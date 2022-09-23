U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

BEST Inc. to Hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on November 9, 2022

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. ("BEST" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEST), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced that it will hold its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders at 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park, No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time) on November 9, 2022.

logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)
logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management. The chairman of the AGM will conduct and lead the AGM and may accept questions from shareholders at his sole and absolute discretion.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on October 7, 2022 (Eastern Daylight Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and attend the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.  Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person.

BEST has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). BEST's Annual Report can be accessed on the investor relations section of its website at http://ir.best-inc.com or on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report, free of charge, by writing to:

BEST Inc.
c/o 5th Floor, Block A, Huaxing Modern Industry Park 
No. 18 Tangmiao Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou 
Zhejiang Province 310013 
People's Republic of China 
Attention: IR Department

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-hold-2022-annual-general-meeting-on-november-9-2022-301630494.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

