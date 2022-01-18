U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,577.11
    -85.74 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.47
    -543.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,506.90
    -386.86 (-2.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.85
    +1.42 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.0930 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,466.55
    +274.86 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.15
    -0.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

These are the best laptop deals around—shop savings at Amazon, HP, Walmart and more

Jon Winkler, Jordan McMahon, Elsie Boskamp, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
·2 min read
Upgrade your tech without draining your wallet this year with these laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and more.
If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get more done from your home desk (or anywhere), you'll need a high-tech laptop. The good news is that major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more have some of the best laptop deals available.

You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook. This powerful laptop is marked down $45.99 at Amazon, available for just $174. It's easy to set up, slim and boasts a 10-hour battery life.

Furniture deals: These are all the best furniture deals you can get at Target, Wayfair, Macy's and more.

Looking for a COVID test?: Here are tips to find at-home testing kits and get them for free and Insurance now covers at-home COVID testing kits: How to get free tests or reimbursement.

Below, check out the best laptops on sale right now and get all the essential info to help you shop these tech essentials.

The best Amazon laptop deals

Apple&#39;s 2020 model of the MacBook Air is the best laptop we&#39;ve ever tested and you can get it for $100 off at Amazon.
The best Best Buy laptop deals

This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go can be yours for $150 off at Best Buy right now.
The best HP laptop deals

The HP Envy x360 15 is both affordable and powerful.
The best Walmart laptop deals

Walmart has the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop for $429
What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $899) was our top choice for best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and ASUS as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is down to $397 right now at Amazon—a $32.99 markdown. We're fans of its stellar build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and snappy performance. Its battery life can be middling, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for who's also a Windows fan, the HP Spectre x360 laptop, down from $1,399.99 to just $1,049.99 at HP, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. As one of our favorite laptops for students, the Spectre impressed us with its nine-hour battery life and wide screen. Though not as fast as the latest Macooks, the Spectre still offers speedy performance for office work, light video editing and even gaming.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Laptop deals: Shop the best discounts at Amazon, HP, Walmart and more

