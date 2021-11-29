The best laptop and tablet deals you can get for Cyber Monday

If you're still on the hunt for the best laptop to replace your aging machine, or to gift to a loved one, Cyber Monday has brought a bunch of options for you. Laptops and tablets from the likes of HP, Apple, Samsung and others are on sale today, and there are a number of discounts from Black Friday still lingering across the interwebs. As usual, we recommend going directly to manufacturers like Dell, HP, Microsoft and Razer if you're looking for a machine with a specific amount of RAM or storage. However, it can be simpler to go to retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and pick from the pre-configured models they have in stock.

HP Spectre x360 13

HP's Spectre x360 13 is on sale for $840. This particular model has an 11th-gen Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen. It earned a score of 94 from us for its gorgeous design, thin-bezeled screen, powerful performance and comfortable keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Spectre x360 13 at HP - $840

Razer Book

Razer's mainstream notebook, the Razer Book, has fallen to $1,500. The model on sale is specced out: it runs on an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 13.4-inch UHD+ touchscreen. This laptop includes a generous array of ports, eGPU compatibility and Chroma keyboard lighting.

Buy Razer Book at Amazon - $1,500

Dell XPS 13

Starting at 1pm ET today, you can get the Dell XPS 13 with an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 13.4-inch 4K touchscreen for $1,200. Amazon has a slightly different model with a FHD+ touchscreen for $1,440 today only as well. We gave the 2020 model a score of 94 for its attractive design, powerful performance and thin-bezeled screen.

Buy XPS 13 at Dell - $1,200 Buy XPS 13 at Amazon - $1,440

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13

ASUS ZenBook Flip S

ASUS' ZenBook 13 convertible laptop is on sale for $1,010, or 16 percent off its normal price. This model has an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a 13.3-inch FHD OLED display.

Buy ZenBook 13 at Amazon - $1,010

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is on sale for $230, or $70 off its normal price. A couple of models are on sale, but the base version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage would make a good secondary device for most people. We gave the Duet a score of 79 for its good performance, solid battery life and included detachable keyboard.

Buy Chromebook Duet at Lenovo - $230

Apple MacBook Pro

The latest MacBook Pro laptops are $200 cheaper than usual at Adorama and B&H Photo. We gave them a score of 92 for their powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at Adorama - $1,800 Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro at B&H - $1,800

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7+

Both the Galaxy S7 and S7+ tablets are still on sale for Cyber Monday, down to $499 and $699, respectively. Either would be good options for Android lovers looking for a new tablet — we were impressed by their beautiful build, vibrant 120Hz displays, long battery lives and S Pen support.

Buy Tab S7 at Amazon - $499 Buy Tab S7+ at Amazon - $699

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go has dropped to $550, or $150 cheaper than usual. It earned a score of 81 from us for its attractive design, speedy CPU and excellent keyboard and trackpad.

Buy Surface Laptop Go at Best Buy - $550

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for $900. We gave it a score of 87 for its fast performance, great keyboard and excellent battery life.

Buy Surface Laptop 4 at Best Buy - $900

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is $500 off right now, bringing it down to $900. We gave it a score of 82 for its thin and light design, colorful display and included S Pen.

Buy Galaxy Book Pro 360 at Best Buy - $900

Google Pixelbook Go

Google's Pixelbook Go is on sale for $599, or $50 off its normal price. It earned a score of 84 from us for its excellent keyboard, thin and light design, good performance and solid battery life.

Buy Pixelbook Go at Amazon - $599 Buy Pixelbook Go at Best Buy - $599

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $399, or $50 off its normal price. We gave the Chrome OS machine a score of 82 for its impressive screen, powerful performance, surprisingly loud speakers and eye-catching design.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung - $399

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436

ASUS's capable Chromebook Flip C436 is on sale for $650 today only, which is $150 off its normal price. That gets you a 10th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 14-inch FHD touchscreen and a convertible design. With those specs, this Chromebook could easily be a daily driver for Chrome OS diehards.

Buy Chromebook Flip C436 at Amazon - $650

Amazon Fire 7 tablet

The Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $35. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to be a couch device, or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn't have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $35

Amazon Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $45, or half off its normal price. We gave it a score of 79 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Amazon Fire HD 10

The biggest of Amazon's tablets, the Fire HD 10, is half off right now, bringing it down to $75. It's the best Fire tablet to get if you care at all about performance. We like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $75

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The 8-inch version of Amazon's kids tablet is half off and down to $70. This comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Bu Fire HD 8 Kids Pro at Amazon - $70

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is 40 percent off, knocking it down to $120. You're getting the same thing in this bundle — a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ — along with a larger tablet.

Buy Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at Amazon - $120

