These are the best laptop deals around—shop savings at Amazon, HP, Walmart and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get more done from your home desk (or anywhere), you'll need a high-tech laptop. The good news is that major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more have some of the best laptop deals available.
Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.
You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook. This powerful laptop is marked down $45.99 at Amazon, available for just $174. It's easy to set up, slim and boasts a 10-hour battery life.
►Furniture deals: These are all the best furniture deals you can get at Target, Wayfair, Macy's and more.
►Looking for a COVID test?: Here are tips to find at-home testing kits and get them for free and Insurance now covers at-home COVID testing kits: How to get free tests or reimbursement.
Below, check out the best laptops on sale right now and get all the essential info to help you shop these tech essentials.
The best Amazon laptop deals
Get the Lenovo 11.6-Inch IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Laptop for $174 (Save $45.99)
Get the Samsung 11.6-Inch 64 GB Galaxy Chromebook 4 for $219 (Save $30.99)
Get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 N4020 Convertible Laptop for $245 (Save $44.99)
Get the HP 14-Inch Chromebook x360 14a Intel Pentium Silver N5030 2-in-1 Laptop for $336.22 (Save $23.77)
Get the Lenovo 13-Inch Flex 5 Chromebook for $397 (Save $32.99)
Get the HP 15-Inch 15-dy2024nr Laptop from $535 (Save $122.99 to $124.99)
Get the Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Air from $899 (Save $99.01 to $100)
Get the Apple 2020 13-Inch MacBook Pro from $1,199 (Save $100)
Get the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop with 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 and RTX 2070 Max-Q from $1,649.99 (Save $650)
The best Best Buy laptop deals
Get the Lenovo Flex 3 11-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $199 (Save $180)
Get the Microsoft 12.4-Inch Surface Laptop Go for $549.99 (Save $150)
Get the Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip from $899.99 (Save $100)
Get the Lenovo 15.6-Inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 HDR Touch Screen Laptop for $979.99 (Save $150)
Get the Dell 17-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 QHD+ Touch-Screen Laptop for $1,279.99 (Save $100)
Get the ASUS 14-Inch ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99 (Save $250)
The best HP laptop deals
Get the HP Chromebook 14at-na100 Laptop for $249.99 (Save $80)
Get the HP Touch Optional 17z-cp000 Laptop for $349.99 (Save $150)
Get the HP Pavilion 15t-eg000 Laptop for $529.99 (Save $390)
Get the HP Envy x360 15z Convertible Laptop for $629.99 (Save $170)
Get the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop for $1,049.99 (Save $350)
The best Walmart laptop deals
Get the Samsung 11.6-Inch 32 GB Galaxy Chromebook 4 for $119 (Save $110)
Get the Acer 15.6-Inch 315 Celeron Chromebook for $189 (Save $30)
Get the Acer 14-Inch Spin 3 Laptop for $574.88 (Save $125.11)
What are the best laptops to buy?
It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $899) was our top choice for best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and ASUS as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.
If you're on a budget, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is down to $397 right now at Amazon—a $32.99 markdown. We're fans of its stellar build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price and snappy performance. Its battery life can be middling, but it's still an excellent value.
If you've got a student to shop for who's also a Windows fan, the HP Spectre x360 laptop, down from $1,399.99 to just $1,049.99 at HP, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. As one of our favorite laptops for students, the Spectre impressed us with its nine-hour battery life and wide screen. Though not as fast as the latest Macooks, the Spectre still offers speedy performance for office work, light video editing and even gaming.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Laptop deals: Shop the best discounts at Amazon, HP, Walmart and more