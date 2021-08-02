U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

BEST Inc. Partners with Cainiao to Launch Cross-border Logistics Services from China to Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia

·3 min read

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today launched its full-chain, direct logistics service to ship parcels from China to Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. The services will be operated in partnership with Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, ("Cainiao Network"), the logistics arm of Alibaba Group.

BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)
BEST Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BEST Inc.)

For e-commerce consumers in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia who select this logistics service, their parcels will be shipped directly from anywhere in China to BEST's warehouse in Shenzhen. From there, the parcels will then be shipped directly to Bangkok in Thailand, Hanoi in Vietnam, or Phnom Penh in Cambodia, after clearing Chinese customs.

Parcels can be shipped via land, sea, or air, depending on customers' needs. Certain exclusions such as powder or liquid-based products are shipped by land, while time-sensitive products are delivered by air. They will then be shipped to BEST's sortation centers in Bangkok, Hanoi or Phnom Penh, before being dispatched for last mile deliveries. Customers will be able to track the parcels in real-time throughout the entire delivery process.

This news comes after BEST's partnership with Cainiao Network last year to launch cross-border logistics services linking China to Malaysia and Singapore. Together with this launch, there is now a comprehensive logistics network supporting the Southeast Asian region, which facilitates a more efficient delivery process for cross-border e-Commerce parcels and improve overall customer experience.

Since 2020, BEST has established comprehensive logistics networks in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia, comprising 24 sortation centers and over 1,000 service stations, enabling the Company's provision of its full-suite logistics services to customers.

"Southeast Asia has been a key focus area of BEST's global strategy, and we plan to invest more in the business and the region. We have developed express delivery networks into five markets in the region, providing customers with speedy, reliable, and cost-efficient services, while facilitating the growth of cross-border e-commerce," said Johnny Chou, Chairman and CEO, BEST Inc.

"To address consumer demands and needs, we have established a direct China-Southeast Asia e-Commerce logistics service, which further demonstrates our strategic focus in the region. With our latest launch into Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, and partnership with BEST, our goal is to deliver superior customer experience to local consumers in Southeast Asia," said Au Yeong Shong Kwong, Head of Cross-Border, Singapore and Malaysia, Cainiao Network.

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: www.best-inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-partners-with-cainiao-to-launch-cross-border-logistics-services-from-china-to-thailand-vietnam-and-cambodia-301344948.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

