the wide range of services offered by this firm, they also handle legal immigration problems. With over 25 years of experience, clients have found them to be very helpful.

26. Richard Harris Personal Injury Law Firm -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 1,777

This personal injury law firm also offers legal immigration services. Highly associated and accredited, the firm is an excellent choice for individuals seeking solutions to their immigration problems.

25. Gonzales, Gonzales & Gonzales-- Portland, Oregon

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 385

Firmly established with offices in Portland and Seattle, they aim to assist their clients in matters of Work-Based, Family-Based, and Non-Immigrant Visas, as well as deportation and removal proceedings. Additionally, they provide services related to green cards and US citizenship.

24. Law Offices of Ruben Ortiz, PLLC-- El Paso, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 641

Established since 1998 and highly accredited, the immigration lawyers in this firm can be instrumental in immigration criminal cases. They have been reviewed as highly professional and helpful by their clients.

23. Law Offices of Johanna M. Herrero -- Boston, Massachusetts

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 518

The Law Offices of Johanna M. Herrero provide various forms of immigration services, including family-based immigration, immigration law, special immigrant juvenile, naturalization, residency, and asylum law, among others. Awarded with strong associations and accreditation, it is no surprise that they have been able to achieve asylum, naturalization, and residency for their clients.

22. Stump & Associates, P.C. -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 349

With over 40 years of experience, Stump & Associates, P.C. is one of the oldest law firms in Oklahoma. They provide multifarious immigration services, encompassing family-based immigration, marriage-based immigration, employment-based immigration, deportation, immigration difficulties, and waivers of inadmissibility.

21. The Mendoza Law Firm-- Washington DC

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 859

For 14 years, this firm has been helping immigrants with legal aid and is adequately equipped to defend their clients' immigration needs, facilitating the process of obtaining US residency.

20. Abogados de la Comunidad - Community Law Group-- Nashville, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 526

Providing various immigration services, Abogados de la Comunidad-- Community Law Group has competently satisfied their clients.

19. My Rights Immigration Law Firm-- Denver, Colorado

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 368

An award-winning immigration law firm, they are committed to fighting for their clients in matters such as adjustment of status, DACA, deportation defense, federal litigation, naturalization, and U-visa.

18. Choquette Immigration Law Group-- Seattle, Washington

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 694

Credibly established and working for over 25 years in the field of immigration, Choquette Immigration Law Group helps their clients navigate the processes of fiancé visas, family green cards, as well as US citizenship.

17. KPB Immigration Law Firm-- San Francisco, California

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 1,264

Specializing in immigration law, the firm provides services such as business immigration, specialty visas for employees and workers with unique skills, green cards, asylum, family immigration, U-visas, and removal defense, among others. KPB Immigration Law Firm also represents several foreign governments, including Mexico and Colombia.

16. Gresk & Singleton-- Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 1,068

With over 40 years of experience, they are one of the earliest and largest immigration firms in the State of Indiana. They specialize in immigration law, criminal defense, and family law.

15. Latorre Law Firm-- Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Google rating: 4.5

Current Google reviews: 797

Since 1996, Latorre Law Firm has been providing various legal services, including immigration law. Highly accredited and associated, customers are very satisfied with their immigration lawyers.

14. Shihab Burke, LLC, Attorneys at Law-- Columbus, Ohio

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 271

Endowed with high ratings and experienced lawyers, Shihab Burke, LLC, Attorneys at Law, offer a variety of immigration services, including business immigration, work visas, investor visas, green cards, immigration appeals, family immigration, and citizenship.

13. Dunham & Jones, Attorneys at Law, P.C.-- Fort Worth, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 986

The firm provides various immigration law services, including family-based immigration, green cards, permanent residency, immigration and criminal arrest cases, and more. They are highly awarded and associated.

12. Lena Korial-Yonan, P.A.-- Jacksonville, Florida

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 325

Lena Korial-Yonan, P.A., is dedicated to helping their clients by providing immigration services in various areas, such as fiancé visas, marriages, spousal visas, green cards, family-based petitions, removal of conditional residence, and citizenship.

11. Lincoln-Goldfinch Law -- Austin, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 1,177

Top-rated and award-winning, this Texas firm offers a range of immigration-related services for their customers. They can provide assistance with family-based immigration, naturalization, asylum and refugees, temporary visas, green cards, citizenship, employers, and deportation, among others.

