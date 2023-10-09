Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9:

GeoPark Limited GPRK: This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW: This company which produce frozen potato product has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

