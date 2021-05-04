U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    -24.75 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,846.00
    -162.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,674.50
    -115.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.00
    -15.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.23
    +0.74 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    +0.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2028
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5780
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • Vix

    19.28
    +0.67 (+3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    -0.0060 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0900
    +0.0290 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,082.12
    -2,528.64 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,425.61
    +31.95 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.78
    -1.03 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

The best May the 4th deals we could find

Engadget
·3 min read

May the 4th is here once again and that means a bunch of retailers have deals and discounts on Star Wars gadgets, toys and collectibles. While you're binging the new The Bad Batch series on Disney+ (or catching up on The Mandalorian), you can snag Star Wars toys, video games, LEGO sets and even Instant Pots for less. Here are the best May the 4th Star Wars Day deals we could find this year.

Star Wars Instant Pots

Star Wars Instant Pots hit an all-time low just ahead of May the 4th
Star Wars Instant Pots hit an all-time low just ahead of May the 4th

Williams Sonoma has a trio of Star Wars Instant Pots on sale for $60 each. You'll get the popular multi-cooker with an exterior design that nods to your favorite Star Wars characters. Unfortunately, The Child model doesn't have cute ears sticking out of it, but it does have the tiny being stamped across the body of the Instant Pot. We also like that these are all 6-quart machines — that gives you more than enough space to cook a meal for the whole family and have some leftovers, too.

Buy 6-qt The Child Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60Buy 6-qt R2D2 Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60Buy 6-qt Darth Vader Instant Pot at Williams Sonoma - $60

Otterbox The Mandalorian Echo Dot stand

Mandalorian Echo Dot 4th-gen stand
Mandalorian Echo Dot 4th-gen stand

Otterbox just announced its updated version of The Mandalorian stand for the latest Echo Dot. This year's model looks similar to last year's, but now it has a rounded base to fit the 4th-gen, orb-like Dot. It's available to pre-order now and will be widely available in June. The same can be said for a bundle that gets you an Echo Dot, a Fire TV Stick 4K, the new Mandalorian stand plus a matching remote cover. Also for Star Wars Day, Otterbox knocked 15 percent off its Star Wars-themed cases and accessories.

Buy Mandalorian Echo Dot stand at Amazon - $25Buy Star Wars Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick 4K bundle at Amazon - $109Shop Otterbox sale

Polaroid Now i-Type Camera, Mandalorian Edition

Polaroid Now i-Type Camera Mandalorian Edition
Polaroid Now i-Type Camera Mandalorian Edition

Polaroid's Mandalorian version of its Now i-Type instant camera is 40 percent off today, bringing it down to $85. It's part of a larger one-day-only sale on Amazon that includes a bunch of Star Wars paraphernalia. Wrapped in show-specific colors, this camera has autofocus, a self-timer and double exposure. There's also Mandalorian-style film you can get to go with the camera that has characters and logos from the show on each photo frame.

Buy Polaroid Now i-Type Camera at Amazon - $85Shop Amazon's Star Wars Day sale

LEGO Star Wars sets

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid set
LEGO Imperial Probe Droid set

While LEGO doesn't have any discounts for May the 4th, it did bring popular Star Wars sets back in stock and debuted a few new ones, too. The helmet collection expanded with the new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper sets, and you can grab the new Imperial Probe Droid set, which includes posable legs and a transparent pole to "suspend" it above its scene.

Shop LEGO Star Wars sets

GameStop Star Wars sale

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Through May 8, you can save a bunch on Star Wars games and gadgets at GameStop. Video games including Star Wars Squadrons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are 50 percent off, and collectibles like the Millennium Falcon wireless charger are up to 15 percent off.

Shop Star Wars games at Game StopShop Star Wars collectables at GameStop

Garmin wearables

Garmin Legacy Saga Series smartwatch
Garmin Legacy Saga Series smartwatch

Garmin Legacy Saga Series smartwatches are $100 off today and the Star Wars-themed vivofit jr. 2 tracker for kids is $20 off as well. Both the Darth Vader and Rey smartwatches have special color schemes and watch faces as well as character-themed details in fitness goal animations and more. You'll also get up to eight days of battery life on both devices.

Buy Darth Vader smartwatch at Garmin $300Buy Rey smartwatch at Garmin - $300Buy vivofit jr. 2 at Garmin - $50

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Stadia product head John Justice leaves Google

    Stadia product head John Justice has left Google in the latest blow for the cloud gaming service.

  • Can you make a Star Wars story without Jedi?

    'The Bad Batch' is a new Star Wars show on Disney+ that moves the spotlight away from Force-users.

  • Epic vs. Apple trial reveals the cost of exclusives and 'free' games

    Epic pays publishers big bucks for PC exclusives and to give away games in its store.

  • Happy Star Wars Day! Here are 6 ways to celebrate May the 4th

    It's Star Wars Day yet again and we're all feeling like Han Solo in carbonite. Here are six ways to celebrate May the 4th at home.

  • Why are we saying, 'May the 4th Be With You'? and the origins of the Star Wars meme

    "May the 4th Be With You." Why is that overtaking social media today? We explain the history behind the Star Wars meme and ways you can celebrate.

  • Disney Plus is celebrating May the 4th with plenty of new Star Wars content

    Disney+ was already well-prepared for May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day; there’s tons of new Star Wars-related content coming this year. We’d previously told you that the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch is premiering on the very appropriate date. The show follows the group of genetically mutated clone troopers who are known as the “Bad Batch.”

  • May the Fourth be with you: The definitive ranking of all 11 'Star Wars' movies

    Happy May the 4th! It's Star Wars Day again, so we're ranking all 11 movies in the franchise from worst to best.

  • Tamiya’s Wild One RC car will return as a replica you can drive

    A UK company is making a life-size replica of Tamiya's Wild One RC car that you can actually drive.

  • The Best Gifts You Can Buy for 'Star Wars' Fans This May 4th

    ...and everything is available on Amazon.

  • May the fourth be with you as you watch these ‘Star Wars’ stories on Disney+

    You know what time it is.

  • Amazon's Thursday Night Football streaming deal with the NFL will start a year early

    Prime Video is becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football earlier than expected.

  • Four years later, Samsung stops updating the Galaxy S8

    Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 devices won't be getting any more updates going forward.

  • Maggie Simpson Joins Galaxy Far, Far Away In New Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Short

    Maggie Simpson is the latest – and perhaps unlikeliest – visitor to the Star Wars universe: Disney+ has unveiled a new cross-promotional short starring the Springfield toddler. See the official artwork below. “Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” which takes place, according to the streamer, “in a daycare far, far away… but […]

  • Riot's League of Legends show 'Arcane' arrives on Netflix this Fall

    Arcane, the first animated series based on Riot Games’ League of Legends universe, is coming to Netflix this fall.

  • ‘WandaVision’ once had a Doctor Strange cameo – here’s why it was cut

    From the moment the first episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ in January, Marvel fans started hypothesizing about all of the possible cameos they might be treated to over the next eight weeks. One cameo in particular seemed to be all but inevitable, as Marvel had already announced WandaVision would be directly linked to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but the credits rolled on the finale without a hint of Benedict's beard. The lack of Strange was undoubtedly disappointing for some viewers, but it turns out that the Sorcerer Supreme was initially in the show. In fact, in an interview with Rolling Stone that was just released this week (via MovieWeb), Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed that the studio had gone as far as to strike a deal with Benedict Cumberbatch to appear in the final episode of the season, but they ended up writing him out of the story. As Feige explains, in an older version of the show, the commercials for fictional products like Toast Mate and Hydra Soak were actually messages that Doctor Strange was sending to Wanda Maximoff in an attempt to break through the illusion that she created which had enveloped an entire town in New Jersey. The commercials were certainly a fun element of the show and gave fans even more to speculate over, but they didn't make much sense and seemed disconnected from the rest of the plot. Now we know the commercials were intended to set up the reveal of Doctor Strange in the finale, but Marvel changed its mind. Here's why the team decided to take Doctor Strange out of WandaVision, as explained by Kevin Feige: Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Doctor Strange.' But It would have taken away from Wanda. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie - here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.' It's an interesting balancing act that Marvel has to pull off with its Disney+ shows. On one hand, having Thor, Spider-Man, or Black Widow pop up in every other episode would make plenty of fans lose their minds, but these shows are also a great chance to let characters like Wanda Maximoff, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes shine of their own accord. It will be interesting to see if this remains true for future shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. Speaking of Marvel's future, the studio announced the titles and release dates for its next ten movies on Monday as well. The big news is that the sequel to Black Panther will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the sequel to Captain Marvel has been titled The Marvels. The latter title seems to be a reference to the fact that Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel will be teaming up. But will Carol Danvers show up in Ms. Marvel on Disney+?

  • Amazon is Offering Several Rare Discounts on Nintendo Switch Games

    Nintendo sure knows how to maintain its products’ value over time; even though the Switch has been on the market for almost half a decade, it’s still rare to see discounts on basically any popular titles. This makes Amazon’s current sale especially exciting – while supplies last you can save 33% on select Switch titles, …

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch review – A new tale with great cinematography and exciting action

    The Bad Batch manages to surprise in its premiere episode, all while delivering the action that you'd expect.

  • Alomar resigns from Hall of Fame board of directors

    The Cooperstown, New York-based Hall of Fame said the two-times World Series champion submitted the letter of resignation on Saturday, a day after MLB terminated his consultant contract and placement him on its ineligible list. Alomar, a 12-time MLB All-Star during a career in which he helped lead the Toronto Blue Jays to World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2011 and elected to the board in July 2019.

  • ‘The Bad Batch’ is the eighth season of ‘Clone Wars’ we didn’t ask for

    You better study up on 'Clone Wars' before delving into the newest Star Wars cartoon on Disney+.

  • Will Smith Just Got Real About His Dad Bod and We Love It

    No shame in the dad bod game.