U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,021.00
    +63.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,974.00
    +44.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.50
    +9.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.50
    +0.61 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.20
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    +0.0520 (+1.70%)
     

  • Vix

    22.82
    -1.29 (-5.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7820
    -0.3120 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,555.42
    +326.24 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.78
    +10.98 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.51
    -16.60 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,471.61
    +158.14 (+0.56%)
     

Best Lawyers Announces the 2023 Editions of the Best Lawyers in Canada™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™

Best Lawyers
·3 min read

2023 Best Lawyers Honourees

2023 Best Lawyers Honourees
2023 Best Lawyers Honourees

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Lawyers® announces the release of the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™ which honour the professional accomplishments of the top legal talent in the country who were selected by their peers through Best Lawyers' tailored voting process.

"We are delighted to present the 2023 recognitions for Canada and congratulate the exceptionally talented lawyers awarded," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "We expanded our Best Lawyers recognitions into Canada 16 years ago, and last year, we furthered our mission to provide reliable and unbiased resources to identify the top legal talent professionals with our 'Ones to Watch' honours. It is our privilege to continue our globally respected purely peer-review methodology for lawyers at every level in their career through these recognitions."

Best Lawyers believes the quality of our survey directly relates to the caliber of voters, so only lawyers who were previously recognized by Best Lawyers were invited to review their constituents for the 2023 recognitions. Best Lawyers analyzed more than 1.6 million evaluations resulting in the recognition of only 5.2% of lawyers in Canada.

The 17th edition of The Best Lawyers in Canada also includes "Law Firm of the Year" awards. These firm-wide awards are specific to a country and practice area, and they are factored by lawyer feedback and case matters as well as firm size, scope and coverage. Thirty-four "Law Firm of the Year" recognitions were bestowed to 29 firms. Firms that were awarded multiple "Law Firm of the Year" accolades include Blake, Cassels & Graydon, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, McCarthy Tétrault, Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt and Stockwoods.

Another specialty distinction presented in this release is "Lawyer of the Year" commendations. This highly coveted honour is only bestowed on one lawyer per practice area in each region with the highest overall feedback from their peers. Only the top 0.3% of lawyers earned this exceptional distinguishment in the 2023 edition.

Using the same transparent methodology and survey process that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide, Best Lawyers honours lawyers earlier in their careers via the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada awards. In the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada, fewer than 800 lawyers were selected by their peers to be included and commended for their outstanding legal talent.

To view the honourees included in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in Canada and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada, please visit www.bestlawyers.com.

About Best Lawyers 

For more than four decades, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honour. Candidates can only be considered for one recognition at a time, either Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch or traditional Best Lawyers awards. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is not a seed list to Best Lawyers and all hopeful candidates must be nominated and vetted by their peers recognized in Best Lawyers. Click here to nominate a lawyer you believe should be recognized in an upcoming edition. For media inquiries, please email medmonds@bestlawyers.com.

Related Images






Image 1: 2023 Best Lawyers Honourees


Congratulations to the 2023 Best Lawyers Honourees



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


