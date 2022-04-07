U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Best Men’s Quilted Reversible Vest In Canada - Sustainable Smart-Layer Collection 2022 Update

Frank And Oak
·3 min read

Montreal, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec -

Frank And Oak has launched the new men’s Aero reversible vest. It is available in timeless black and offers two distinct looks. The first side has a quilted texture and the second side has a completely smooth, streamlined shell.

More information is available at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/smart-layer-outerwear-mw

men puffer vest Canada
men puffer vest Canada

The vest is part of the brand's Smart-Layer collection and preempts the quickly approaching Spring 2022 season. With chilly conditions continuing in Canada even after the peak of winter, Frank And Oak understands that versatile and light yet warm layers are key.

The vest fits under a heavier coat, or can be snap-attached to one of Frank And Oak’s top layer coats, making it the perfect transitional item. As a standalone piece, it also features the brand’s patented Kapok blend filling. This vegan, animal-free insulation material is completely thermally resistant and environmentally friendly.

In line with the brand’s pledge to better living, the vest is entirely made of recycled, organic, and low-carbon-footprint fabrics. As Frank And Oak is passionate about eliminating virgin plastics and polyester from its production process, the shell, lining, and even the polyester NATULON® zipper tape on the new vest are made from 100% recycled materials.

In a global context, where the emissions from textile production last year were equivalent to 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 - making it one of the worst industries in the world - the brand is proud to be offering clothes that are truly sustainable.

Beyond its environmental credentials, the Aero reversible vest offers the height of functionality. Given its lightweight quality, the vest comes with a packable option that allows for easy storage as the weather changes throughout the day. Other intelligent design features include its mockneck, generous side and chest pockets, and easy machine-washable care.

Frank And Oak’s new vest also embodies the brand's iconic yet classic design style with its clean lines, flattering cut, and luxurious feeling fabrics. The vest is available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

This year, Frank And Oak celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since the brand's inception, it has been devoted to changing the face of the fashion industry by continually pursuing sustainable innovation, making clothes that look and feel better, last longer, and do better the planet.

A spokesperson for the fashion house said, “In today's world, clothing reflects how we live our lives. As a human-centric brand, our product is put into action to enable our community to enjoy daily life experiences without the moral dilemma of weighing down the planet. We prioritize quality and purpose over quantity by bringing back iconic pieces that withstand the test of time and trends. Each item is crafted with innovative materials and details to provide lasting service to the wearer.”

Interested parties can find out more at: https://ca.frankandoak.com

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:

Frank And Oak
Anne Gael Plante
+1-514-889-8701
anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com
702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,
Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,
Canada

CONTACT: Anne Gael Plante


