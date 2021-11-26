All of the laptop and tablet deals worth your money on Black Friday

Whether you're on the lookout for a new laptop for a loved one or for yourself, Black Friday is a good time to pick one up. Like years past, this year you can find a bunch of laptops, tablets and 2-in-1s on sale for the holiday shopping season, allowing you to save sometimes hundreds on the latest machines. In general, we recommend going straight to manufacturers like Dell, HP, Microsoft and Razer if you're picky about which configuration you want. However, it can be simpler to go to retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and pick from the models they have in stock. Here are the best deals on laptops and tablets that we found for Black Friday.

HP Spectre x360 13

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

HP's Spectre x360 13 is on sale for $820. This particular model has an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen. It earned a score of 94 from us for its gorgeous design, thin-bezeled screen, powerful performance and comfortable keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Spectre x360 13 at HP - $820

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Today only, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a whopping $1,200 off, bringing it down to $1,400. This is the 2020 model that has a Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 1080p 300Hz display. The Blade is one of our favorite gaming laptops thanks to its slick design, array of customization options and strong performance.

Buy Blade 15 Advanced at Amazon - $1,400

Dell XPS 13

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Dell's excellent XPS 13 laptop has dropped to $979. That's for the latest model with an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 13.3-inch FHD+ display. This has been one of our favorite laptops for a long time and we gave the 2020 version a score of 94 for its attractive design, speedy performance and lovely screen.

Buy XPS 13 at Dell - $979

Apple MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is down to $850 right now, or $150 off its regular price. We consider this to be the best Apple laptop for most people, giving it a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, great battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $850

Apple MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch sitting on a table(2021)

The latest MacBook Pro laptops are $50 cheaper than usual at Amazon. We gave them a score of 92 for their powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $1,950

Apple iPad Pro

The latest iPad Pros are on sale for Black Friday — the 11-inch model is down to $750 while the 12.9-inch tablet is down to $999. We gave the slab a score of 87 for its powerful performance thanks to the M1 chipset, lovely displays and Center Stage cameras.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $750 Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon - $999

Razer Book

Razer Book (2021) with Windows 11

Razer's mainstream notebook, the Razer Book, has fallen to $1,500. The model on sale is specced out: it runs on an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 13.4-inch UHD+ touchscreen. This laptop includes a generous array of ports, eGPU compatibility and Chroma keyboard lighting.

Buy Razer Book at Amazon - $1,500

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+

Both the Galaxy S7 and S7+ tablets have been discounted for Black Friday, down to $499 and $699, respectively. Either would be good options for Android lovers looking for a new tablet — we were impressed by their beautiful build, vibrant 120Hz displays, long battery lives and S Pen support.

Buy Tab S7 at Amazon - $499 Buy Tab S7 at Samsung - $499 Buy Tab S7+ at Amazon - $699 Buy Tab S7+ at Samsung - $699

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Surface Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go has dropped to $550, or $150 cheaper than usual. It earned a score of 81 from us for its attractive design, speedy CPU and excellent keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy - $550

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $900. We gave it a score of 87 for its fast performance, great keyboard and excellent battery life.

Buy Surface Laptop 4 at Best Buy - $900

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review pictures. Off-angle front view of the 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 on a table in front of a brown couch.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is $500 off right now, bringing it down to $900. We gave it a score of 82 for its thin and light design, colorful display and included S Pen.

Buy Galaxy Book Pro 360 at Best Buy - $900

Google Pixelbook Go

Google's Pixelbook Go is on sale for $599, or $50 off its normal price. It earned a score of 84 from us for its excellent keyboard, thin and light design, good performance and solid battery life.

Buy Pixelbook Go at Amazon - $599 Buy Pixelbook Go at Best Buy - $599

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $399, or $50 off its normal price. We gave the Chrome OS machine a score of 82 for its impressive screen, powerful performance, surprisingly loud speakers and eye-catching design.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung - $399

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

ASUS's capable Chromebook Flip C436 is on sale for $650 today only, which is $150 off its normal price. That gets you a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 14-inch FHD touchscreen and a convertible design. With those specs, this Chromebook could easily be a daily driver for Chrome OS diehards.

Buy Chromebook Flip C436 at Amazon - $650

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $35. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to be a couch device, or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn't have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $35

Amazon Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $45, or half off its normal price. We gave it a score of 79 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Amazon Fire HD 10

The biggest of Amazon's tablets, the Fire HD 10, is half off right now, bringing it down to $75. It's the best Fire tablet to get if you care at all about performance. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $75

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The 8-inch version of Amazon's kids tablet is half off and down to $70. This comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Bu Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 40 percent off, knocking it down to $120. You're getting the same thing in this bundle — a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ — along with a larger tablet.

Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at Amazon - $120

