Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

Telefónica, S.A. TEF: This company which provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ISNPY: This company which provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN: This company which provides design solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

