BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

·30 min read
  • BEST

HANGZHOU, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)
logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "Successfully completing the sale of China express business in the fourth quarter, we exited the year with a leaner and more focused organization. We now have a much stronger capital base and a clear path to support our sustainable growth and profitability.

"Following a smooth Express handover, BEST Freight rebounded strongly in December, narrowing its net loss by 50% month-over-month. Supply Chain Management focused on higher margin accounts and expanded its franchised Cloud OFCs network in preparation for new customer acquisition. Global's results remained encouraging with parcel volume growing 57% YoY for the quarter and 104% YoY for the full year despite the persistent impact of COVID-19.

"In 2022, our businesses are better aligned for near and long-term success, with a stronger ability to return value to our stakeholders and partners," Mr. Chou continued. "By focusing on our core competencies in freight, integrated supply chain management and global logistics solutions while maximizing revenue and cost synergies, we expect to grow the top line of our core segments by 15% to 20%YoY in 2022, and aim to reach profitability in Freight and Supply Chain Management by second half of the year."

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our fourth quarter capped a critical year of decisive business adjustments. Built on the strength of our main business pillars, we have paved the way for BEST's future growth. With a challenging macro environment and the short-term effects of our strategic recalibration, our fourth quarter revenue was RMB2.7 billion. We also continued to streamline our costs and strengthen our operating efficiency during the quarter. Most importantly, we significantly improved our balance sheet. We now have a lower debt level and sufficient cash. We hope to transition to a year of growth in 2022, with an efficient organization guided by a clear roadmap."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS([1])

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021([2]):

  • Revenue was RMB2,724.9 million (US$427.6 million), a decrease of 20.3% year-over-year ("YoY"). The revenue decrease was primarily due to the winding-down of UCargo business and a decrease in Freight revenue partially offset by the growth of Global's revenue.

  • Gross Loss was RMB228.4 million (US$35.8 million), compared to gross profit of RMB115.3 million in 2020. Gross Loss Margin was 8.4%, which decreased by 11.8 percentage points ("ppts") YoY.

  • Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB734.1 million (US$115.2 million), compared to RMB252.2 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations ([3])([4]) was RMB710.4 million (US$111.5 million), compared to RMB236.7 million in 2020.

  • Net Income was RMB1,945.3 million (US$305.3 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB630.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the gain related to the sale of our China express business.

  • Diluted EPS([5]) from continuing operations was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.64 in 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3)(4) from continuing operations was negative RMB1.75 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.60 in 2020.

  • EBITDA([6]) from continuing operations was negative RMB658.9 million (US$103.4 million), compared to negative RMB182.6 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) from continuing operations was negative RMB635.2 million (US$99.7 million), compared to negative RMB167.1million in 2020.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021:

  • Revenue was RMB11,425.8 million (US$1,793.0 million), an increase of 8.5% YoY. The revenue increase was primarily due to increased volume in Freight and Global, partially offset by a decrease in Freight average selling price ("ASP").

  • Gross Loss was RMB199.4 million (US$31.3 million), compared to gross profit of RMB242.3 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a steeper ASP decrease than unit cost reduction in the Freight business. Gross Margin was negative 1.7%, a decrease of 4.0 ppts YoY.

  • Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,263.9 million (US$198.3 million), compared to RMB1,028.4 million in 2020. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,220.4 million (US$191.5 million), compared to RMB928.9 million in 2020.

  • Net Income was RMB209.6 million (US$32.9 million), compared to net loss of RMB2,051.2 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the gain related to the sale of our China express business.

  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.12 (US$0.49), compared to negative RMB2.59 in 2020. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.01 (US$0.47), compared to negative RMB2.29 in 2020.

  • EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB976.2 million (US$153.2 million), compared to negative RMB789.7 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB932.7 million (US$146.4 million), compared to negative RMB693.0 million in 2020.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS([7])

BEST Express – On December 17, 2021, the Company announced the closing and completion of the sale of China express business (the "Business") to J&T Express Co., Ltd. ("J&T Express China"). The agreement has been approved by relevant regulatory agencies and the final transaction has been completed pursuant to the terms of the agreement. The Business has been transferred to J&T Express China.

BEST Freight – In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company remained focused on developing its e-commerce related business, which contributed 21.8% of total volume during the quarter, up 4.8 ppts YoY. In addition to the challenging macro environment such as the resurgence of the pandemic, the increasing oil price and power shortage, Freight's performance was affected by the difficulty in Express operations, as Express and Freight shared certain franchisees and suppliers. Freight volume decreased by 8.2% YoY in the fourth quarter, but the volume for the full year increased by 9.8% YoY.

After the Express handover was largely completed, Freight volume significantly recovered and the loss was narrowed month-over-month in December.

BEST Supply Chain Management – During the quarter, the Company continued to enlarge its franchised Cloud OFCs network for future growth and prioritize higher margin accounts. As the result of discontinuing certain low margin legacy customers, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs decreased 9.4% YoY to 123.3 million in the fourth quarter, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 10.9% YoY to 74.4 million. Its fourth quarter gross margin decreased by 0.6 ppts YoY, primarily due to one-off costs incurred by discontinuing lower-margin accounts. Full-year gross margin increased by 0.6 ppts YoY. In fiscal year 2021, the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 3.5% YoY to 448.2 million and the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 25.0% YoY to 268.3 million.

BEST Global – Global made solid progress in its cross-border and local business in Southeast Asia and North America with expanded margin for the quarter. Despite the continuous impact from COVID-19, parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 56.7% to 43.7 million in the fourth quarter. Global's gross margin expanded by 3.0 ppts YoY, due to much improved economies of scale from increased market share and continued improvements in service quality and cost control. In fiscal year of 2021, total parcel volume in Southeast Asia increased by 104.4% compared to the prior year, with YoY growth rates of 87.7%, 87.1%, 609.2%, 336.8% and 522.6% from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Singapore, respectively.

Others:

As part of the strategic refocusing plan, the Company started the process of winding down UCargo and Capital business lines in the fourth quarter of 2021 to realign BEST's business around our core competencies.

Key Operational Metrics


Three Months Ended

% Change YoY


December 31,
2019


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


2020 vs
2019


2021 vs
2020






Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)

2,097

2,623

2,408


25.1%

(8.2%)

Supply Chain Management
Orders Fulfilled (in '000)

121,907

136,126

123,309


11.7%

(9.4%)

Global Parcel Volume in
Southeast Asia (in '000)

5,157


27,891


43,707


440.9%


56.7%


Fiscal Year Ended

% Change YoY


December 31,
2019


December 31,
2020


December 31,
2021


2020 vs
2019


2021vs
2020






Freight Volume (Tonne in '000)

6,980

8,392

9,218


20.2%

9.8%

Supply Chain Management
Orders Fulfilled (in '000)

356,905

433,224

448,202


21.4%

3.5%

Global Parcel Volume in
Southeast Asia (in '000)

8,785


73,585


150,392


737.6%


104.4%

FINANCIAL RESULTS([8])

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021



(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


% Change
YoY

Freight

1,624,756

47.5%


1,503,995

236,010

55.2%


(7.4%)

Supply Chain
Management

542,332

15.9%


487,337

76,474

17.9%


(10.1%)

Global

253,351

7.4%


330,564

51,873

12.1%


30.5%

Others(9)

1,000,115

29.2%


402,958

63,233

14.8%


(59.7%)

Total Revenue

3,420,554

100.0%


2,724,854

427,590

100.0%


(20.3%)

  • Freight Service Revenue decreased by 7.4% YoY to RMB1,504.0 million (US$236.0 million) from RMB1,624.8 million, primarily due to an 8.2% decrease in freight volume, partially offset by a 1.0% increase in ASP per tonne.

  • Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 10.1% YoY to RMB487.3 million (US$76.5 million) from RMB542.3million, primarily due to a 9.4% decrease in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.

  • Global Service Revenue increased by 30.5% YoY to RMB330.6 million (US$51.9 million) from RMB253.4 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended


% of
Revenue
Change

YoY


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


Freight

(1,530,702)

94.2%


(1,585,619)

(248,819)

105.4%


11.2ppt

Supply Chain
Management

(549,212)

101.3%


(496,353)

(77,889)

101.9%


0.6ppt

Global

(273,222)

107.8%


(346,392)

(54,356)

104.8%


(3.0ppt)

Others

(952,134)

95.2%


(524,900)

(82,368)

130.3%


35.1ppt

Total Cost of Revenue

(3,305,270)

96.6%


(2,953,264)

(463,432)

108.4%


11.8ppt

Cost of Revenue was RMB2,953.3 million (US$463.4 million) or 108.4% of revenue, compared to RMB3,305.3 million or 96.6% of revenue in 2020. The increase of 11.8 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to the decreased Freight volume and the winding-down of the U-Cargo business.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne



Three Months Ended


% Change

(in RMB)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021


YoY

Freight:





Average Cost Per Tonne

583.5

658.4


12.8%

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne increased by 12.8% YoY, primarily due to lower freight volume and higher costs resulting from increasing oil price and labor costs.

Gross Loss was RMB228.4 million (US$35.8 million) , compared to gross profit of RMB115.3 million in 2020; Gross Margin was negative 8.4%, compared to 3.4% in 2020.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Three Months Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


% of Revenue
Change

YoY

Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses

(322,952)

9.4%


(354,793)

(55,675)

13.0%


3.6ppt

Adjusted for SBC Expenses

(22,382)

0.6%


(20,490)

(3,215)

0.7%


0.1ppt

Adjusted Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses

(300,570)

8.8%


(334,303)

(52,460)

12.3%


3.5ppt

Research and
Development Expenses

(39,813)

1.2%


(50,294)

(7,892)

1.8%


0.6ppt

Adjusted for SBC Expenses

(1,785)

0.1%


(3,159)

(496)

0.1%


0.0ppt

Adjusted Research and
Development Expenses

(38,028)

1.1%


(47,135)

(7,396)

1.7%


0.6ppt

Total Operating Expenses

(362,765)

10.6%


(405,087)

(63,567)

14.8%


4.2ppt

Adjusted for SBC Expenses

(24,167)

0.7%


(23,649)

(3,711)

0.8%


0.1ppt

Adjusted Total
Operating Expenses

(338,598)

9.9%


(381,438)

(59,856)

14.0%


4.1ppt











Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB354.8 million (US$55.7 million) or 13.0% of revenue in 2021, compared to RMB323.0 million or 9.4% of revenue in 2020; primarily due to the expenses associated with winding down the Capital business unit and additional expenses incurred in transitioning our China express business.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB50.3million (US$7.9 million) or 1.8% of revenue in 2021, compared to RMB39.8 million, or 1.2% of revenue in 2020; primarily due to additional expenses incurred in transitioning our China express business.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB23.7 million (US$3.7 million), compared to RMB24.4 million in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, RMB0.09 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB15.8 million (US$2.5 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB3.2 million (US$0.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB734.1 million (US$115.2 million), compared to RMB252.2 million in 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB710.4 million (US$111.5 million), compared to RMB236.7 million in 2020.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2021 by segment.

Table 5Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated([1])

Total

Non-GAAP Net Loss

(263,630)

(72,413)

(83,452)

(239,945)

(50,971)

(710,411)


Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB1.81 (US$0.28), based on 388.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This compares to negative RMB0.64 on 385.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB1.75 (US$0.28), compared to negative RMB0.60 in 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB635.2 million (US$99.7 million), compared to negative RMB167.1million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations was negative 23.3%, compared to negative 4.9% in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended December 31, 2021 by segment.

Table 6Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated([1])

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

(248,266)

(62,903)

(78,756)

(211,901)

(33,338)

(635,164)

Adjusted EBITDA
Margin

(16.5%)

(12.9%)

(23.8%)

(52.6%)

-

(23.3%)


Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB5,457 million (US$856.4 million), compared to RMB3,740.8 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB555.7 million (US$87.2 million), compared to RMB95.8 million of net cash generated from operating activities in 2020. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to catch-up payments to vendors that were made in December.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB20.6 million (US$3.2 million), or 0.8% of total revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to CAPEX of RMB99.5 million, or 2.9% of total revenue, in the same period of 2020.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 7 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Fiscal Year Ended



December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021



(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


% Change
YoY

Freight

5,175,830

49.1%


5,435,354

852,926

47.6%


5.0%

Supply Chain
Management

1,912,323

18.2%


1,815,104

284,829

15.9%


(5.1%)

Global

777,656

7.4%


1,193,855

187,342

10.4%


53.5%

Others

2,662,425

25.3%


2,981,523

467,866

26.1%


12.0%

Total Revenue

10,528,234

100.0%


11,425,836

1,792,963

100.0%


8.5%

  • Freight Service Revenue increased by 5.0% YoY to RMB5,435.4 million (US$852.9 million) from RMB5,175.8 million, primarily due to a 9.8% YoY increase in freight volume, partially offset by a 4.2% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.

  • Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 5.1% YoY to RMB1,815.1 million (US$284.8 million) from RMB1,912.3 million, primarily due to discontinuation of certain legacy key account customers, partially offset by a 3.5% YoY increase in the total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs.

  • Global Service Revenue increased by 53.5% YoY to RMB1,193.9 million (US$187.3 million) from RMB777.7 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Southeast Asia.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 8 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Fiscal Year Ended


% of
Revenue
Change

YoY


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of
Revenue


RMB

US$

% of
Revenue


Freight

(5,063,236)

97.8%


(5,557,115)

(872,033)

102.2%


4.4ppt

Supply Chain
Management

(1,846,901)

96.6%


(1,741,832)

(273,331)

96.0%


(0.6ppt)

Global

(875,733)

112.6%


(1,258,511)

(197,488)

105.4%


(7.2ppt)

Others

(2,500,082)

93.9%


(3,067,766)

(481,399)

102.9%


9.0ppt

Total Cost of Revenue

(10,285,952)

97.7%


(11,625,224)

(1,824,251)

101.7%


4.0ppt

Cost of Revenue was RMB11,625.2 million (US$1,824.3 million) or 101.7% of revenue, compared to RMB10,286.0 million or 97.7% of revenue in fiscal year 2020. The increase of 4.0 ppts in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to additional costs resulting from higher oil price and labor costs.

Table 9 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne



Fiscal Year Ended


% Change

(in RMB)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021


YoY

Freight:





Average Cost Per Tonne

603.4

602.9


(0.1%)

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne remained relatively flat, decreasing by 0.1% YoY.

Gross Loss was RMB199.4 million (US$31.3 million), compared to gross profit of RMB242.3 million in fiscal year 2020; Gross Margin was negative1.7%, compared to 2.3% in fiscal year 2020.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 10 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Fiscal Year Ended




December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


(In '000, except for %)

RMB

% of Revenue


RMB

US$

% of Revenue


% of Revenue Change

YoY

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

(1,102,936)

10.5%


(1,141,717)

(179,160)

10.0%


(0.5ppt)

Adjusted for
SBC Expenses

(106,510)

1.0%


(98,015)

(15,381)

0.9%


(0.1ppt)

Adjusted Selling, General
and
Administrative Expenses

(996,426)

9.5%


(1,043,702)

(163,779)

9.1%


(0.4ppt)

Research and Development Expenses

(136,065)

1.3%


(180,204)

(28,278)

1.6%


0.3ppt

Adjusted for
SBC Expenses

(7,763)

0.1%


(9,321)

(1,463)

0.1%


0.0ppt

Adjusted Research and Development Expenses

(128,302)

1.2%


(170,883)

(26,815)

1.5%


0.3ppt

Total Operating Expenses

(1,239,001)

11.8%


(1,321,921)

(207,438)

11.6%


(0.2ppt)

Adjusted for
SBC Expenses

(114,273)

1.1%


(107,336)

(16,844)

1.0%


(0.1ppt)

Adjusted Total Operating Expenses

(1,124,728)

10.7%


(1,214,585)

(190,594)

10.6%


(0.1ppt)











Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB1,141.7 million (US$179.2million) or 10.0% of revenue, compared to RMB1,102.9 million or 10.5% of revenue in fiscal year 2020.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB180.2 million (US$28.3 million) or 1.6% of revenue, compared to RMB136.1 million, or 1.3% of revenue in fiscal year 2020; primarily due to the increasing expenses to support BEST Global' s business expansion in Southeast Asia.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB107.7 million (US$16.9 million), compared to RMB115.5 million in fiscal year 2020. In fiscal year 2021, RMB0.3 million (US$0.05 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB9.7 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB88.4 million (US$13.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB9.3 million (US$1.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,263.9 million (US$198.3 million), compared to RMB1,028.4 million in fiscal year 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period). Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB1,220.4 million (US$191.5 million), compared to RMB928.9 million in fiscal year 2020.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2021 by segment.

Table 11Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Loss by Segment



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated([1])

Total

Non-GAAP Net Loss

(446,007)

(95,036)

(259,298)

(338,416)

(81,628)

(1,220,385)


Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.12 (US$0.49), based on a 388.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding during fiscal year 2021. This compares to negative RMB2.59 on 387.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in fiscal year 2020. Excluding SBC expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and gain from appreciation of investment (if any for a given period), Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations was negative RMB3.01 (US$0.47), compared to negative RMB2.29 in fiscal year 2020. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS is included at the end of this announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was negative RMB932.7 million (US$146.4 million), compared to negative RMB693.0 million in fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations was negative 8.2%, compared to negative 6.6% in fiscal year 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the in fiscal year 2021 by segment.

Table 12Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

(In RMB'000)

Freight

Supply Chain

Global

Others

Unallocated([1])

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

(377,944)

(56,338)

(239,771)

(295,648)

36,972

(932,729)

Adjusted EBITDA
Margin

(7.0%)

(3.1%)

(20.1%)

(9.9%)

-

(8.2%)


Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in operating activities was RMB941.3 million (US$147.7 million), compared to RMB96.4 million of net cash generated from operating activities in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to extending the payment term due to the pandemic in 2020, which gradually became normalized in 2021.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB145.2 million (US$22.8 million), or 1.3% of total revenue, compared to CAPEX of RMB311.3 million, or 3.0% of total revenue in fiscal year 2020.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of February 28, 2022, the Company had approximately 389.6 million ordinary shares outstanding([13]). Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on current operations and market conditions, BEST expects 2022 revenue from its core business; Freight, Supply Chain Management and Global, to be between RMB 10 billion to RMB 12 billion. This represents BEST's current and preliminary estimates, which are subject to change.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on March 8, 2022 (9:00 am Beijing Time on March 9, 2022), to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States : +1-888-317-6003
China Hong Kong : 800-963976 or +852-5808-1995
Mainland China : 4001-206115
International : +1-412-317-6061
Participant Elite Entry Number : 3931702

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 15, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States : +1-877-344-7529
International : +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code : 7754372

Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a corporate presentation will be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, adjusted selling expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements

(In Thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,


2020

2021

2020

2021


RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenue







Freight

1,624,756

1,503,995

236,010

5,175,830

5,435,354

852,926

Supply Chain Management

542,332

487,337

76,474

1,912,323

1,815,104

284,829

Global

253,351

330,564

51,873

777,656

1,193,855

187,342

Others

1,000,115

402,958

63,233

2,662,425

2,981,523

467,866

Total Revenue

3,420,554

2,724,854

427,590

10,528,234

11,425,836

1,792,963

Cost of Revenue







Freight

(1,530,702)

(1,585,619)

(248,819)

(5,063,236)

(5,557,115)

(872,033)

Supply Chain Management

(549,212)

(496,353)

(77,889)

(1,846,901)

(1,741,832)

(273,331)

Global

(273,222)

(346,392)

(54,356)

(875,733)

(1,258,511)

(197,488)

Others

(952,134)

(524,900)

(82,368)

(2,500,082)

(3,067,766)

(481,399)

Total Cost of Revenue

(3,305,270)

(2,953,264)

(463,432)

(10,285,952)

(11,625,224)

(1,824,251)

Gross Profit/(Loss)

115,284

(228,410)

(35,842)

242,282

(199,388)

(31,288)

Selling Expenses

(59,712)

(73,021)

(11,459)

(235,419)

(260,219)

(40,834)

General and Administrative Expenses

(263,240)

(281,772)

(44,216)

(867,517)

(881,498)

(138,326)

Research and Development Expenses

(39,813)

(50,294)

(7,892)

(136,065)

(180,204)

(28,278)

Other operating income/(expense), net

9,287

(89,893)

(14,106)

24,777

58,337

9,154

Loss from Operations

(238,194)

(723,390)

(113,515)

(971,942)

(1,462,972)

(229,572)

Interest Income

11,884

17,735

2,783

55,527

49,658

7,792

Interest Expense

(34,521)

(29,310)

(4,599)

(119,177)

(142,751)

(22,401)

Foreign Exchange (Loss) / Gain

(908)

44,186

6,934

(8,243)

44,556

6,992

Other Income

19,416

6,709

1,053

47,536

321,075

50,384

Other Expense

(4,784)

(49,575)

(7,779)

(14,402)

(70,171)

(11,011)

Loss before Income Tax
and Share of Net Loss of
Equity Investees

(247,107)

(733,645)

(115,123)

(1,010,701)

(1,260,605)

(197,816)

Income Tax Expense

(5,033)

(500)

(78)

(17,553)

(3,198)

(502)

Loss before Share of Net
loss of Equity Investees

(252,140)

(734,145)

(115,201)

(1,028,254)

(1,263,803)

(198,318)

Share of Net Loss of Equity
Investees

(66)

-

-

(180)

(58)

(9)

Net Loss from continuing
operations

(252,206)

(734,145)

(115,201)

(1,028,434)

(1,263,861)

(198,327)

Net (loss)/income from
discontinued operations

(377,858)

2,679,400

420,456

(1,022,790)

1,473,489

231,223

Net (Loss)/Income

(630,064)

1,945,255

305,255

(2,051,224)

209,628

32,896

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(5,326)

(28,727)

(4,508)

(25,716)

(52,279)

(8,204)

Net (Loss)/Income attributable to Best Inc.

(624,738)

1,973,982

309,763

(2,025,508)

261,907

41,100

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



As of December 31, 2020


As of December 31, 2021



RMB


RMB

US$

Assets





Current Assets





Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,180,787


3,565,732

559,541

Restricted Cash

1,998,323


675,159

105,947

Accounts and Notes Receivables

825,700


798,749

125,338

Inventories

28,269


25,622

4,021

Prepayments and Other Current Assets

1,603,447


1,174,404

184,290

Short–term Investments

228,371


147,359

23,124

Amounts Due from Related Parties

182,409


125,198

19,646

Lease Rental Receivables

497,127


298,364

46,820

Assets held for sale

8,718,603


-

-

Total Current Assets

15,263,036


6,810,587

1,068,727

Non–current Assets





Property and Equipment, Net

822,114


762,642

119,675

Intangible Assets, Net

43,897


55,684

8,738

Long–term Investments

221,426


219,171

34,393

Goodwill

54,135


54,135

8,495

...

