Best Joint Supplements 2021 Review Top Joint Health Products

Find the best joint health supplements in 2021 and review the top natural joint support formulas with proven ingredients that work for men and women of all ages

Next to heart disease, chronic joint pain and inflammation is the next most common health issues. Joint pain and inflammation can make your day to day life incredibly difficult. Simple tasks may become unbearable and extremely painful. This is why joint supplements have become one of the most common supplements.

Joint supplements are designed to slow down and even reverse the pain and inflammation cause by inflamed and weakened joints. Most joint supplements will include three main ingredients – glucosamine, chondroitin, and methylsulfonylmethane (commonly referred to as MSM).

All three of these ingredients have been studied and found to have some form of health benefits on the joints. They may help your cartilage retain more water, increase collagen synthesis, and reduce the inflammation causing pain and swelling.

Joint supplements are a dime a dozen nowadays and many of them are under dosed or lack the ingredients you need.

We’ve taken a look at dozens of joint supplements and after thorough research we’ve compiled our best joint products for 2021 and beyond.

Best Joint Supplements for 2021 & Beyond

#1 – BioTrust Joint 33X





While we support any joint supplement with the big three (chondroitin, glucosamine, and MSM), BioTrust has taken their game to the next level with Joint 33X.

BioTrust Joint 33X contains three patented ingredients restore, repair, and lubricate your joints.

UC-II is a patented type of type II collagen that stimulates the repair and growth of cartilage in the joints. In one study, it was 3x more effective in reducing joint discomfort and improving joint function than glucosamine and chondroitin.

ApresFlex® is a patented form of boswellia that protects the joints from inflammation by blocking the immune system’s response. In one study, ApresFlex® was found to reduce joint discomfort in as little as five days!

Finally, a patented combination of hyaluronic acid, collagen, and polysaccharides called Mobilee® lubricates the joints and restores synovial fluid to reduce friction in the joints. It has been shown to be 5x more effective than hyaluronic acid alone.

These three patented ingredients are why Joint 33X is the crown jewel of joint supplements. You simply won’t find a joint product with as much clinical research as Joint 33X.

Plus, BioTrust is one of the most trusted and reliable companies in the supplement industry and they have a long, excellent history of high quality and well formulated products that work.

If you want relief from joint pain, then BioTrust Joint 33X should be your first choice.

#2 – PureHealth Research Joint Support Plus





PureHealth Research Joint Support Plus uses several anti-inflammatory herbal extracts along with type II collagen to improve flexibility and mobility. Its formula contains powerful antioxidants like turmeric, resveratrol, and boswellia to eliminate the inflammation causing joint pain. It also adds Bioperine® to help increase the bioavailability of the rest of the ingredients.

Although we wish Joint Support Plus had at least some chondroitin or glucosamine, it’s still a great joint supplement. The addition of collagen is a nice bonus because collagen peptides help to directly stimulate collagen synthesis in the joints, which is essential for improve joint strength.

#3– Phytage Labs Joint Relief 911





Phytage Labs Joint Relief 911 is an advanced joint formula that uses a brand new herbal extract called andrographis paniculata. Studies out of Chile have found this herbal extract can effectively block inflammatory signals in the body to stop the immune response.

Joint Relief 911 also contains hyaluronic acid which restores synovial fluid in the joints for lubrication.

Although not a traditionally joint product, Joint Relief 911 has stellar reviews online and is a solid choice if you want something outside chondroitin.

#4 – Zenith Labs Joint N-11





Zenith Labs Joint N-11 is a unique joint formula that uses a pure form of niacinamide as the main ingredient. Studies have shown that vitamin B3 is essential to joint health and may help relieve the effects of osteoarthritis.

Using two different blends, Joint N-11 promises to alleviate even the worse cases of joint pain and inflammation.

In the first blend, known as the “absorption blend”, BioPerine™, ginger root, and basil help your body readily absorb niacinamide. The second blend, known as the “rapid relief blend”, contains turmeric, MSM, and other powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients designed to reduce swelling, repair cartilage, and improve mobility.

While Joint N-11 has plenty of anti-inflammatory herbal extracts known to support joint health, we are still disappointed it doesn’t contain glucosamine or chondroitin. Without glucosamine or chondroitin, we just aren’t sure Joint N-11 is strong enough to help those suffering from severe joint pain.

#5 – Organifi Move





Organifi Move is an anti-inflammatory joint support product with turmeric, artic pine, astaxanthin powder, and organic holy basil leaf extract. All four of these herbal extracts are known to reduce severe inflammation throughout the body.

Unfortunately, Organifi doesn’t contain any chondroitin, glucosamine, or MSM. Therefore, while it may help reduce inflammation, it may not directly address joint pain and inflammation.

#6 VitaBalance ProJoint Plus





VitaBalance ProJoint Plus contains adequate glucosamine and chondroitin to support cartilage strength. Turmeric is one of the most widely studied anti-inflammatory compounds that also reduces pain, stiffness, and swelling.

Other potent compounds like quercetin, bromelain, and methionine are well recognized for their ability to reduce inflammation & pain, and to repair damage to joints.

Whether you’re a runner, an athlete, or just someone suffering from arthritis, ProJoint Plus has everything you need to reduce your pain and swelling fast.

#7 – MoveMD by 1MD





1MD MoveMD is an advanced joint supplement widely used to relieve joint pain. It contains three clinically studied ingredients in Zanthin®​ Natural Astaxanthin, UC-II® Undenatured type II collagen, and AprèsFlex® Boswellia Serrata.

All three of these ingredients have been clinically proven to reduce joint pain fast, eliminate joint inflammation, and support better mobility.

While not quite as powerful as other joint supplements, MoveMD is a great product especially if you are suffering from chronic joint pain that impedes your ability to move around as much as you would like.

#8 – Joint Support + by Nuzena





Nuzena is a fairly new supplement company, but its joint product is making quite the splash already. Nuzena Joint Support+ contains a whopping 1500mg of glucosamine and 150mg of chondroitin – the two most scientifically backed ingredients to support joint health and to relieve inflammation.

It also includes additional ingredients like turmeric, bromelain, and boswellia for extra support and pain relief. Joint Support+ could easily break our top 3 supplements eventually once Nuzena gains more popularity and we get more proof from customers.

#9 – Zenwise Advanced Strength Joint Support

Zenwise Joint Support has a superb joint supplement that pretty much covers all the bases. It’s got 500mg of glucosamine along with chrondroitin, MSM, and hyaluronic acid, which are staple ingredients in virtually every joint supplement.

Zenwise adds some extra anti-inflammatory ingredients like boswellia and curcumin which makes Zenwise a better choice if you’re suffering from more redness and swelling in your joints. Plus, it’s regularly available on Amazon so you can receive free two day shipping as an Amazon Prime member for an added bonus.

#10 – Universal Nutrition Animal Flex

Breaking off from traditional joint supplements, Animal Flex from Universal Nutrition was formulated with elite athletes and bodybuilders in mind. While it includes traditional joint supplements with chondroitin and glucosamine, it adds a variety of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A, Vitamin E, zinc, selenium and much more.

If you’re suffering from traditional joint pain because of arthritis or age, then there’s no reason to splurge on Animal Flex. However, if you’re an athlete or bodybuilder and haven’t responded to traditional joint supplements, Animal Flex may be a product worth trying.

#11 – Schiff Move Free Joint Health

One of the most well-known joint products is Schiff Move Free. Chances are you’ve seen one of the dozens of advertisements for Move Free by now. Schiff has been around for forever and Move Free is one of their flagship products.

It’s got everything you want in a joint supplement too – glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, and hyaluronic acid. The best part is Move Free was formulated most closely to clinical studies so you know you’re getting a safe, effective dose each time. Although it’s still not our favorite, Move Free is a solid product and should help relieve joint pain and improve mobility.

#12 – Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin Turmeric MSM & Boswellia

The final joint supplement to make our list is Vimerson Health Glucosamine Chondroitin, Turmeric MSM & Boswellia.

There’s nothing really special about it – this product has a standard dose of the big three (glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM). It does add turmeric, bromelain, and boswellia though so if a standard product with the big three can’t help you, maybe the additional anti-inflammatory ingredients in this product can.

Who needs a joint supplement?

Joint supplements have traditionally been seen as a supplement only for older adults or those with inflammatory conditions like arthritis. However, the reality is that almost everybody can benefit from a joint supplement.

This is because joint supplements reduce inflammation that causes joint pain and swelling. They also provide the body with essential nutrients that can slow down the breakdown of cartilage and perhaps even reverse some of the damage.

It is clear that joint supplements are extremely beneficial in adults with arthritis. It isn’t entirely known if joint products can be used for preventative measures in otherwise healthy adults looking to stop joint pain down the road.

Athletes, runners, and those with labor intensive careers may benefit from using a joint supplement. Running, weightlifting, and labor-intensive activities put extreme stress on the joints, which will eventually lead to their breakdown. Joint supplements can help keep inflammation at bay and strengthen the cartilage around the joints to keep them healthy and keep you pain free.

Main factors in our rankings

A number of factors played a vital role in determining our top joint supplements. Some of the main factors we looked at include:

#1 - The ingredient formula

We specifically looked for products that contained ingredients that were scientifically studied and proven to relieve joint pain and inflammation. The three most common are glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin. Other ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen were also considered important since they are directly responsible for improving joint strength.

We discounted any product that contained ingredients we found non-essential or ingredients we saw as fillers. Products that contained ingredients that seemed unneeded towards the efficiency of the product were ranked lower or just eliminated from our top rankings completely.

#2 – Dosage

After we found products with the right ingredients, we had to make sure our products had the right dosage. Ingredients like glucosamine and MSM have been rigorously studied since arthritis rates continue to increase.

Therefore, we tossed supplements that did not contain a dosage within the range of active ingredients typically used in clinical studies. We also didn’t include any supplements that had a dose that we deemed too high.

#3 – Customer Reviews

Even if a product has the right ingredients and a seemingly good dosage, we still had to see how customers felt about the product. We looked at what the average customer experience was and rated products that had an overall positive experience.

We did find several companies had seemingly fake or paid reviews and we took those into consideration because they may not be an accurate representation of what customers will experience.

Benefits of Joint Supplements

Joint pain is one of the most common health afflictions that affects spares virtually nobody, regardless of age. As a result, the amount of clinical research available on joint supplements is astounding.

It is very clear nowadays that joint supplements can and do have several benefits when formulated dosed properly. Some of the most important benefits of joint supplements include:

Joint supplements may slow the progress of arthritis and the breakdown of cartilage:

Virtually everybody will get arthritis in some form throughout their life. Arthritis is caused by the breakdown of cartilage in the joints, which leads to swelling, redness, and severe inflammation.

Chondroitin and glucosamine – two staples in the virtually every supplement have proven to be incredibly effective at slowing down the progression of arthritis. In one study, patients given a dosage of only 500mg of glucosamine and 400mg of chondroitin could significantly reduce pain, swelling, and overall inflammation in just a few weeks compared to a placebo.

When used together, the effect is significantly amplified. Another study using both compounds noticed a “highly significant” effect on the narrowing of joint space in arthritis – a problem which increases inflammation and pain. Essentially, chondroitin and glucosamine slowed down the narrowing of the joints, which halted the further progression of arthritis.

Joint supplements directly address the root cause of inflammation and pain:

Pain and inflammation in the joints is directly caused by the weakening of joint cartilage, joint fusion, bone erosion, and swollen joints.

As mentioned before, as the space between your joints narrows, cartilage weakens and eventually bones start rubbing together when you move. This steadily increases inflammation and wears down the bones to cause you a great deal of pain. This process may cause the buildup of fluid as well and increase swelling in your joints.

Joint products containing anti-inflammatory compounds along with ingredients that repair cartilage can slow and stop this process in its’ tracks. You may still have some lingering pain and inflammation from time to time but it’s been proven that joint supplements can significantly reduce pain and improve mobility by addressing the root cause of joint issues.

Joint supplements can improve collagen levels and repair torn cartilage:

Collagen is often referred to as one of the “building blocks” of the body because it is in virtually every structural component of your body. You skin, bones, joints, and teeth all have cartilage in them.

Supplementing collagen to improve joint health appears to be a very real thing. Several studies have found that supplementing collagen can improve the strength of your bones & joints. Hydrolyzed collagen is one of the most popular types of collagen and appears to be incredibly beneficial in bone density and towards the growth of joint cartilage. This includes joint cartilage that is even worn down or damaged due to injury.

Joint products can help to lubricate joints:

Hyaluronic acid is common in skin supplements for its’ ability to moisturize and hydrate the skin. Now it’s being added to joint products because it can help lubricate joints to relieve tension and rubbing of the joints.

Even small amounts of hyaluronic acid have proven beneficial for the joints. Researchers have found that hyaluronic acid helps to increase DNA synthesis of collagen. It also improves help improve the collagen matrix within joint cartilage, which lubricates the joints to relieve tension and pain.

Safety & Side Effects of Joint Products

Ingredients found in joint products like glucosamine and chondroitin are some of the most widely studied compounds known to man. Their safety is undeniable and they are almost always both well tolerated. The risk for adverse effects is virtually non-existent.

Glucosamine has even been shown to be safe for adults with seafood allergies (glucosamine can be derived from shrimp). Some doctors will still not recommend glucosamine for adults with a shellfish allergy but most research has been positive even for adults with this allergy.

Likewise, even some of the lesser studied herbal extracts seem to be overwhelmingly safe. Bromelain, turmeric, MSM, and quercetin are generally recognized as safe and shouldn’t pose any significant risk to your health.

Dosing in joint products isn’t quite as important as other types of supplements in terms of safety because most ingredients are so well tolerated. However, dosage is essential for effectiveness.

Most studies have used a dosage of 500 to 1000mg of glucosamine and chondroitin, normally with a 5:4 ratio in that order. This seems to be the ideal dosage and since the clinical data available suggests both of these compounds work the best together, you’ll want to stick with a product and a dosage in this range.

FAQ

Q. What exactly are joint supplements?

A joint supplement is any supplement designed to strength & support the bones and cartilage on your joints. These products are designed to reduce joint pain, inflammation, and swelling – while also supporting mobility and joint strength.

Unlike prescription medications, joint supplements can be purchased over the counter. These products are readily available online or you can venture down to your local CVS and Wal-Mart and likely find dozens of products.

Q. Can joint supplements really work?

A. There is plenty of evidence from peer reviewed studies that many ingredients in joint supplements can help reduce pain and inflammation. The most widely studied ingredients include glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM.

Research suggests that these supplements can decrease inflammation in the joints with a fair level of reliability – especially in people with specific conditions like arthritis.

New research has found that joint supplements may even stimulate the growth of new collagen in damaged joints, something that was previously thought to be not possible.

Overall, there’s a fair level of reliability with joint products and those suffering from joint pain have a good chance of improving their mobility and reducing joint pain after taking a joint supplement.

Keep in mind – joint supplements are not a miracle. They won’t be able to fix or heal the wear and tear from decades of living. However, they can certainly improve your quality of life.

Q. How do joint supplements work?

In general, joint supplements should take a three-pronged approach to joint health. They should help reduce the pain in your joints, help stimulate cartilage repair, and eliminate the inflammation in your joints.

Our top-rated joint supplements include essential ingredients that have been clinically studied to accomplish these goals. However, of the three goals, it is essential that a joint supplement helps repair damaged cartilage damage because without eliminating joint pain and inflammation is impossible without strengthening the joints.

Some joint supplements will contain ingredients that stimulate cellular repair and increase lubrication in the joints. Much of the pain associated with arthritis is caused by the grinding of bones around the joints. Lubricating the joints and stimulating the re-growth of cartilage can help prevent this grinding and will reduce the pain tremendously.

Sometimes collagen is directly added to joint supplements to directly begin repairing cartilage by improving the availability or collagen.

Regardless of what’s in your joint supplement, the product in question should be able to achieve all three of the goals we mentioned above – reduce joint pain, increase joint strength and repair, and eliminate inflammation.

Q. Are joint supplements really that safe?

Most of the common ingredients in joint supplements have been extensively studied – and there have been virtually no instances of any complications or serious health problems as a result of taking a joint product.

Chondroitin, MSM, hyaluronic acid, and glucosamine are all tolerated extremely well with virtually no reported instances of side effects.

Other lesser known herbal extracts may potentially have side effects, but from our research, we found no common side effects to ingredients like turmeric & bromelain.

In general, just follow the dosage on the box and monitor how you feel while taking a joint product. If you feel like something is negatively impacting you, discontinue use and speak to your doctor to see if you may have a condition that is affected by one of the ingredients in your joint supplement.

Q. Are there any other vitamins I can take for my joints?

There are some vitamins that may be able to further support your joint health. One of the products we mentioned above called Animal Pak has quite a few of these.

Since arthritis and joint pain is the result of inflammation, the most important vitamins for your joint health are strong anti-inflammatories and considered antioxidants. Vitamins like vitamin C & vitamin E are considered essential for joint health.

Vitamin D is not technically an antioxidant, but it is essential to control your immune’s system response to inflammation in the body. Vitamin D levels have been directly to a lower risk of arthritis in several large studies. It appears like it may also help slow the progress of arthritis too, although the direct link is unknown.

Even if the link between vitamin D and joint health isn’t that strong, vitamin D could still be a beneficial vitamin to include – especially during cold and flu season.

Recap

The joint health supplement industry is one of the most reliable and clinically studied parts of the larger, broad supplement industry.

While supplements aren’t subject to regulation the way drugs are, joint supplements do appear to be able to play a role in reducing the effects of arthritis in many of the same ways, albeit not like a miracle cure.

If you’re someone who suffers from frequent joint soreness, pain, inflammation, and immobility, then a joint supplement may be right for you. Research has shown glucosamine and chondroitin to positively impact joint health.

Finding a supplement with both of these ingredients (like the supplements in our top rankings) will give you the best chance at improving your mobility, reducing pain, and eliminating the inflammation in your joints.

