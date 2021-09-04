Labor Day TV sales knock hundreds off LG and Sony OLED sets

Labor Day is another good time of the year to pick up a new TV. While not as rife with sales as Black Friday or even the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, this holiday weekend still has TV deals worth considering. Plenty of 4K smart TVs have been discounted across Amazon, Best Buy and other sites, but those who are looking for an OLED set will find a number of new models discounted by hundreds. Here are all of the best Labor Day TV sales we could find.

55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV

One of Sony's premium OLED TVs, the 55-inch Bravia XR A80J set, is down to $1,700 at Amazon and Best Buy, or $600 off its normal price. It packs most of Sony's best TV technology into one set, including the Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 support, 4K upscaling, XR Motion Clarity and improved sound with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and built-in subwoofers. It also runs the Google TV operating system, so you can call upon the Assistant for all your entertainment needs.

Buy Bravia XR A80J OLED at Amazon - $1,700Buy Bravia XR A80J OLED at Best Buy - $1,700

48-inch Sony Bravia A9S OLED 4K TV

Amazon and Best Buy knocked $500 off Sony's 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV, bringing it down to $1,300. It runs on the company's Processor X1 Ultimate and supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Acoustic Surface Audio, X-Motion Clarity technology, AirPlay 2 and more.

Buy Bravia A9S OLED at Amazon - $1,300 Buy Bravia A9S OLED at Amazon - $1,300

55-inch LG G1 OLED evo 4K TV

A 55-inch LG G1 OLED TV will set you back $1,900 if you grab it this weekend, saving you $300 off its normal price. It's part of the "gallery" series and it uses OLED evo panel technology, which provides better brightness and clearer whites than standard OLED displays. It also runs on LG's a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K and supports features like G-SYNC, FreeSync, OLED Motion Pro and voice commands via Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy G1 OLED evo at Amazon - $1,900 Buy G1 OLED evo at Best Buy - $1,900

55-inch LG A1 OLED 4K TV

The latest LG OLED lineup just became available a few months ago and now you can grab the 55-inch A1 model for $1,300. The A1 series is the most affordable of the bunch, making these sets good options for anyone looking to upgrade to OLED while on a tight budget.

Buy A1 OLED at Best Buy - $1,300

55-inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV

If you're looking for a basic upgrade for your living room tube, this 55-inch TCL Roku TV could do the trick. It's on sale right now for $430 and it includes 4K HDR support, 4K upscaling, four HDMI inputs and voice control with Siri, Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Buy TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Best Buy - $430

50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV

65-inch Samsung The Frame LED 4K TV

Samsung's 50-inch Frame 4K smart TV is down to $1,148 right now, or roughly $150 off its normal price. This is the TV to get if you'd prefer to look at something more interesting than a black box when not actually watching a TV show or movie. Its art mode lets you select images to display on the screen whenever you want, and it also supports 4K AI upscaling and truer colors using Quantum Dot technology.

Buy 50-inch The Frame at Amazon - $1,148 Buy 50-inch The Frame at Samsung - $1,150

55-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV

55-inch Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV

Best Buy knocked $150 off the price of this 55-inch Samsung QN90A Neo 4K TV, bringing it down to $1,550. This set uses mini LEDs for improved contrast, and it supports Quantum HDR 32X for vibrant colors. It also includes 4K AI upscaling, a 120Hz refresh rate, technology to minimize motion blur and more.

Buy QN90A Neo QLED TV at Best Buy - $1,550 Buy QN90A Neo QLED TV at Samsung - $1,550

