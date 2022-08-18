U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

Best Lawyers Announces the 2023 Editions of the Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™

Best Lawyers
·3 min read

Congratulations to the 2023 Honorees

Congratulations to the 2023 Honorees
Congratulations to the 2023 Honorees

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Lawyers® announces the release of the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™, which honor and celebrate the professional accomplishments of the top legal talent in the country who were selected by their peers through Best Lawyers' purely peer-review selection process.

"We are delighted to announce the 2023 recognitions for the United States and congratulate the worthy lawyers honored," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "For more than 40 years, our awards have garnered the respect of the industry as a reliable and unbiased resource to identify the top legal professionals, and we are proud to continue our globally respected purely peer-review methodology through these recognitions for lawyers at every level in their career."

Best Lawyers believes the quality of our survey directly relates to the caliber of voters, so only lawyers who were previously recognized by Best Lawyers were invited to review their constituents for the 2023 recognitions. While preparing for the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 12.2 million evaluations were analyzed, resulting in the recognition of only 5.3% of lawyers in the United States.

Additionally, one lawyer per practice area in each region with the highest overall feedback from their peers is awarded the "Lawyer of the Year" honor. Only the top 0.4% of lawyers earned this exceptional distinguishment in the 2023 edition.

Using the same transparent methodology and survey process that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide, Best Lawyers honors lawyers earlier in their careers via the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America awards. In the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, more than 1.6 million evaluations were analyzed, resulting in less than 20,000 lawyers being selected by their peers to be included and commended for their outstanding legal talent.

To view the honorees included in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America, please visit www.bestlawyers.com.

###

About Best Lawyers

For more than four decades, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Lawyers are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Candidates are only considered for one recognition at a time, Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch or traditional Best Lawyers awards. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is not a seed list to Best Lawyers. All candidates are nominated and vetted by their peers. Click here to nominate a lawyer for recognition in an upcoming edition. For media inquiries, please email medmonds@bestlawyers.com.

