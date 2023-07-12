Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12th:

Telefónica TEF: This company that provides telecommunications services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

Telefonica SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

WisdomTree, Inc. WT: This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation GFF: This company that provides consumer and professional, and home and building products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

