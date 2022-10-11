The best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices we could find

Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to pick up a gadget made by Amazon. We saw record-low prices at the first Prime Day back in July, and many of those discounts have returned for the new fall sales event. Most of Amazon's most popular devices are on sale again, including Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers. and Fire TV gadgets, plus you'll find. great discounts on Amazon-owned gadgets like Eero routers and Blink security cameras. Here are the best deals on Amazon devices that you can get during the Prime Fall Deal Event.

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $35, or a whopping 59 percent off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 smart display has dropped to a record low of $70. It earned a score of 87 from us for its attractive design, stellar audio quality and improved camera for video calls.

Echo

Amazon's Echo smart speaker is on sale for $60, or $40 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and its inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

Echo Show 10

Amazon's swiveling Echo Show 10 has been discounted to $170, or $80 off its usual rate. We gave it a score of 83 for its automatic panning and zooming during video calls, excellent audio quality and its ability to double as a security camera.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 has dropped to $170 in this sale, which is $10 less than its previous record-low price. Instead of propping this display up on a table or countertop, it can go on your wall and act as an interactive information board, providing access to things like calendar events, shopping lists and more.

Fire 7 (2022)

The 2022 Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $45, or 25 percent off its usual price. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to bring with you everywhere or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn't have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is half off and down to $45. We gave it a score of 81 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 10 has dropped to only $75 for this October Prime Day. It's the Fire tablet to get if you want the best performance possible and we like its 1080p display, 12-hour battery life and its Show Mode feature that basically lets you use the tablet like an Amazon smart display.

Echo Buds (2nd gen)

Amazon's Echo Buds are down to $70 right now, or you can opt for the model with a wireless charging case and get it for only $90. Amazon massively improved these wireless earbuds from the original versions and we gave them a score of 80 for their better sound quality, good ANC and smaller design.

Echo Frames

The Echo Frames are on sale for $130 right now. We gave them a score of 76 for their lightweight design, hands-free Alexa capabilities and compatibility with prescription lenses.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

The 8-inch version of Amazon's kids tablet is on sale for $70. This also comes with a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is also on sale for $120 right now. You're getting the same thing in this bundle — a protective case, a two-year warranty and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ — along with a larger tablet.

Fire TV Cube (previous-gen)

Amazon's previous-generation Fire TV Cube is on sale for $60, or half off its regular price. It supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa controls.

Fire TV Stick

The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $20. It supports 1080p streaming with Dolby Atmos and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has power and volume buttons on it.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for October Prime Day, which is half off its normal price. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Fire TV OS.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual and a record low. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $100, which is close to its record-low price. The updated model has 17 front lights, a sleeker design, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life and Audible support.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has dropped to $135 for for this sale event. This is the best e-reader Amazon makes right now and we gave it a score of 97 for its larger screen, USB-C charging, automatic brightness adjustment and wireless charging support.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is on sale for $180 right now, or $70 off its usual price. We gave this device a score of 89 for its thin and light design and improved backlighting system.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition has been discounted to $110. This is essentially a regular Kindle Paperwhite with a few extra perks including a protective case and one year of Amazon Kids+.

Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell is 30 percent off and down to $70. It records 1080p video and lets you see what's going on outside your front door. It also has two-way audio so you can speak to visitors, and a rechargeable battery.

Eero 6

The Eero 6 dual-band mesh WiFi system has dropped to $75, or 16 percent off its usual rate. One node can cover up to 1,500 square feet and it supports WiFi 6 and has a built-in Zigbee home hub inside.

Eero Pro 6

The three pack of the Eero Pro 6 tri-band system starts at a discounted price of $389 for this October Prime Day. This system can cover up to 2,000 square feet with just one router and it supports WiFi 6 and has a built-in Zigbee home hub inside.

Eero Pro 6E

You can pick up the new Eero Pro 6E WiFi system for as low as $179 during this sale. Amazon recently launched this system and its the most capable WiFi 6 setup in the Eero family. It covers up to 6,000 square feed and supports speeds up to 2.3Gbps.

Eero 6+

The Eero 6+ system is down to $90 right now. This is Amazon's most budget-friendly WiFi 6 router set and the dual-band system supports speeds up to 1Gbps and a coverage area of up to 4,500 square feet.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon's smart plug is 48 percent off and down to only $13. You can plug almost any "dumb" appliance into this accessory to make it a smart one that can be controlled via a companion app and with Alexa voice commands.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon's smart thermostat is on sale for $42 right now. This affordable IoT gadget lets you control your home's temperature from anywhere and it can be adjusted via Alexa commands.

Blink Outdoor

Blink's Outdoor camera is $40 off and on sale for $60 during this sale. It has all of the features of the Indoor model along with a weather-resistant design, so you can use it to monitor the outside of your home.

Blink Mini

You can get two Blink Mini wired security cameras for only $30 for this October Prime Day. This camera needs to be plugged in, but we like its compact design, 1080p recording, motion alerts and two-way audio.

