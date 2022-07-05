Best July 4th Mattress Sales & Adjustable Beds Sales In 2022: Eachnight Shares Recent Mattress Research

Saint Petersburg, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Petersburg, Florida -

Eachnight, an online publication featuring articles related to sleep research, has published the annual ranking for the best Fourth of July Mattress Deals 2022. Each year, Eachnight publishes a list of the top products that support healthy sleeping habits, including top-rated mattresses and brands.

Eachnight also posts articles revealing discounts on adjustable beds, pillows, sheets, blankets, and other bedding accessories that are included in the annual specials. This year, Eachnight has shared another comprehensive list related to its yearly ranking. The article details the best Fourth of July Mattress sales in 2022 and features several eye-opening mattress deals.

Eachnight highlights an extensive list of mattresses from top manufacturers and emphasizes special deals that help users save the most money.

Memory foam and hybrid mattresses are the most heavily discounted products in the Best Fourth of July Mattress Deals 2022. The deals will save buyers between $150 and $450 on a new mattress.

A high quality mattress is essential for a comfortable night's sleep because sleep deprivation negatively impacts productivity and health. Eachnight suggests that people unhappy with their mattresses take advantage of the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. The website also provides advice on how to select from the best mattress deals.

Jasmin Lee of Eachnight says, "Many mattress brands include free delivery, free returns, and a 10–25-year warranty in addition to a 100-night sleep trial. This makes it possible for customers to try any mattress risk-free and upgrade their bedroom. We strongly recommend these types of mattress deals because they offer the best value for money.”

About Eachnight

Eachnight is an online publication that covers sleep research, mattress reviews, and more. They also feature tips for getting better sleep naturally, so you don’t need any expensive apps, procedures, or tools to wake up well-rested.

