The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

Engadget Staff
·9 min read

The unofficial summer kickoff is here and, even though Memorial Day weekend has barely started, we're already starting to see gadgets discounted across the web. Some of Apple's latest devices are on sale, including the MacBook Air M1 and the 10.2-inch iPad, and Amazon's sale on Fire TV devices is still ongoing. GameStop's Memorial Day discounts include Nintendo Switch games and accessories, while gadgets like robot vacuums, smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers are on sale across the web. It's hard to say how long these deals will last, but typically Memorial Day sales last through the Monday holiday, so you have a couple more days to decide where you want your money going. Here are the best Memorial Day tech sales we could find.

MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is still on sale for $900, or $100 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 94 for its impressive performance, lovely Retina display, good keyboard and trackpad and excellent battery life.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $900

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a Memoji watch face sitting on a wooden table.
The Apple Watch Series 6 with a Memoji watch face sitting on a wooden table.

Certain models of the Apple Watch Series 6 are on sale for as low as $329 ahead of the holiday weekend. That's $70 off and close to a record low. The Series 6 earned a score of 89 from us for its healthy battery life, solid performance and useful hand-washing timer feature.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon - $329 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at B&H Photo - $329 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 at Best Buy - $329

2021 iPad Pro

2021 Apple iPad Pro
2021 Apple iPad Pro

Apple's base, 11-inch iPad Pro is $50 off at Amazon and Walmart right now. While it may not have the new Liquid Retina XDR display that's on the 12.9-inch model, it does have the new M1 chip, 5G connectivity, a new USB-C/Thunderbolt port and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 2021 iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $749 Buy 2021 iPad Pro (128GB) at Walmart - $749

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air
Apple iPad Air

Some configurations of Apple's iPad Air dropped to record-low prices this week. You can grab the WiFi + LTE models for less right now — the 64GB model is on sale for $680 while the 256GB version is down to $830. And if you don't need cellular connectivity, the WiFi-only, 64GB model has dropped to $550. We gave the iPad Air a score of 90 for its fast WiFi speeds, healthy battery life and its support for the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad Air (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB) at Amazon - $680 Buy iPad Air (WiFi + LTE, 256GB) at Amazon - $830 Buy iPad Air (WiFi, 64GB) at Amazon - $550

10.2-inch iPad

8th-generation Apple iPad
8th-generation Apple iPad

The entry-level iPad is down to $299 at both Amazon and Walmart. It's been hovering at this sale price for a while, so now's a good time to grab one before the next price hike back to $330. We like the 8th-gen iPad for its speedy processor, nice display, good battery life and support for the first-gen Apple Pencil.

Buy iPad at Amazon - $299 Buy iPad at Walmart - $299

Mac Mini M1

Apple Mac mini
Apple Mac mini

The Mac Mini M1 remains on sale at record-low prices. The 256GB model is down to $600 while the 512GB version has dropped to $800. It's a good option for anyone with an aging Mac Mini as it provides the same basic design along with a decent performance boost thanks to the new M1 chipset.

Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $600 Buy Mac Mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $800

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device.

Amazon's Fire TV device sale is still ongoing — the Fire TV Cube remains discounted to $100, while the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Stick Lite are down to $40 and $25, respectively. The Cube is the device to get if you want the most powerful streaming device Amazon has to offer. As for the dongles, we consider the Stick 4K to be one of the best streaming devices for the money, while the Stick Lite provides basic streaming capabilities at a competitive price.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $100 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $25

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Despite debuting in March, the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 saw a huge discount this week of up to $200. The Celeron-powered model is down to $450 while the Core i3 version dropped to $500. We gave the Galaxy Chromebook 2 a score of 82 for its sleek design, impressive screen and solid performance.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung starting at $450

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Solo Pro headphones
Beats Solo Pro headphones

The on-ear Beats Solo Pro have dropped to a new all-time low of $149 at Amazon, and that's over $150 off their normal price. These cans earned a score of 81 from us for their excellent sound quality, improved design, good ANC and hands-free Siri control.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Amazon - $149

Surface Pro 7 bundle

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Type Cover
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Type Cover

Best Buy has Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $699, or $260 off its normal price. This model includes a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making it a good portable or secondary machine. If you're looking to spend even less on a 2-in-1, Microsoft is having a sale on Surface Go 2 bundles, so you can grab one for as little as $550.

Buy Surface Pro 7 bundle at Best Buy - $699 Shop Best Buy Memorial Day sale

Buy Surface Go 2 bundle at Microsoft starting at $550

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.
Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

A handful of Roku products remain on sale right now, including the Streambar, which is down to $99. We like this compact soundbar for its sound quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in streaming technology. You can also snag the Roku Ultra set-top box for $69 and the Streaming Stick+ for $40.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99 Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $69 Buy Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon - $40

GameStop Memorial Day sale

Breath of the Wild
Breath of the Wild

GameStop's Memorial Day sale runs through May 31 and it includes up to $40 off Nintendo Switch games, discounts on Switch accessories like a 128GB SanDisk microSD card, up to 50-percent off PlayStation and Xbox games and more.

Shop GameStop Memorial Day sale

Fitbit Charge 4

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.
Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker.

Fitbit's Charge 4 tracker is on sale for $100 right now, or $50 off its normal price. This is the Fitbit device to get if you're not really into the smartwatch look, but still want a good mix of smart- and activity-focused features. We gave the Charge 4 a score of 82 for its accurate built-in GPS, standard Fitbit Pay feature and multi-day battery life.

Buy Charge 4 at Amazon - $100

75-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K smart TV

Vizio P-Series
Vizio P-Series

This massive Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K TV is $200 off for Memorial Day weekend, bringing it down to just about $1,499. It provides active full array backlighting with 240 local dimming zones, 120Hz refresh rate for a better gaming experience, plus Vizio's SmartCast operating system, which gives you access to most major streaming services.

Buy 75-inch Vizio P-Series at Amazon - $1,498 Buy 75-inch Vizio P-Series at Best Buy - $1,499

Omaze PC sweepstakes

A gaming PC with a tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse, shining with rainbow lighting.
A gaming PC with a tower, monitor, keyboard and mouse, shining with rainbow lighting.

Through June 10, Omaze has an ongoing sweepstakes in which you can win $20,000 to build the PC of your dreams. It costs nothing to enter, but if you do pay for additional entries, those donated funds benefit Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation for children in hospitals. You can also use the code AFF50 to get 50 bonus entries as well.

Enter to win at Omaze

New tech deals

Eufy RoboVac 11S Max

The higher-powered version of one of our favorite budget robot vacuums is $80 off right now. Amazon has the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max for $170, which is a great price for a solid device with 2,000Pa of suction. We also like its slim design, which lets it get underneath low furniture, and its included remote, which lets you manually control the robot and set cleaning schedules.

Buy RoboVac 11S Max at Amazon - $170

Garmin smartwatches

A number of Garmin smartwatches are on sale at Crunchfield for Memorial Day weekend. Of note is the Garmin Venu SQ for $150, which is an all-time low. It has a built-in heart rate monitor, GPS, pulse ox sensor and more, plus Garmin Pay support and a water-resistance rating of 5ATM.

Shop Garmin smartwatches at Crunchfield

Optoma HD146X projector

One of our favorite projectors, the Optoma HD146X, is $50 off right now at Amazon, bringing it down to $500. It delivers 1080p picture at up to 3,600 lumens using DLP technology and it has good color accuracy, brightness and contrast levels. It even has decent (16.4-millisecond) input lag for gaming.

Buy Optoma HD146X at Amazon - $500

Solo Stove Bonfire

Solo Stove's mid-range Bonfire model is $90 off, dropping it down to $260. The company's Memorial Day promotion also throws in a Bonfire Stand for free when you buy. The Solo Stove made it into our fall outdoor gear guide thanks to its practical design, which helps maximize airflow and direct smoke away from you.

Buy Bonfire at Solo Stove - $260

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

Thermoworks' Thermapen Mk4 is down to $69 right now, which is one of the best prices we've seen. This is one of our favorites because it's relatively compact, provides super fast temperature reads and automatically wakes up when you pick it up. Grilling season is nearly here, so this sale is a good opportunity to upgrade one of the most important tools in your arsenal.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks - $69

Sony SRS-XB33 speaker

Sony's SRS-XB33 Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $98, which is an all-time low. It has a durable design that's waterproof, dustproof and shockproof and it has Sony's Extra Bass technology for more booming sound. We also appreciate that it powers up via USB-C and can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Buy Sony SRS-XB33 at Amazon - $98 Buy Sony SRS-XB33 at B&H Photo - $98

Tribit Stormbox Micro speaker

Tribit's tiny Stormbox Micro Bluetooth speaker is 20 percent off when you use the code MMDDPRMT at checkout. That brings it down to $40, which is a record low. It's an IP67-rated speaker that will withstand dunks in the pool and it has built-in XBass tuning DSP technology for booming bass and a silicone strap that you can use to attach the device to your backpack, bike handlebars and more when you want to take tunes on the go.

Buy Stormbox Micro at Amazon - $40

Logitech Rugged Folio

If you need more protection for your 7th- or 8th-gen iPad, Logitech's Rugged Folio keyboard case is on sale for $120 right now. This case protects from drops and spills yet still manages to look pretty attractive. Its magnetic keyboard clicks into place, so you don't want to worry about pairing it via Bluetooth, and it has a full row of iOS shortcut keys to make the experience of using it more like that of an Apple laptop.

Buy Logitech Rugged Folio at Amazon - $120

Marshall headphones

Through June 9 (or while supplies last), Marshall email subscribers who buy an Emberton Bluetooth speaker will get a pair of Minor II earbuds for free. The $150 Emberton speaker uses the company's True Stereophonic technology and it provides more than 20 hours of playtime. The Minor II earbuds are almost as expensive as the speaker, coming in at $130, so you're almost getting two devices for the price of one.

Buy Emberton speaker at Marshall - $150

Satechi Memorial Day sale

Satechi's Memorial Day sale is going on now and you can get 15 percent off site-wide with the code MDW15, or 20 percent off orders of $100 or more with the code MDW20. Satechi makes reliable computer accessories, particularly for Macs, and we're fans of their USB adapters and keyboards.

Shop Satechi's Memorial Day sale

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

