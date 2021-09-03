U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.25
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,471.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,625.00
    +24.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.40
    +8.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.67
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    +0.08 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,336.57
    -772.02 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.33
    +1.82 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.98
    +13.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

BEST Inc. to Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting on October 20, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. ("BEST" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders at 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park, No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) on October 20, 2021.

BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)
BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on September 17, 2021 (Eastern Daylight Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

BEST has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). BEST's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://ir.best-inc.com or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by writing to:

BEST Inc.
c/o 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park
No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou
Zhejiang Province 310013
People's Republic of China
Attention: IR Department

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-hold-2021-annual-general-meeting-on-october-20-2021-301368955.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares were on pace to snap a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2% as of 11:37 a.m. in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell as much as 4.1%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021. For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship. Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Delisting refers to the

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

    C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78 Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122 Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target