The Best Kratom Vendors According To Reddit: 7 Most Upvoted and Most Mentioned Kratom Sites

Farr Institute
·11 min read

Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratom is widely used for pain relief, to improve concentration, and to combat opiate withdrawal.

Therefore it’s no surprise that many have taken to Reddit to express their concerns and experiences with different online kratom vendors. There’s no better place to look than Reddit for real reviews, verified customer issues, and complaints.

As such, this review of the best kratom vendors has taken on board comments and posts left on Reddit forums and threads. Continue reading to discover everything there is to know about the top kratom vendors on the market.

View the Single Most Mentioned Kratom Vendor on Reddit Here

How the Top Kratom Vendors were Evaluated

In addition to posts and feedback left on Reddit, a number of other factors were also taken into consideration.

Price - Buying anything online always comes down to price. More often than not, if a product is priced way outside anyone’s budget, it’ll never sell. That’s why this review was careful to select kratom vendors that offered their products at reasonable prices or at least with various discounts and loyalty points available for their customers.

Strains - Not everyone is looking to get the same kick out of using kratom. Different strains suit different people. As such, vendors that offered a wide variety of strains and useful guides explaining each strain’s unique benefits were preferred.

Customer Support - Support is a must for any online business. But even more so when it comes to products that boast potential medicinal benefits. As such, kratom vendors with excellent customer support for both first-time and experienced users rated higher on this list.

Lab Testing - Frequent and thorough lab testing is necessary to ensure the quality of a kratom vendor’s product doesn’t decline. That’s why this review made sure to look for kratom vendors that carried out frequent tests on their kratom strains.


The Best Kratom Vendors Reddit Users Loved:

1. TGM (The Golden Monk) - Best Overall Kratom Vendor According to Reddit

Golden Monk is one of the most newly established Kratom vendors to be found online. Having said this, they already have a firm foot in the trade and many positive mentions on Reddit. This Canadian company was launched back in 2016, their goal being to provide the best quality kratom capsules and powder while offering good customer service.

The Golden Monk Positives According to Reddit:

The Golden Monk Drawbacks:

  • Support could be better

  • Occasional mistakes on orders

Its products are sourced from reputable wholesalers across the globe and directly from Indonesian farmers. To guarantee the integrity and purity of the product, the packaging is next-generation and climate-controlled. The company also ensures the quality of their product by carrying out at least six lab tests per 1000KG of Kratom that is imported.

New customers can take advantage of a 10% discount on their first order; this discount is reduced to 5% on second orders. Golden Monk offers no freebies, although the company does have a rewards program for your consequent orders. Same-day shipping is provided free of charge for all orders except those placed on Sundays.

If you’re unhappy with the product you receive, you can take advantage of their 100% money-back guarantee.

2. Kratom Spot - Best Kratom Vendor for Bulk Orders

Based in Irvine, California, Kratom Spot is one of the largest online Kratom vendors globally and frequently upvoted on Reddit. They provide more than 30 different high-quality leaf strains at competitive prices. The company boasts that all its products are free from additives, contaminants, and fillers/chemicals.

Kratom Spot Positives According to Reddit:

Kratom Spot Drawbacks:

● Some of the newer products only rate as being “OK”

Unlike some other vendors, bulk purchases are allowed online, ensuring that you can buy an excess of 20 strains in large quantities at rock-bottom prices.

Some of the best-known strains sold by the company are White Borneo, Maeng Da, White Sumatra, Green Thai, Red Bali, Super Green, Green Malay, White Indo, and Red Thai. Payments can be made by Discover, American Express, MasterCard, or Visa.

Shipping is available worldwide and is free when you spend at least $50. Lastly, the company offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

3. Kraken Kratom - Voted by Redditors as the Best Kratom for Opiate Withdrawal

Reddit users across the US regard Kraken Kratom as a reputable seller. Bali Kratom, Red Vein, and Super Indo are some of their most popular strains. All their products have passed stringent quality controls and are GMP-compliant.

Kraken Kratom Positives According to Reddit:

  • A wide variety of kratom products

  • Quick shipping

  • Consistent, high-quality products

  • Good customer service

  • Rewards program

Kraken Kratom Drawbacks:

  • Website design could be improved

  • Some Redditors reports issues with deliveries

  • Some extracts can be weak

The company originated in Portland, Oregan, in 2014, and takes pride in the fact that they were the first to be recognized as a qualified Kratom Vendor in the US by the American Kratom Association GMP.

The company also offers a reward program. Customers gain points for posting on social media, rating products, and subscribing to the newsletter, 100 points equaling $1.

All products are same-day shipped for free, using USPS. Payments can be made by MasterCard or by Visa.

4. Organic Kratom USA - All-Natural Kratom From Indigenous Sources

Organic Kratom USA is another popular vendor on Reddit known for affordable, high-quality strains of kratom powder. Information on their website indicates that they use leaves of only the highest quality from well-known and licensed suppliers who have a clean reputation.

Organic Kratom USA Positives According to Reddit:

  • Frequently referred by customers and review sites

  • Kratom sourced directly

  • Various kratom capsules available

  • Reading material available for customers

  • Money-back guarantee

Organic Kratom USA Drawbacks:

  • Perhaps too many varieties

  • Quite expensive

To ensure that their products meet their high standards, they are subjected to lab testing. Some of the different strains they sell are capsules and powders in red, green, yellow, and white strains.

One unique aspect noted by Reddit users is the customers’ ability to create their own blends, mixing different strains as they wish. Bulk orders at wholesale prices are also available.

Same-day, free shipping via USPS is available on all orders over $89. A money-back guarantee is offered, and Visa and MasterCard payments are accepted.

5. Kratom Crazy - Best Kratom Vendor Selling Unaltered Strains

Despite so much competition, this fairly new Kratom vendor already has a good reputation. What sets this vendor apart from its competitors is that it concentrates on selling only unaltered strains.

Kratom Crazy Positives According to Reddit:

  • Professional website

  • 30-day money-back guarantee

  • Kratom products directly from the source

  • Redditors report a positive shipping experience

Kratom Crazy Drawbacks:

● Some Reddit users have reported issues with payments

Purity and high quality are ensured by lab testing in the US before shipping via USPS. A thirty-day money-back guarantee covers all of their products, and in the case that you are not entirely satisfied with the product you receive, you can also file a complaint.

After your initial purchase, you will be automatically added to the Kratom crazy club, a loyalty program that offers discount coupons of up to 20% on your future kratom purchases.

If you buy more than 25kg, you can also take advantage of wholesale prices. Some of the most commonly sold products include Red Borneo, Kratom Capsules, White Borneo, Red Bali, Super Green, and Meng Da. Payments can be made with either MasterCard or Visa.

6. Happy Hippo - Best Up-and-Coming Kratom Vendor According to Reddit

Reddit users are really impressed by what’s on offer from Happy Hippo. With over thirty different strains and discounts of up to 20% available when you pay by Bitcoin, mobile check, or eCheck, it’s easy to see why. Same-day shipping is offered, with prices ranging from around $14 to $17.

7. Botanical Bunny - Best Customer Support

Redditors have noted Botanical Bunny as a company that is genuinely cautious in how they promote kratom. The company also offers soaps, essential oils, and other herbs.

What Reddit users love about this vendor are the excellent customer service and the high-quality products. The strains are high quality, and prices range from $5 for one ounce to $90 if you wish to bulk buy 1000g.


Best Kratom Vendors According to Reddit FAQ

Q: What is Kratom?

A: Kratom thrives naturally in Malaysia, Thailand, and Papua New Guinea and is a natural extract sourced from the evergreen tree. Kratom leaves have been used for centuries to produce an extract that has stimulating and sedative properties.

Q: Is Kratom Safe?

A: As kratom has the same effect on the brain as opioids, many people believe that you will get addicted. Over time, you will indeed build up a tolerance in the same way you would to conventional opioids, and addiction is possible.

Studies have shown that animals can die from kratom in large doses, the risk increasing when the kratom is mixed with drugs or prescription medications. To date, Kratom is not FDA-approved for this reason.

Q: Are There Health Benefits of Kratom?

A: Kratom boosts your metabolism, increasing energy levels and ensuring more of your sugar intake is converted to energy. Kratom also promotes better blood circulation, meaning that cells get enough energy to metabolize the food you ingest.

Relief From Chronic Pain

Kratom targets pain receptors found in the nervous system, binding them together and preventing them from sending signals of pain to your brain.

Improved Concentration

Kratom triggers the brain to produce a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which increases focus and concentration. Acetylcholine enhances the cortical circuit.

Recovery from Drug Addiction

Kratom is an opioid agonist, providing the same euphoria experienced with drugs but without the comedown experienced from conventional opioids. High-quality kratom binds to the opiate receptors without being addictive.

Balances Emotion

Kratom can help lift one’s mood and relieve stress, as the mitragynine compound targets opioid receptors found in the nervous system. When using kratom, you will feel positive, upbeat, and confident, as the receptors work to regulate your emotions.

Q: Is Kratom Legal?

A: Although it is being watched by the DEA, kratom is currently legal in the USA. The DEA tried to move kratom to a schedule-1 drug in 2016, but the move was then withdrawn. Before ordering, speak to the vendor about the legalities of shipping to your country of residence.

In Thailand, surprisingly, kratom is illegal, as it is in the EU and in Australia. The FDA is cracking down increasingly on kratom as more is learned about the powder.

Q: Why is Buying from a Reputable Vendor Important?

A: Lab testing and quality control is put in place by the best kratom vendors, ensuring their products are GMP-compliant and high quality yet affordable.

When you buy capsules or powder from reliable vendors online, you’re ensuring that the product you purchase is both legit as well as safe. Vendors found online that are reliable can also help you choose the best strain for what you need.

When you shop with a reliable vendor, you will also be able to take advantage of a money-back guarantee, meaning that if you are not satisfied with the wide variety of strains you can buy at the best prices, you can ask for your money back.

The Bottom Line

If you’re looking for the best strains of Kratom, Redditors are full of all the info you need. Reddit is a great place to find the best strains, the best vendors, and all there is to know about buying the product for the first time.




