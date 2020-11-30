The best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday
A lot of decision making goes into picking a new laptop. But Cyber Monday, like Black Friday before it, can help you decide by making the cost of a new notebook a bit easier to stomach. We saw a handful of good deals on laptops for Black Friday, but new sales have popped up for Cyber Monday. As usual, we recommend checking out places like Amazon and Best Buy if you’re willing to buy a pre-fab notebook. If you want to customize the machine from the ground up, choosing things like processor, memory and storage capacities, color and more, head directly to manufacturers like Dell, Microsoft, Lenovo and others as they’ll have more customization options. Here are the best laptop deals we found for Cyber Monday.
Dell XPS 13 Touch - $700
Starting at 1pm ET today, the stellar XPS 13 Touch laptop will be down to $700 again. This particular model is the 2019 version and has a 10th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen. If you want the 2020 version, which has a slightly larger display and roomier keyboard, it’s also on sale today, too. The model with an 11th-gen Core i7, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch 3840 x 2400 pixel touchscreen is down to $1,450, which is $450 off its normal price. We gave the XPS 13 a score of 94 for its slim and attractive design, fast performance and comfortable keyboard.
Buy XPS 13 Touch (2019) at Dell - $700 Buy XPS 13 Touch (2020) at Dell - $1,450
ASUS Zephyrus ROG G15 - $1,100
One of our favorite gaming laptops, the ASUS Zephyrus ROG, is on sale for $1,100 for Cyber Monday. This is the 15-inch version with a Ryzen 7 processor, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. While we generally prefer the 14-inch version of this laptop for it’s slightly more compact design, getting more screen real estate isn’t a bad thing — especially when you can do so for less.
Buy Zephyrus ROG G15 at Amazon - $1,100
HP Envy x360 13 - $750
You can get a powerful version of the HP Envy x360 13 for $250 off today, which brings the final price down to $750. It includes a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, and you’ll also get Alexa built in and a camera shutter over the webcam.
Buy Envy x360 13 at Best Buy - $750
ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo - $1,900
If you’re looking for a more unique laptop, the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo is $400 off, bringing it down to $1,900. For that price, you’re getting a 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics. But the Zenbook Pro Duo’s kicker is its 14-inch 4K “ScreenPad,” which is a second display that sits just above the keyboard. We gave this notebook a score of 82 when it first came out for its lovely OLED display, powerful performance and and excellent keyboard.
Buy Zenbook Pro Duo at Amazon - $1,900
Razer Blade 15 Base - $1,450
A powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base, is down to $1,450 right now, which is only $50 more than the record low price we’ve seen it hit before. You’ll get a 10th-gen Core i7 processor in this model, along with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics and a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may still be a lot to spend on a notebook, but for what you get, it’s a great value at this sale price.
Buy Razer Blade 15 Base at Amazon - $1,450
Galaxy Book Flex - $1,200
The Galaxy Book Flex is one of the prettiest laptops Samsung has come out with in a while and now a high-end model is on sale for $1,200, or $200 off its normal price. This one has a 10-gen Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch QLED touchscreen. We gave the Flex a score of 87 for its lovely design, comfortable keyboard, built-in S Pen and a trackpad that can charge other devices wirelessly.
Buy Galaxy Book Flex at Best Buy - $1,200
