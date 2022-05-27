The best Memorial Day tech sales we could find

Memorial Day is nearly here and, as usual, you can find a number of solid gadget deals across the web ahead of the holiday. A few Apple devices are on sale, including the latest AirPods for $150, and you can pick up a bunch of outdoor gear from the likes of Solo Stove, Ooni and BioLite for less. HyperX gaming accessories have been discounted as well, plus you can still pick up Amazon's Fire TV Cube for only $70. Here are the best tech sales we could find for Memorial Day 2022.

Apple AirPods (3rd gen)

Apple totally overhauled AirPods for the third-generation version with the biggest changes coming in the design and audio quality.

The latest AirPods are $30 off and down to $150, which is only $10 more than their all-time-low price. We gave the buds a score of 88 for their improved audio quality, more comfortable design and longer battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $150

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

Both the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 are $70 off right now and down to record lows: $329 and $359, respectively. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its larger display, faster charging capabilities and powerful watchOS 8 features.

Buy Series 7 (41mm) at Amazon - $329 Buy Series 7 (45mm) at Amazon - $359

Apple AirTags

A pack of four AirTags is down to $89 right now, or $10 off its regular price. If you have a few things you want to keep track of, this is a good opportunity to pick up a few AirTags that can help you do so. AirTags show you the location of your things in Apple's Find My app, and if you have an iPhone that supports Precision Finding, it can lead you directly to your stuff.

Buy AirTags (4 pack) at Amazon - $89

MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is $100 off right now and down to $900. While not an all-time low, it's a good discount on Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop. We gave it a score of 94 for its speedy performance, excellent battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $900

Solo Stove

Solo Stove's Memorial Day sale knocks up to 46 percent off fire pits, so you can pick one up for as low as $200. You'll find the deepest discount on the big Yukon, which is $350 off and down to $400. We like these fire pits because they create much less smoke than their cheaper competitors and, out of the three models available, two of them are pretty portable, too.

Buy Yukon at Solo Stove - $400 Buy Bonfire at Solo Stove - $220 Buy Ranger at Solo Stove - $200

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Samsung knocked $100 off its new Smart Monitor M8. The display combines a smart TV and a computer monitor into one, but it also has a SmartThings hub built in, so you can use it to control your smart home ecosystem. The UHD display supports HDR 10+, refresh rates up to 60Hz and it has built-in access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Buy Smart Monitor M8 at Samsung - $600

Sony Days of Play sale

Sony PlayStation

Sony's Days of Play sale on Amazon discounts a bunch of PlayStation accessories, including all six PS DualSense controllers. You can pick up any of them, including the vibrantly colored ones, for $59, which is up to 21 percent off their normal prices.

Shop Sony Days of Play sale at Amazon

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Audio smart speaker sitting on a wooden tablet next to a green plant, against a blue wall.

Adorama has a sale on Nest Audio smart speakers that bundles two of the gadgets for $120. That brings the price of each down to $60, which is $40 off their usual rate. If you only want one speaker, you can pick it up for $65. The Nest Audio is one of our favorite smart speakers thanks to its solid audio quality, minimalist design and stereo sound capabilities when you pair two of them together. Adorama also has the Nest Hub smart display for $65 and the Nest Hub Max for $179.

Buy Nest Audio (2 pack) at Adorama - $120 Buy Nest Audio at Adorama - $65 Buy Google Nest Hub at Adorama - $65 Buy Google Nest Hub Max at Adorama - $179

Roku Streambar

Roku Streambar soundbar on a white table.

Roku's compact Streambar is back down to $99, which is $30 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid audio quality, Dolby Audio support and built-in 4K streaming technology.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99

Tile Essentials pack

Tile Bluetooth trackers

The Tile Essentials four-pack of Bluetooth trackers is 15 percent off and down to $68. These small devices let you keep track of your things via the companion mobile app. You can see the last known location of your items in the app, and if you're within Bluetooth range, you can force the Tile tracker to ring so you can more easily find your stuff.

Buy Tile Essentials bundle at Amazon - $68

Fire TV Cube

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to a record low of $70 right now, or almost half off its regular rate. This is the most powerful streaming device that Amazon offers and it supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and hands-free Alexa commands.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $70

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is 30 percent off and down to $35, which, while not a record low, it's a good sale price on this handy streaming stick. Like the Fire TV Cube, it supports 4K streaming and Dolby Vision, but it takes up much less space and can hide behind your TV. And if you want to spend even less, you can pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $35 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20

1Password

1Password is offering 50 percent off paid plans for a limited time, which means you can sign up for a personal plan for $1.50 per month (when billed annually) or a Families plan for $2.50 per month. 1Password is one of our favorite password managers because it stores all of the dozens of login credentials you have safely and securely, while also making it easy for you to fill in the correct ones without remembering them as you browse the web.

Subscribe to 1Password starting at $1.50/month

Ooni pizza ovens

Ooni Karu 16 pizza oven

Ooni has knocked 20 percent off its pizza ovens, so you can pick one up for as low as $280. We've recommended Ooni pizza ovens in a few outdoor guides, and the new Karu 16 earned a spot on our list of favorite grilling gear thanks to its support for multiple fuel sources, a built-in digital thermometer for keeping track of temperatures and a hinged door with a glass window that lets you see what you're cooking more easily.

Shop Ooni pizza ovens

Samsung Memorial Day sale

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 on a table with an S Pen Pro in front of it.

You can pick up smartphones, earbuds and laptops for less during Samsung's Memorial Day sale. If you've had your eye on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, you can get one with a free Galaxy Watch 4 this weekend. Plus, the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is $50 off and the company also knocked up to $150 off the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Shop Samsung Memorial Day sale

Dell summer sale

Dell's latest sale discounts a number of laptops, headsets, monitors and more. Key among the deals is one on the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop — you can grab the model with an 11th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4K touchscreen for only $882.

Shop Dell summer sale

HyperX Memorial Day deals

HyperX Quadcast S for the Engadget 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

A number of HyperX gaming equipment is on sale across the web at Amazon, GameStop and other retailers. A standout is the QuadCast S microphone, which you can pick up for $120 right now. Compatible with macOS, Windows, PS4 and PS5, this mic supports four selectable polar patterns and customizable RGB lighting.

Shop HyperX deals at Amazon Shop HyperX deals at GameStop

BioLite Memorial Day sale

BioLite HeadLamp 330

BioLite's Memorial Day sale knocks up to 25 percent off its camping and outdoor gear. We've recommended its headlamps in guides in the past, thanks to their slim profiles, adjustable light settings and general versatility. If you go for the Headlamp 330 or the Headlamp 750, you'll get a rechargeable battery, too.

Shop BioLite Memorial Day sale

Sea to Summit Memorial Day sale

Sea To Summit X-Mug

Another one of our favorite outdoor brands, Sea to Summit, has also knocked 25 percent off many of its products for Memorial Day. We particularly like the brand's line of collapsible bowls and mugs for their reliability and portability. This sale knocks the X-Mug down to just over $10 and the X-Bowl to only $13.

Shop Sea to Summit Memorial Day sale

Plex Pass

Plex

Plex is offering 20 percent off a Lifetime Plex Pass this week only, bringing the cost down to $96. If you're unfamiliar, Plex allows you to create a server on which you can store your personal media, including TV shows, movies and music, and then access that content from anywhere. With a premium plan, you'll get access to features like skipping intros and trailers, HDR tone mapping, real-time server stats and more.

Buy Plex Pass (Lifetime) - $96

Hisense TVs

2022 65-inch Hisense A6 Series smart TV

A number of Hisense smart TVs have been discounted for Memorial Day. A standout is the 2022 65-inch A6 Series smart TV, which is $350 off and down to $450. You're getting a 4K TV with built-in Chromecast technology, Dolby Vision support and Sport and Game modes.

Shop Hisense TVs at Amazon

Spark Grills

Spark Grills

Spark Grills are $200 off for Memorial Day, so you can pick one up for as low as $900. These retro-looking grills heat one piece of charcoal to between 250 and 900 degrees, and you can keep track of cooking temperatures from the companion mobile app as long as you're within Bluetooth range.

Shop Spark Grills Memorial Day sale

Satechi Memorial Day sale

Satechi iPad dock

You can pick up keyboards, hub adapters and more for less during Satechi's Memorial Day sale. Use the code MD15 to get 15 percent off your order, or the code MD20 to get 20 percent off orders of $100 or more.

Shop Satechi Memorial Day sale

Twelve South Memorial Day sale

The Twelve South PlugBug Duo adapter in a backpack on top of a tablet and a laptop.

Twelve South has knocked 20 percent off everything in its online store for Memorial Day. That means you can pick up the PlugBug Duo adapter for $48, the AirFly Bluetooth transmitter for as low as $40 and the ActionBand for Apple Watch for $24.

Shop Twelve South Memorial Day sale

