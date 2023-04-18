8 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com

If you’re close to retirement and wondering where to spend these years in a town where your cost of living will match your fixed income, look to the Midwest. States like Kansas, Indiana, and Ohio have a remarkably low cost of living.

As of February, 2023, the average Social Security monthly benefit is 1,693.88, according to the Social Security Administration. However, a recent GOBankingRates study revealed the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is $1,976. Therefore, the importance of choosing your retirement city wisely cannot be emphasized enough.

Next: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Important: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Of course, rent isn’t the only monthly expenditure you’ll incur. The average cost of groceries in the U.S. is $4,497 per year — $374.75 monthly — and then you have an average of $7,030 in annual healthcare costs — $585.83 monthly. Add to that an average of $2,936.58 in monthly expenditures, and you seriously need to live in a city that’s easy on your bank account.

Keep reading to see which cities made our list.

8. Salina, Kansas

Monthly Expenditures: $1,796.25

Livability: 74

Salina is a decent place to retire. However, the city also has the highest average monthly healthcare cost, at $614.54, though the second lowest monthly grocery cost, at $352.27. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment is also on the higher side, at $829, making expenses go over $1,500 by almost $300.

7. Anderson, Indiana

Monthly Expenditures: $1,788.71

Livability: 62

Anderson, Indiana comes a bit closer to being affordable, with lower monthly grocery costs, which are $340.65 per month, and healthcare costs, which are $554.78 per month. However rent is even higher here than Salina at $893 per month.

6. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Monthly Expenditures: $1,784.66

Livability: 70

Green Bay promises a strong livability score of 70, and slightly less overall monthly expenditures, though still not quite $1,500. Healthcare costs will run you $549.51 per month, on average, groceries, $348.52, both under the national average. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment, $887, is on the higher side but still significantly lower than the national average, which is $1,976.

Story continues

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

5. Marion, Iowa

Monthly Expenditures: $1,775.09

Livability: 93

In Marion, a one-bedroom apartment will only set you back $810, lower than the national average. Other major expenses include healthcare, which is $599.31 per month, and groceries, which are $365.76. But it’s the super high livability score that might sell you on retiring here.

4. Wausau, Wisconsin

Monthly Expenditures: $1,762.34

Livability: 79

Wausau holds the fourth spot on the list with another incredibly high livability score of 79. The rent for a one-bedroom apartment here is $843. And while you’ll pay $575.87 in healthcare costs each month, and $343.27 in groceries, all these costs are less per month than the national average.

3. Quincy, Illinois

Monthly Expenditures: $1,738.18

Livability: 68

Here in Quincy, though the livability is a moderate 68, it’s the third most affordable place on the list, with the lowest rent on this list, at $725. Healthcare costs are the highest on the list, at $663.16 per month, but groceries are a moderate $350.02 per month.

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

2. Kokomo, Indiana

Monthly Expenditures: $1,704.27

Livability: 63

In the charmingly named Kokomo, you’ll pay $805 per month in rent, which is over $1100 less than the national average. Your healthcare costs are the second-lowest on the list, at $555.37 per month, and your monthly grocery costs are $343.65 per month.

1. Grand Forks, North Dakota

Monthly Expenditures: $1,628.16

Livability: 70

Hutchinson takes the top spot, not because everything is cheaper here, though overall expenses are the lowest on the list. It has a decent livability score of 70, as well. Rent is the cheapest on the list, at $681, groceries are a reasonable $348.52 per month, and healthcare is a wee bit over the national average, but only by less than $5, at $598.72.

More From GOBankingRates

Jennifer Taylor contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the best Midwest cities to retire on a budget of $1,800 dollars or less.GOBankingRates used Zillow February 2023 data to find every city in the Midwest (IL, IN, IA, KS, MI, MN, MO,NE, ND, OH, SD, and WI) U.S. that has an (1) February 2023 monthly rent of $900 dollars or less.GOBankingRates then used Sperling’s Best to find the cost of living index for every city on the list, looking at(2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of LaborStatistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery (“foodat home”) and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a person 65 and overwould spend on groceries and healthcare in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then addedmonthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where a person 65 and older could survive on$1,800 or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study, it had to have a livabilty score of 60 or higheras sourced from AreaVibes and be one of the 1,500 largest housing markets according to Zillow . All data wascollected on and up to date as of April 4, 2023

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month