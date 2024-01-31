In this article, we will take a look at the best motorcycle injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on motorcycle accident statistics, you can go directly to the Best Motorcycle Injury Lawyers in Each of 5 Biggest Cities in the US.

Motorcycle riders have faced a significant increase in road accidents in recent years. In 2011, there were only 4,630 fatal motorcycle accidents in the US, whereas the number rose to 5,579 in 2020. The motorcycle accident statistics for 2020 revealed that a total of 82,528 motorcycle riders were injured during the year in the US. There was an 11% increase in deaths from motorcycle accidents, rising from 5,044 in the previous year to 5,579 in 2020. Another alarming trend observed was the increase in deaths among older riders, rising from 3% in 1975 to 27% in 2020. Despite motorcycles making up only 3% of registered vehicles in the United States, they accounted for a disproportionately high 14% of all traffic fatalities, highlighting the heightened risk associated with motorcycle accidents. As per the last update by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcycle accidents in the US resulted in the fatalities of 5,932 individuals in 2021.

Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are amongst the states with the highest number of motorcycle accident deaths. The states collectively accounted for 37% of such fatalities in 2020. These accidents occurred despite the presence of helmet laws in these states. California and North Carolina have comprehensive laws mandating helmets for riders of all ages. On the other hand, Vermont, Alaska, and the District of Columbia are states with the lowest number of motorcycle accident deaths. Motorcycle accident data reveals a variation in the probability of crashes throughout the year. August is the most dangerous month for motorcyclists, resulting in 14% of all motorcycle accident deaths. On the other hand, the safest month is January, when only 3% of motorcycle accident deaths occur. Contrary to common perceptions regarding the risks associated with late-night driving and riding in the rain, data indicates that rainy weather is not a significant contributor to most motorcycle accidents, representing only 2% of incidents. Surprisingly, most motorcycle accident deaths, about 57%, occur during the day, while 37% occur at night. The comparatively less risky times are dusk, accounting for 4% of accidents, and dawn, where only 1% of accidents occur. The probability of motorcycle accidents increases when cars make abrupt turns or switch lanes unexpectedly. Motorcycles, being smaller and faster on the road, are difficult for other drivers to notice and respond to. This factor, among others, results in accidents involving motorcycles. Consequently, the expertise of the best motorcycle injury lawyers becomes crucial. These legal professionals are needed to provide important representation, negotiate settlements, determine liability, and handle insurance challenges.

Global Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market

The rise in the number of motorcycle accidents has also led to the expansion of the global motor vehicle liability insurance market. The size of the global motor vehicle liability insurance market reached $297 billion in 2020. The market is expected to expand to $667.8 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. This form of insurance is legally obligatory in many countries. North America is anticipated to experience the most significant growth throughout the forecast period. The increase in government investments in road and runway development in North America is expected to drive the growth of the motor vehicle liability insurance market. Similarly, high growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region as well, driven by the rising number of accidents involving high-speed cars in developing nations such as China and India.

Some of the best motorcycle insurance companies heading into 2024 include Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), and AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY). In August 2021, AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY) launched STeP, an innovative digital claims solution aimed at simplifying the motor insurance process for customers. According to AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY), the implementation of STeP has significantly reduced the time it takes from when a customer notifies the company to when partners arrange repair or salvage. Companies are now prioritizing the creation of tailored solutions to target a broader customer base and diversify their offerings. Major players in the insurance sector are actively exploring collaborations with emerging tech-based insurance startups to tap into new opportunities.

Best Motorcycle Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Our Methodology

To shortlist the best motorcycle injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US, we utilized Google reviews and ratings. We first identified the 30 most populous US cities based on the latest census data from the US Census Bureau. Next, we selected law firms or lawyers in these cities with the highest ratings and reviews on Google. All the motorcycle injury lawyers shortlisted have a minimum of 250 reviews and an average minimum rating of 4.3 out of 5 or higher. The best motorcycle injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US have been ranked in ascending order of the number of Google reviews.

Best Motorcycle Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Venardi Zurada LLP - Oakland Personal Injury (San Francisco, California)

Number of Reviews: 268

Average Rating: 5.0

Venardi Zurada LLP is a personal injury law firm that specializes in handling cases of various types of accidents, including those related to motorcycle injuries. With over 15 years of experience in the field, the firm has a track record of successfully recovering around $3 million in compensation for individuals involved in motorcycle incidents.

29. Solution Now Law Firm (San Jose, California)

Number of Reviews: 283

Average Rating: 5.0

Solution Now Law Firm is a San Jose-based auto accident injury law firm serving clients in Cupertino, Los Gatos, Saratoga, and throughout the Bay Area. With a remarkable 5-star rating, the firm has more than five years of experience in dealing with motorcycle injury cases.

28. Morgan & Morgan (Portland, Oregon)

Number of Reviews: 306

Average Rating: 4.8

Morgan & Morgan is one of the US’ largest personal injury law firms operating in many cities. With more than 36 years of experience, the firm has recovered around $20 billion in injury cases, including those related to motorcycle accidents.

27. David Alan Wolf, Personal Injury Attorney (Jacksonville, Florida)

Number of Reviews: 459

Average Rating: 5.0

David Alan Wolf is a personal injury attorney dealing with car accidents, truck accidents, and motorcycle accidents, amongst many others. With an experience of more than 3 decades, his 5-star rating reflects the positive outcomes and satisfaction of clients he has represented over the years.

26. Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP (Washington, D.C)

Number of Reviews: 516

Average Rating: 4.8

Price Benowitz is a personal injury law firm with over 25 years of experience in dealing with motorcycle injury cases. The firm is dedicated to ensuring that individuals receive full compensation for the losses they have incurred.

25. Parrish DeVaughn Injury Lawyers (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma)

Number of Reviews: 543

Average Rating: 4.4

Parrish DeVaughn is a personal injury law firm specializing in cases involving vehicle accidents and bodily harm. With more than a decade of experience, the firm has recovered $125,000 in auto accident cases.

24. Earley Law Group Injury Lawyers (Boston, Massachusetts)

Number of Reviews: 601

Average Rating: 4.9

Earley Law Group is a personal injury law firm with more than 15 years of experience in dealing with motorcycle injury cases. The firm also provides free consultations for individuals seeking legal assistance with their cases.

23. Angel Reyes - Reyes Browne Law Firm (Fort Worth, Texas)

Number of Reviews: 607

Average Rating: 5.0

Angel Reyes is a personal injury law firm boasting a success rate of 98%. The firm has collectively recovered over $1 billion in personal injury cases, including those related to motorcycle accidents.

22. Schiff & Associates Co., LPA (Columbus, Ohio)

Number of Reviews: 615

Average Rating: 4.8

Schiff & Associates Co is a personal injury law firm dealing with cases related to injuries or wrongful death. With over four decades of experience, Schiff & Associates Co. has successfully assisted more than 50,000 clients in reaching settlements.

21. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers (Nashville, Tennessee)

Number of Reviews: 662

Average Rating: 4.7

Hughes & Coleman is a personal injury law firm dealing with cases of wrongful death as well as cases of injuries from truck, car, and motorcycle accidents. The firm has more than 35 years of experience dealing with such cases.

20. Law Offices of Ruben Ortiz, PLLC (El Paso, Texas)

Number of Reviews: 663

Average Rating: 4.6

Law Offices of Ruben Ortiz is a personal injury law firm with over 25 years of experience. In these two decades, the firm has won many cases involving motorcycle injuries as well as wrongful deaths from motorcycle accidents.

19. The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C. (New York City, New York)

Number of Reviews: 672

Average Rating: 4.9

The Perecman Firm is a personal injury law firm with experience of over 4 decades. In these 40 years, the firm has successfully recovered half a billion in settlements and verdicts.

18. Gomez Trial Attorneys, Accident & Injury Lawyers (San Diego, California)

Number of Reviews: 703

Average Rating: 4.9

Gomez Trial Attorneys is a personal injury law firm with a high success rate. Over the past decade, the firm has earned more than $350 million in verdicts and settlements. This includes over 50 settlements amounting to about $1 million each and 20 verdicts exceeding $1 million.

17. Reaves Law Firm, PLLC (Memphis, Tennessee)

Number of Reviews: 732

Average Rating: 4.4

Reaves Law Firm is a personal injury law firm with over a decade of experience in handling various cases, including injuries resulting from car or motorcycle accidents, as well as cases involving wrongful death.

16. Saiontz & Kirk, P.A. (Baltimore, Maryland)

Number of Reviews: 842

Average Rating: 4.3

Saiontz & Kirk is a highly experienced personal injury law firm, bringing over 50 years of legal expertise to their practice. This extensive experience highlights the firm’s success rate over the past five decades, particularly in cases involving injuries or wrongful death resulting from motorcycle accidents.

15. Moseley Collins Law (Seattle, Washington)

Number of Reviews: 864

Average Rating: 5.0

Moseley is a seasoned personal injury attorney with over 40 years of experience. Throughout this extensive career, he has represented individuals who have sustained injuries, particularly related to auto accidents and medical malpractice claims.

14. Hilda Sibrian - Abogados de Accidentes (Houton, Texas)

Number of Reviews: 1,159

Average Rating: 4.9

Hilda Sibrian is a personal injury attorney who provides comprehensive legal services, including a 24/7 call service and employs bilingual staff to serve clients better. Recognizing the significant impact of injuries resulting from motorcycle accidents, Sibrian aims to get fair compensation for individuals to cover medical expenses and provide ongoing financial support.

13. Gruber Law Offices, LLC (Milwaukee City, Wisconsin)

Number of Reviews: 1,173

Average Rating: 4.7

Gruber Law Offices is a personal injury law firm with over 35 years of experience. The firm has dedicated its efforts to bringing justice to victims of motorcycle accidents. Gruber Law Offices is at the thirteenth position on our list of best motorcycle injury lawyers in the US.

12. The Dominguez Firm - Personal Injury Lawyers (Los Angeles, California)

Number of Reviews: 1,227

Average Rating: 4.6

The Dominguez Firm is a personal injury law firm with experience of over 3 decades. With a success rate of 96%, the firm has won over $1 billion in settlements and verdicts.

11. DeMayo Law Offices, LLP (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Number of Reviews: 1,342

Average Rating: 4.8

DeMayo Law Offices has over 30 years of experience in dealing with personal injury cases, including those related to motorcycle injuries. Over these three decades, the firm has settled 90% of cases outside court and has recovered around $1 billion.

10. Bachus & Schanker, Personal Injury Lawyers (Denver, Colorado)

Number of Reviews: 1.528

Average Rating: 4.5

Bachus & Schanker is a personal injury law firm. The firm has over 25 years of experience in dealing with cases related to auto accidents, injuries, and wrongful death. Bachus & Schanker has secured the tenth position on our list of best motorcycle injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US.

9. Sandoval & James Car Accident & Injury Attorneys (Austin, Texas)

Number of Reviews: 1,554

Average Rating: 4.8

Sandoval & James is a personal injury law firm with a successful track record. Over the course of its history, the firm has effectively resolved more than 3,000 cases.

8. Phillips Law Group (Phoenix, Arizona)

Number of Reviews: 1,923

Average Rating: 4.8

Phillips Law Group is a personal injury law firm that has secured more than $1 billion in overall compensation for their clients. The firm has been successful in collecting tens of millions in combined compensation specifically for victims of various incidents, including motorcycle accidents, car accidents, slip and fall cases, and those involving medical malpractice.

7. Morgan and Morgan (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Number of Reviews: 2,080

Average Rating: 4.5

Morgan and Morgan is a personal injury law firm that represents clients all over America. The firm has successfully recovered $20 billion, collectively, in settlements and verdicts.

6. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Number of Reviews: 2,296

Average Rating: 4.7

With over 30 years of experience, the personal injury law firm Adam S. Kutner specializes in cases related to motorcycle accident injuries. Over the past three decades, the firm has successfully recovered millions of dollars.

Additionally, among the best motorcycle insurance companies are popular names such as Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), and AXA SA (OTC:AXAHY).

