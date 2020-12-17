U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,716.71
    +15.54 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,272.46
    +117.92 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,731.57
    +73.38 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.53
    +7.81 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.32
    +0.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.40
    +39.30 (+2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.21
    +1.16 (+4.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2253
    +0.0052 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9010
    -0.0190 (-2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0094 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    102.9170
    -0.5260 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,078.47
    +183.53 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.22
    +22.63 (+5.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,570.15
    -0.76 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,806.67
    +49.27 (+0.18%)
     
JOBS:

885,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

More Americans filed for jobless claims for a second week in a row, amid surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The best accessories for your new iPhone

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·6 min read

After you’ve unboxed your new iPhone, it’s time to think about the accessories you want for it. This is especially pertinent if you’re the owner of a new iPhone 12 because those handsets only come with one lonely Lightning cable. There are new MagSafe accessories to consider if you prefer wireless charging, or if you simply want to hear that satisfying click when your case magnetically attaches to the phone. We’ve tested out some of the newest iPhone accessories and gathered the best ones here.

Apple MagSafe wireless charger

Apple MagSafe wireless charger
Apple MagSafe wireless charger

There are often better and cheaper alternatives to Apple’s first-party accessories, but the company’s MagSafe wireless charger is worth considering if you have a new iPhone 12. Like all other MagSafe accessories, this charging pad uses magnets to attach to the back of the latest iPhones and it’s surprisingly strong. Not only can you safely pick up your handset and use it with the disk still attached, but the iPhone can dangle by the charger’s cord without falling off. (You still probably shouldn’t do this.)

The charging plate itself is about a quarter-inch thick so it barely adds any heft to the iPhone. The magnets only work with the iPhones 12 series, but you can use the MagSafe wireless charger with older models, too, going back to the iPhone 8. I only wish the cable were longer than three feet because it would give you more leeway to use your iPhone on the couch or in bed while powering it up at the same time.

Buy MagSafe charger at Apple - $40

Mophie 4-in-1 wireless charging mat

Mophie 4-in-1 charging mat
Mophie 4-in-1 charging mat

You may have accumulated a number of devices that support wireless charging at this point and Mophie’s 4-in-1 charging mat is an easy way to power them all. It’s an 11-by-8-inch rectangle with four spaces for different items to charge simultaneously. Two of those spots are large enough to accommodate smartphones while the other two in the center are smaller and fit things like AirPods perfectly. It also has an optional attachment for an Apple Watch, which means it could actually charge up to five devices at the same time.

I found the mat useful as a charging hub, turning to it each night to charge my iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. Sometimes my partner would even place his Galaxy smartphone on it overnight. It’s worth noting that both my iPhone and my AirPods Pro live in cases, and I didn’t have to remove either in order to charge them with Mophie’s mat. But while the mat’s size allows it to do a lot at once, it’s also tough to find a big enough spot for it. It’ll fit on most nightstands, but you may have to rearrange things first.

Buy Mophie charging mat at Amazon - $130

Anker PowerPort III Nano

Anker Powerport Nano
Anker Powerport Nano

While Apple’s 20W charger works just fine, you can save a bit of money and space with Anker’s Powerport III Nano. At $17, it’s slightly cheaper than Apple’s but we really prefer it for its compact design. It’s about 50 percent smaller and more square than Apple’s charger, but it’s still capable of charging the iPhone 12 series at full speed. I used it with one of Anker’s Powerline cables to juice up the iPhone 12 after it had totally died, and it powered up the handset to 61 percent in just half an hour. And if you have an older iPhone, you can use it with the Nano as well. Just remember that the Nano, and most other chargers like Aukey’s Omnia Mini, require a USB-C to Lightning cable rather than an older USB-A cable.

Buy Anker Powerport III Nano at Amazon - $17

Aukey Omnia 100W PD charger

Aukey Omnia 100W charger
Aukey Omnia 100W charger

We’ve praised the Omnia 100W PD charger before and it continues to be a solid option if you want one adapter that’s both powerful to charge any device and portable enough to take with you anywhere. Its gallium nitride technology allows it to be compact yet strong, charging even Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed without breaking a sweat. This model with two USB-C ports is a good brick to have for when you need to quickly and efficiently charge your iPhone 12 and your MacBook at the same time. Even better, it works well with other USB-C devices like the Nintendo Switch.

Buy Aukey Omnia 100W charger at Amazon - $50

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable

Anker Powerline cables
Anker Powerline cables

We’ve been fans of Anker’s Powerline charging cables for a long time and its Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cord is no exception. First, it’s more affordable than Apple’s — you’ll pay $19 for a three-meter cable from Apple, whereas Anker’s three-meter cord costs $13. It also has MFi-certification, which means it’s passed enough tests to get Apple’s seal of approval as a safe, reliable iOS accessory. While not all of them are made out of braided nylon, those that don’t still have a 12,000-bend lifespan so you can use it without fear of wire fraying after a few weeks. Anker also has a similar USB-C to C cable in the Powerline III series that should work well for charging the latest iPads and MacBooks.

Buy Powerline II Lightning cable at Amazon - $13 Buy Powerline III USB-C cable at Amazon - $15

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro

Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro
Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro

Belkin’s new MagSafe car mount is easier to use than one of those fussy clamps you pray will stay put on a vent while you’re driving. The strong magnets truly make this accessory — the iPhone 12 snaps into place on the mount’s credit-card sized plate and doesn’t budge even if you have to quickly swerve to avoid hitting a squirrel. The clip that attaches to your car’s vent is also quite snug and you can swivel your phone into landscape or portrait mode while it’s attached.

Even if you’re not commuting or driving long distances right now, this accessory will come in handy in the future when you need to consult Google Maps along the way. Just remember that this mount won’t charge your iPhone; it’s just a magnetic holder. You can, however, weave a charging cable through an opening in the back of the mount so you can neatly power up your phone while driving.

Buy Belkin MagSafe car mount at Belkin - $40

MagSafe cases

Apple Silicone MagSafe iPhone 12 case, Otterbox Symmetry+ MagSafe iPhone 12 case
Apple Silicone MagSafe iPhone 12 case, Otterbox Symmetry+ MagSafe iPhone 12 case

There aren’t a ton of MagSafe cases available just yet, but you do have a few options to protect your new iPhone. If you like silicone cases, it’s usually best to save some money and get a third party one. However, Apple’s silicone MagSafe case is worth considering for its luxurious feel and slim design. It doesn’t add much heft to the iPhone 12 at all and it gives you a bit more protection against scratches and drops. It also has a premium, smooth texture that makes it nicer to hold than cheaper silicone cases.

Apple also makes hard-shell MagSafe cases, but we typically prefer Otterbox for that level of protection. The company’s Symmetry+ line is only a hair thicker than Apple’s hard-shell cases but they are slightly more flexible, making it easier to take your iPhone in and out. They also have Otterbox’s signature rubberized bumper around the edges and, although you can’t remove it like you can with some of its other heavy-duty cases, it provides an extra cushion if you accidentally drop your iPhone.

Buy Apple silicone MagSafe case at Amazon - $49 Buy Symmetry+ MagSafe case at Otterbox - $60

Latest Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    After a year that most of us want to forget, 2021 is shaping up to start with stability and an even keel. The election is safely behind us, the new Biden Administration promises a ‘no drama’ approach, a closely divided and hyper-partisan Congress is unlikely to enact any sweeping legislation, reform or otherwise, and COVID vaccines are ready for distribution. It’s a recipe for a calm news cycle.Which makes it a perfect time to buy into the stock market. Investors can read the tea leaves, or study the data – whatever their preferred mode of stock analysis – and use this period of calm to make rational choices on the stock moves. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks that present a bullish case. All three meet a profile that should interest value investors. They hold unanimous Strong Buy consensus ratings, along with a ‘perfect 10’ from the Smart Score. That score, a unique measure, evaluates a stock based on 8 factors with a proven high correlation to future overperformance. A ‘10’ score indicates a strong likelihood that the stock will rise in the coming year. And finally, all three of these stocks present with double-digit upside potentials, indicating that they are still undervalued.UMH Properties (UMH)We’ll start in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, with UMH Properties. This company, which started out after WWII in the mobile home industry, later become the premier builder of manufactured housing. Today, UMH owns and manages a portfolio of 124 manufactured housing communities, spread across 8 states in the Northeast and Midwest, and totaling well over 23,000 units. As a REIT, UMH has benefitted from the nature of manufactured houses as affordable options in the housing market. UMH both sells the manufactured homes to residents, while leasing the plots on which the properties stand, and leases homes to residents. The company’s same-property income, a key metric, showed 8.6% year-over-year increase in the third quarter.Also in the third quarter, UMH reported a 16% yoy increase in top line revenue, showing $43.1 million compared to $37.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Funds from Operations, another key metric in the REIT sector, came in at 11 cents per share, down from 14 cents in 3Q19. The decrease came as the company redeemed $2.9 million in Series B Preferred Stock.REIT’s are required to return income to shareholders, and UMH accomplishes this with a reliable dividend and a high yield of 4.7%. The payment, at 18 cents per common share, is paid quarterly and has been held stable for over a decade.Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross believes the company is in a sound position to create value for both households and shareholders."We believe that UMH has proven that it can bring attractive, affordable housing to either renters or homeowners more efficiently than has been possible with vertical rental housing. As UMH improves its cost of funds, it can compete more effectively with other MH community owners in the public and private realms, and because it has a successful formula to turn around undermanaged communities, we think that UMH can consolidate privately-owned properties over the next few years to build on its potential for value creation," Ross opined.To this end, Ross rates UMH a Buy, and her $20 price target implies a 25% one-year upside. (To watch Ross’s track record, click here)Overall, the unanimous Strong Buy on UMH is based on 5 recent reviews. The stock is selling for $15.92, and the $18.40 average price target suggests it has room for 15% growth from that level. (See UMH stock analysis on TipRanks)Laird Superfood (LSF)Laird Superfood is a newcomer to the stock markets, having gone public just this past September. The company manufactures and markets a range of plant-based, nutrient-dense food additives and snacks, and is most known for its line of specialized non-dairy coffee creamers. Laird targets customers looking to add nutrition and an energy boost to their diet.Since its September IPO, the company has reported Q3 earnings. Revenue was strong, at $7.6 million, beating the forecast by over 26% and coming in 118% above the year-ago figure. The company also reported a 115% yoy growth in online sales. Ecommerce now makes up 49% of the company’s net sales – no surprise during the ‘corona year.’The review on the stock comes from Robert Burleson, a 5-star analyst from Canaccord. Burleson reiterates his bullish position, saying, “We continue to view LSF as an attractive platform play on strong demand trends for plant-based, functional foods, noting LSF’s competitively differentiated omni-channel approach and ingredients ethos. Over time, we expect LSF to be able to leverage its brand and vertically integrated operation into success in a broad range of plant-based categories, driving outsized top-line growth and healthy margin expansion.”Burleson rates LSF shares a Buy alongside a $70 price target. This figure indicates his confidence in ~63% growth on the one-year horizon. (To watch Burleson’s track record, click here)Laird has not attracted a lot of analyst attention, but those who have reviewed the stock agree with Burleson’s assessment. LSF has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock’s $62.33 average price target suggests room for ~39% upside in the coming year. (See LSF stock analysis on TipRanks)TravelCenters of America (TA)Last but not least is TravelCenters of America, a major name in the transportation sector. TravelCenters owns, operates, and franchises full-service highway rest stops across the US – an important niche in a country that relies heavily on long-haul trucking, and in which private car ownership has long encouraged the ‘road trip’ mystique. TA’s network of rest stops offers travelers convenience stores and fast-food restaurants in addition to gasoline and diesel fuel and the expected amenities.The corona crisis has been hard time for TA, as lockdown regulations put a damper on travel. The company’s revenues bottomed out in Q2, falling to $986 million, but rose 28% sequentially to hit $1.27 billion in Q3. EPS, at 61 cents, was also strong, and showed impressive 165% year-over-year growth. These gains came as the economy started reopening – and with air travel still restricted, automobiles become the default for long distance, a circumstance that benefits TravelCenters. Covering TravelCenters for BTIG is analyst James Sullivan, who rates the stock a Buy, and his $40 price target suggests a 22% upside over the coming year. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Sullivan noted, "TA is in the process of moving on from a series of unsuccessful initiatives under the prior management team. The current new management team has strengthened the balance sheet and intends to improve operations through both expense cuts and revenue-generating measures which should boost margins [...] While we expect the 2020 spend to be focused on non-revenue generating maintenance and repair items, we expect in 2021 and beyond that higher spending should generate good ROI…” All in all, TravelCenters shares get a unanimous thumbs up, with 3 Buys backing the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares sell for $32.87, and the average price target of $38.33 suggests an upside potential of ~17%. (See TA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This retirement investment generates steady income without dramatic risk

    One of the most challenging aspects of managing money in the past few years has been extraordinarily low yields from government bonds — bordering on zero and even negative when you consider inflation. Given that bonds make up a large percentage of traditional retirement investor portfolios, that lack of that steady income hurts. Retirees typically have broad income diversification, beyond government debt, through high-yield debt, emerging market bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds and inflation-protected government bonds (TIPS).

  • Many tax breaks expire at the end of the year — but these 8 will probably be renewed

    Tax breaks for college tuition and refueling equipment for Teslas are slated to end at the end of the year.

  • Moderna, Roku, AT&T - Thursday's Premarket Movers

    Stock futures rose Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress toward a fresh stimulus package. Moderna shares were rising Thursday as the Food and Drug Administration prepared to grant emergency use approval for the company's coronavirus vaccine amid questions over the sustainability of the stock's 600% year-to-date surge. Roku shares were rising Thursday after the streaming platform received a price target upgrade from analysts at Benchmark Co.

  • 'There is hardly any gas': LNG price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia

    Surging spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are exacerbating a gas supply crunch in key fast-growing emerging markets in Asia just as a cold spell in other parts of the region boosts demand for the fuel. Companies from Pakistan to China have cancelled a flurry of LNG tenders this week, several trade sources said, as lofty prices risk pushing up the input costs of industries, which could make energy more expensive for consumers. Benchmark Asia spot LNG prices have soared sevenfold since May to six-year highs, driven by production losses in Australia, Malaysia, Norway and Qatar combined with accelerating use in China, India and elsewhere.

  • Tesla FSD Will 'Get Absurdly Good,' Says Elon Musk

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software is set to become "absurdly good."What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur made the comments while replying to a tweet that featured a demonstration of the self-driving software."Tesla AI/Autopilot engineering is awesome! There's some great AI out there," wrote Musk -- further asking "but can it self-drive while playing Cyberpunk ... ?"Musk has been keeping Tesla fans abreast of the latest developments on FSD. Late last month, he announced the Beta 5 version of the software on Twitter and revealed that the "improvement [in the software] should be significant."Why It Matters: This week, Loup Ventures Partner Gene Munster said that Tesla's software is its big advantage over legacy auto firms such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY).Next year, the automaker could realize $1.1 billion in revenue from FSD, over-the-air software updates, Supercharger network, and internet connectivity, as per Munster.See Also: Tesla Rolls Out Full Self-Driving Beta Version, With A 'Slow' And 'Cautious' ApproachA price hike of $2,000 was announced by Musk in October for the FSD beta. The average selling price for FSD is $8,500 in 2020 and is slated to go up to $10,000 and $11,000 respectively by 2021 and 2022, as per Munster.Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.65% lower at $622.77 on Wednesday and fell 0.35% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Likely To Be A Big Macro Driver Of Markets In 2021, Says Deutsche Bank Analyst * Tesla Fated For Similar Downfall As Tilray, Stock To Hit - Levels In 2021, Says Long-Term Bear(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • America’s Zombie Companies Rack Up $2 Trillion of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- They were once America’s corporate titans. Beloved household names. Case studies in success.But now, they’re increasingly looking like something else -- zombies. And their numbers are swelling.From Boeing Co., Carnival Corp. and Delta Air Lines Inc. to Exxon Mobil Corp. and Macy’s Inc., many of the nation’s most iconic companies aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses (a key criterion, as most market experts define it, for zombie status).More than 200 corporations have joined the ranks of so-called zombie firms since the onset of the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg analysis of financial data from 3,000 of the country’s largest publicly-traded companies. In fact, zombies now account for nearly a quarter of those firms. Even more stark, they’ve added almost $1 trillion of debt to their balance sheets in the span, bringing total obligations to $1.98 trillion. That’s more than the roughly $1.58 trillion zombie companies owed at the peak of the financial crisis.The consequences for America’s economic recovery are profound. The Federal Reserve’s effort to stave off a rash of bankruptcies by purchasing corporate bonds might very well have prevented another depression. But in helping hundreds of ailing companies gain virtually unfettered access to credit markets, policy makers may inadvertently be directing the flow of capital to unproductive firms, depressing employment and growth for years to come, according to economists.“We have come to the point that we should ask, ‘what are the unintended consequences?’” said Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc. “The Fed, for stability reasons, decided to step in. They knew they were going to create zombies. Now the question becomes, ‘what about the companies that have been kept alive that otherwise would have gone out of business?”’While zombie firms are more commonly associated with 1990s Japan, post-crisis Europe or even China in recent years, their ranks in the U.S. have been increasing for over a decade, fueled in part by years of ultra-loose monetary policy.Zombie companies get their nickname because of their tendency to limp along, unable to earn enough to dig out from under their obligations, but still with sufficient access to credit to roll over their debts. They’re a drag on the economy because they keep assets tied up in companies that can’t afford to invest and build their businesses.Of course, not every company that becomes a zombie is destined to stay one forever. There are plenty of comeback stories, from Boston Scientific Corp. to Sprint Corp. Many firms that have seen earnings wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to rebound once a vaccine allows the global economy to return to a more normal footing, and may ultimately not need all the debt they raised.Yet the sheer amount of borrowing undertaken by struggling corporations in recent months will almost certainly limit the capacity of some to make capital expenditures and adapt to shifting consumer habits as Covid-19 alters how Americans spend their money.Bloomberg’s analysis looked at the trailing 12-month operating income of firms in the Russell 3000 index relative to their interest expenses over the same period.The results paint a grim picture. Almost a quarter of the index, or 739 companies, haven’t earned enough to meet their interest payments. That compares with 513 firms at the end of last year. The $1.98 trillion they collectively now owe dwarfs the $1.05 trillion of debt zombie firms reported before the pandemic laid waste to balance sheets.Boeing has seen its total obligations balloon by more than $32 billion this year, while Carnival’s debt burden has increased $14.8 billion, Delta has added $24.2 billion, Exxon $16.2 billion and Macy’s $1.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:“Zombie firms have been building due to lax markets that provided staying power for seemingly insolvent companies. The pandemic exacerbated this perennial issue. From an economic theory standpoint, zombies lower long-term growth as you have mis-allocation of capital and companies commanding market share but without the ability to invest in growth. Nearer term, because zombie firms exhaust value, credit-recovery assumptions should go lower, which arguably should send spreads higher to compensate.”\-- Noel Hebert, Director of Credit ResearchA spokesperson for Boeing directed Bloomberg to the company’s third quarter earnings call, in which Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said that managing liquidity and balance-sheet leverage are top priorities, and reducing debt will be a key focus once cash generation returns to more normal levels.Representatives from Carnival and Delta declined to commentExxon referred Bloomberg to comments last month from senior vice president Andy Swiger during the company’s earnings call in which he highlighted the oil producer’s efforts to reduce operating expenses and increase divestments while keeping gross debt levels stable.A spokesperson for Macy’s said that the company is confident in its financial position, and expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations and retire debt maturities due in the coming years.Among new entrants, all four major U.S. airlines, with a combined $128 billion of debt, have become zombies in 2020. And entertainment companies on the list grew from 6 last year to 12, accounting for about $13 billion of additional debt.“We distinguish between the walking wounded and the walking dead,” said Ken Monaghan, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer, which oversees about $85 billion. “The question is whether the business model has changed so significantly as a result of the pandemic that survival comes into question. Few sectors are likely to die, but some may require a radical transformation to survive and attract capital.”Prolonged PainEconomists have long warned that zombies are less productive, spend less on physical and intangible capital and grow less in terms of employment and assets than their peers.But new research from the Bank for International Settlements shows that zombies may be even more damaging to an economy than previously thought.Not only are firms staying in a zombie state for longer than in years past, but of the roughly 60% of firms that do manage to ultimately exit zombie status, many nonetheless experience prolonged weakness in productivity, profitability and growth, leading to long-term underperformance.Moreover, recovered firms are three-times more likely to become zombies again compared to firms that have never been one, according to the September study, which examined companies in 14 advanced economies over three decades.“The zombie disease seems to cause long-term damage also on those that recover from it,” the BIS’s Ryan Banerjee and Boris Hofmann wrote in the report. Therefore, “a firm’s viability should be an important criterion for its eligibility for government and central bank support.”A representative for the Fed declined to comment.Some say the concern over the spread of zombie companies is being over-hyped.While they accounted for 41% of U.S. firms in a UBS Group AG analysis based on their interest-coverage ratios as of the second quarter, weighted by assets the percentage declined dramatically, to just 10%. And when using the bank’s preferred methodology, which looks at debt to enterprise value, the share fell to just 6%, close to average levels since the late 1990s.“The zombie problem is fairly benign in the U.S.,” said Matthew Mish, a strategist at UBS. “I don’t think the problem looks any worse than the last two recessions.”Others aren’t so sure.“The zombie question is one of the great open issues regarding the legacy of the pandemic,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income. “Will our economy coming out of the pandemic be as dynamic and flexible as before? I’m cautiously optimistic because competition is deeply embedded in the U.S. system.”Still, corporate deleveraging in the years ahead will result in slower growth, subdued inflation and low rates “for as long as the eye can see,” he added.(Corrects figures in headline, fourth, 12th and 18th paragraphs as well as charts of Nov. 17 story to reflect additional companies that didn’t cover their interest costs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • After Nikola Flop, These Electric Truck Stocks Are Making Key Moves

    Hyliion, Lordstown Motors and Lightning eMotors were on the move Wednesday as Wall Street takes a closer look at electric truck stocks.

  • 5 Best REITs to Buy for 2021

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are among the industries most looking forward to closing the book on 2020. The pandemic led to store closures and stay-at-home orders across the country, which had a devastating impact on REITs. The following five REITs performed relatively well throughout 2020, maintaining strong occupancy thanks to their recession-resistant business models.

  • Rite Aid Jumps on Wide Earnings Beat, Increased 2021 Guidance

    Shares of Rite Aid jumped in premarket trading Thursday after the pharmacy retailer reported third-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates and said it expects to post a profit for fiscal 2021. "We are pleased with our third-quarter performance as we continue to grow our business and achieve major physical and digital milestones through our RxEvolution strategy," said CEO Heyward Donigan. Shares of Rite Aid jumped 20.6% to $20.67 on Thursday.

  • Paycheck protection program has gone from business lifesaver to a mess

    Businesses still don't know if their PPP loan really will be forgiven, and that is putting the broader economy at risk.

  • Here Are The Best, Lower-Risk Ways To Own Tesla Stock

    Tesla stock's inclusion in the S&P 500 is finally here. But investors looking for meaningful exposure to this hot stock may look elsewhere.

  • 2 Electric Car Stocks To Watch In 2021

    In a post-lockdown world there is one sector that could outperform all others and, within that sector, there are two stocks all investors should be watching closely

  • Will Apple's Stock Reach $200 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will reach $200 by 2022.Apple Stock Forecast Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers, Mac computers and Apple Watch smartwatches. As of 2020, the iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue. In addition, Apple offers its customers a variety of entertainment and payment services such as Apple Music, iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Card and Apple Pay.The company generates roughly 40% of its revenue from North and South America, with the remainder earned internationally.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksAt the time of publishing, Apple trades at $127.88, and 78% of Benzinga traders and investors said Apple would reach $200 per share by the end of next year.Traders and investors who participated in our study said shares of Apple will increase off heightened demand for consumer electronics post-pandemic, diversification of revenue streams by means of subscription services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as well as critical acclaim for the new M1 and M2 computer chips.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Micron Or Intel Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Apple Or Google Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Buy Luminar (LAZR) Stock Because $41 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Riding the coattails of two very voguish 2020 trends - SPAC mergers and new vehicle tech - it has taken Luminar Technologies (LAZR) no time at all to make its presence felt in 2020’s bubbly stock market. The lidar maker shot out of the gates on December 3 with shares more than doubling over its first week as a publicly traded company.But buzzy stocks are prone to wild swings of volatility and the stock pulled back following the surge. The selloff appeared to conclude on Tuesday with a violent 18% drop after investors got spooked by some seemingly unfavorable comments.Mobileye’s CEO said in an interview that the company’s 2025 plans for a self-driving car could come with inhouse-built lidar sensors instead of the ones made by Luminar.So, evidently investors were dismayed by the statement, especially since only last month, Luminar signed on the dotted line with Mobileye to supply lidar for its 1st generation Robotaxi.However, Northland analyst Gus Richard says it all amounts to a storm in a teacup. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons why the CEO’s comments should be taken with a grain of salt: “1) We do not believe an internal lidar system could be ready for 2025 production. 2) LAZR will be the entrenched supplier to Mobileye by that time. 3) Intel is developing lidar, and we believe INTC's SiP group has other priorities. 4) If Mobileye had an internal solution ready to go they would not have announced a deal with LAZR.”Intel – which owns Mobileye – has for several years been focused on developing lidar, via its Silicon Photonics (SiP) unit. However, Richard says, “It is an R&D project.”Richard estimates that in order to develop an auto-grade lidar system fit for purpose in a level 4 or level 5 autonomous vehicle, it would take Intel 5 years and cost between $500 million to $1 billion.Considering Intel’s recent woes, the analyst is skeptical the company would dedicate so much capital and resources toward such an endeavor.Additionally, once Luminar’s product is “integrated with Mobileye’s software stack in initial autonomous cars it will be difficult to rip out.”“Intel has bigger problems,” Richard concluded, “And SiP is one of the technologies that could help them regain a competitive edge in its core microprocessor business.”Richard puts his money where his mouth is, upgrading LAZR from Market Perform (i.e. Hold) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). The analyst suggests that if everything goes as planned, LAZR will be a $41 stock in the next 12 months, implying 68% return. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and LAZR is one of those. Richard's is the only recent analyst review of this stock, and it is decidedly positive. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is Gilead Stock A Buy After Dumping Its Arthritis Drug Onto Galapagos?

    Biotech stock Gilead recently said it wouldn't seek approval for an arthritis drug in the U.S. Meanwhile, coronavirus treatment sales are ongoing. Is GILD stock a buy? Is GILD stock a buy?

  • Rite Aid's stock rockets after big profit beat, raised outlook

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. rocketed 21.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the drug store chain reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and raised its full-year outlook to expect earnings rather than potential losses. Net income for the quarter to Nov. 28 fell to $54.1 million, or 8 cents a share, from $53.6 million, or 96 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share slipped to 40 cents from 54 cents, but was well above the FactSet consensus of 2 cents. Revenue rose 12.0% to $6.12 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.84 billion, as retail revenue grew 5.1% and pharmacy services revenue jumped 29.2%. For fiscal 2021, the company revised its revenue guidance to $23.9 billion to $24.2 billion from $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, its same-store sales growth view to 3.5% to 4.5% from 3.0% to 4.0% and its adjusted per-share outlook to profit of 45 cents to 85 cents from a loss of 67 cents to a profit of 9 cents. The stock has run up 29.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.

  • China's Luckin Coffee will pay $180 million to settle accounting fraud charges

    China's embattled coffee delivery startup Luckin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, agreeing to pay a $180 million penalty to settle charges that it overstated its revenues, expenses, and losses by the hundreds of millions of dollars. The announcement by the market regulator arrived Wednesday evening, months after short-seller Muddy Waters first reported the alleged fraud early this year. In response to the allegations, Luckin said in April it would launch an internal probe.

  • Newly public Oriental Culture, Scopus BioPharma stocks more than triple ahead of the open

    Shares of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd. more than tripled (up 204.3%) in premarket trading Thursday, as the Hong Kong-based provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services heads for its third session as a public company. The stock was up 216.6% head of the open on volume of 2.0 million shares. The company's initial public offering of 5.07 million shares priced at $4 a share, and the stock closed its first day of trading on Wednesday 50% above that price at $6.00. The stock edged up 1.7% on Thursday to close at $6.10. Another IPO that is having a better second day that first day is Scopus BioPharma Inc. as the stock is also set to more-than triple Thursday (up 218.9% premarket). The New York-based biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system, had its 500,000-share IPO price at $5.50, and the stock closed its first-day of trading on Wednesday7.6% above that price at $5.92. The company's went public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 32.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.