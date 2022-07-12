U.S. markets closed

Best of Indianapolis Publishes List Of Best Roofing Companies In Indianapolis

Best of Indianapolis
·4 min read

Indianapolis, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana based website Best of Indianapolis is pleased to announce the release of their 2022 list of Top 10 roofing companies in Indianapolis. The Best of Indianapolis is dedicated to presenting the best businesses in Indianapolis as well as its surrounding cities and neighborhoods to both locals and visitors.

The Best Roofing companies list is compiled based on a number of factors, including a cross-platform review analysis, years in business and a review of any consumer complaints. Best of Indianapolis updates the list annually to reflect any new companies and changes from year to year to ensure that everyone has the most up-to-date information.

Nick Bennett from Best of Indianapolis says, “Realizing that you need repairs or even a completely new roof can be really overwhelming at times. Especially in the Midwest where nasty storms are prevalent, you need to make sure that you take care of your roof promptly to prevent further issues down the road. There are many roofing companies to choose from in Indianapolis, and it can be difficult to find the best roofers. Fortunately, we are here to help you.”

The list identifies the following as the best roofing companies in Indianapolis. In no particular order, they are: Bone Dry Roofing, EADS Roofing LLC, Watergate Roofing, John Peters Roofing Inc, A1 Roofing Indiana, Kingdom Roofing Systems, Best Choice Roofing, Stay Dry Roofing, Moss Roofing and Indy Roof Company.

Bennett says, “Whatever job you need done on your roof, you need to make sure that you consider several options before you pick a contractor. Spend a few minutes examining their business plan and making sure they understand your project. When speaking with your roofer, consider evaluating the skills and references of the team you are considering. You can also look at their photographs to see homes like your own. Ask what the price for the roofing project is. Keep in mind that you should inquire about warranty offers and if they exist or not. With many excellent roofing companies in Indianapolis, there is no need for you to have to settle for a roofer who cannot deliver the results that you want.”

The Best of Indianapolis list also offers a variety of advice for Indianapolis homeowners who are looking to have some work done on their roof. One of the most important actions they can take, according to the post, is to make sure a comprehensive roof inspection is done. A formal estimate without an inspection is too good to be true; a proper inspection should be done, with checks to measure the overall strength, security and longevity of the roof and supporting structures and more before an estimate is provided.

The list also delves into the varieties of roofing material available, pointing out that modern roofing materials offer a huge range of colors, styles and technical qualities. From traditional asphalt shingles to metal roofing, there is a roofing material for every need and budget. Homeowners who have a specific design or material in mind should be able to work with their contractors to find the perfect material to help realize their vision. Even when working on a limited budget, a quality roofing professional will be able to recommend cost-effective solutions that are easy and affordable to maintain. Many roofing contractors work with a wide variety of materials, such as shingles, ceramic tiles, single-ply roofing, asphalt, modified bitumen, TPO, cool roof solutions and so on.

The post also explains what it means for a roofer to be ‘bonded and licensed.’ A roofing contract should be able to provide licensing information including a Contractors’ State License Board number when a homeowner is requesting a quote. What this means is that the roofing installation will be completed safely and according to building codes in the area. In addition to asking for licensing information, Best of Indianapolis also recommends asking for local referrals. Any roofing company should be able to and will happily provide recent reviews from local clients. Roofing projects are big jobs, and referrals from past clients will allow the homeowner to confirm how well the work has performed after 5-10 years of wear. This can be done on top of reviews online for additional confidence.

Those who are interested in checking out other Best of Indianapolis lists or reading up on news about the city should visit the Best of Indianapolis website. Those who have any questions, concerns or suggestions about the website or Indianapolis itself are encouraged to reach out to Nick Bennett directly via email or phone.

