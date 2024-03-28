The Best and Most Affordable Retirement Communities in Florida

cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirees look to Florida as the ideal place to retire for many reasons: it’s got the perfect climate (if you don’t mind the annual hurricane warnings), it’s already home to millions of seniors and it’s still affordable to many other parts of the country with good weather.

If moving into a Florida retirement community interests you, deciding which one can be overwhelming. While affordability may be top of your list, consider that some communities offer such a wide breadth of amenities that’s, in the long run, worth it.

Real estate experts explain where you may want to set your Florida retirement sights.

Century Village, Pembroke Pines

Mehdi Khachani, CEO of Miami, Florida-based JMK Property Management, recommended Century Village Pembroke Pines as the best affordable retirement community for Florida seniors.

“Located just a short distance from Miami, Century Village in Pembroke Pines stands as a testament to affordable retirement living. With its gated community setting and extensive amenities such as clubhouses, swimming pools, and fitness centers, Century Village provides retirees with a fulfilling lifestyle at an affordable price point,” said Khachani.

Condos are available here for as little as $225,000.

Palm Aire Village, Pompano Beach

Nestled in Pompano Beach, Khachani said Palm Aire Village offers retirees a serene retreat with amenities like golf courses, tennis courts and walking trails.

“Despite its tranquil ambiance, Palm Aire Village remains remarkably affordable, making it an attractive option for retirees seeking relaxation and an active lifestyle,” said Khachani.

The median sale price is around $282,500, but condos are available for as little as $146,000.

Lakes of Delray, Delray Beach

Enjoy the picturesque surroundings of Lakes of Delray, situated just a short drive from Miami.

“This waterfront community boasts amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pools, and tennis courts, providing retirees with a peaceful yet active retirement experience at an affordable cost,” said Khachani.

The median sale price here is around $206,000 but condos are available for as little as $139,000.

Tanglewood, Lake Suzy

Tanglewood is a beautiful community situated on the stunning Lake Suzy, said Jonathan Faccone, managing member and founder of Halo Homebuyers.

This 55+ community offers affordable housing options and a low-maintenance lifestyle for retirees. The amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pools, tennis courts, golf courses, and many organized activities for residents to stay active and engaged.

“What I love the most is the beautiful lake views and the serene environment Tanglewood offers, making it a perfect place for retirement. According to NeighborhoodScout’s report, the overall crime rate in Tanglewood is 35% lower than the national average, providing a safe and secure environment for retirees,” said Faccone.

Homes here range from the low $300,000s to the high $800,000s.

Lake Ashton

Lake Ashton is known for its affordability and offers a luxurious and active lifestyle at an average home price of $488,560, Faccone said.

The community has two 18-hole private golf courses, and a clubhouse with many recreational facilities like a fitness center, a swimming pool, a ballroom, a movie theater, restaurants and much more.

“The low HOA fees are incredibly affordable for retirees. For instance, the Silver Membership costs only $125 per month and includes access to all amenities except golf. You see, the community’s location allows easy access to tourist attractions such as Disney World and Universal Studios, making it an ideal retirement destination.” said Faccone.

Shalimar Gardens, Fort Walton Beach

Nick Hedberg, real estate agent and CEO of As-Is Home Buyer, encourages clients to explore the hidden gem communities along the Panhandle or a laid-back coastal feel.

The homes in Shalimar Gardens, Fort Walton Beach “are an absolute steal compared to comparable beach towns,” said Hedberg.

Yet residents still enjoy a lovely clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and easy access to the sugar-white sands and emerald waters of the Gulf. The overall cost of living in the Panhandle is just so manageable.

Homes can be found here in the low to mid $500,000s.

Wynmoor Village, Coconut Creek

This community offers highly affordable condos starting in the low $100,000s with reasonable HOA fees, according to Adrian Pedraza, licensed real estate broker and owner of The California Home Buyer.

“With diverse amenities and activities, it gives retirees an engaging lifestyle on a budget. You get more than you pay for here,” said Pedraza.

Pennbrooke Fairways, Leesburg

“This community provides options for villas and single-family homes starting in the high $100,000 range,” said Pedraza. “With extensive community amenities, residents can enjoy an active lifestyle without breaking the bank.”

