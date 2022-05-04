May the 4th is here once again and that means a bunch of retailers have deals on Star Wars gadgets, toys and collectibles. If you're a Star Wars fan, or know someone who is, now's the time to stock up on everything from video games to themed Instant Pots while they are deeply discounted. Here are the best May the 4th Star Wars Day deals we could find this year.

Star Wars Instant Pots

Star Wars BB-8 Instant Pot Mini

Amazon has a limited-time sale on Star Wars-themed Instant Pots and you can pick up the adorable BB-8 Duo Mini machine for only $60. A number of other schemes, including Darth Vader and Little Bounty, have been discounted as well, and those are full Duo models, so they come with a few more cooking modes and a larger, six-quart capacity.

Buy BB-8 Instant Pot at Amazon - $60Buy Stormtrooper Instant Pot at Amazon - $80Buy R2-D2 Instant Pot at Amazon - $80Buy Little Bounty Instant Pot at Amazon - $80Buy Darth Vader Instant Pot at Amazon - $80

Yubico May the 4th sale

Yubico YubiKey NFC 5 security key in a laptop port with a human finger reaching to touch it.

Yubico has knocked 54 percent off two-packs of its YubiKey 5 NFC series, That brings the pack of two USB-A security keys down to just over $41, the duo of USB-C keys down to just over $50 and the pack with one of each down to $46. This is a solid sale on some of the latest models from Yubico, and these keys give you a physical way to use two-factor authentication to unlock your devices and accounts.

Shop Yubico May the 4th sale

Amazon May the 4th sale

R2-D2 Tamagotchi

Unsurprisingly, you can find a bunch of discounted Star Wars merch, accessories and more at Amazon today only. You can get knickknacks for your desk, T-shirts with your favorite characters on them, LEGO sets and toy lightsabers for less than usual. Some of our favorite deals include the R2-D2 Tamagotchi for just over $11, the LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider set for under $29 and this 2,000-piece The Chosen One puzzle for $15.

Shop May the 4th sale at Amazon

Microsoft May the 4th sale

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Microsoft has knocked up to 75 percent off certain Star Wars games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($15) and Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition ($5). If you're interested in Xbox 360 games, a bunch of LEGO Star Wars games are down to only $5 each.

Shop May the 4th sale at Microsoft

Story continues

Best Buy May the 4th sale

Star Wars Grogu

Best Buy's sale today knocks up to 30 percent off Star Wars LEGO sets, up to 20 percent off Star Wars 3D puzzles and up to 40 percent off plush figures. You can also save up to 25 percent on certain Star Wars video games, and $57 off this adorable "galactic snackin'" Grogu doll.

Shop Best Buy May the 4th sale

Walmart May the 4th sale

Darth Vader's face made out of LEGOs sitting on a wire shelf.

Walmart's Star Wars Day sale is much like Best Buy's in that it includes discounts on a hodgepodge of toys, games, collectibles and more. Quite a few Funko Pops are on sale, including this The Child with Canister figurine, plus numerous LEGO sets are cheaper than usual.

Shop Walmart May the 4th sale

Otterbox Symmetry cases

Otterbox Star Wars phone cases

While not on sale, Otterbox just launched a new collection of Star Wars-inspired Symmetry cases for iPhone and Galaxy devices. They're branded with fun illustrations of characters including Darth Vader, Boba Fett and even an Ewok. Since these are Symmetry cases, they have the features that you'd expect from this lineup, including a slim profile, drop protection a raised bumper.

Shop Star Wars cases at Otterbox

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.