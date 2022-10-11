The best October Prime Day deals on headphones, earbuds and audio gadgets

With the holiday season right around the corner, you probably have someone on your gift list who could use a new pair of headphones or earbuds. You can pick up their gifts for less right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day Early Access, which has discounted a number of our favorite audio gadgets from the likes of Sony, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser and others. In addition to wireless headphones and earbuds, there are also speakers, soundbars and other music makers on sale for the two-day shopping event. Here are the best deals on audio devices we could find for the Prime Day Early Access Sale.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

AirPods Pro (2022) review

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro at $15 off and down to $235 for this October Prime Day. That's the best price we've seen since launch, and we gave them a score of 88 for their improved sound, excellent Transparency Mode and solid ANC.

Sony WH-1000XM5

WH-1000XM5 review

Sony's WH-1000XM5 have dropped to $348. We gave the headphones a score of 95 for their great sound, supreme comfort and 30-hour battery life.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Buds Pro review

Google's Pixel Buds Pro are down to a new record low of $152 right now. We consider them to be the company's best earbuds yet, giving them a score of 87 for their deep, punchy bass, solid ANC and reliable touch controls.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT

Audio-Technica launches a $79 wireless version of its popular M20x headphones

Our current favorite budget headphones, Audio Technica's ATH-M20BT, are on sale for only $59 right now. While they don't have ANC, they're quite comfortable, plus they have multi-device support and a 60-hour battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones have dropped to $229, or 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 86 for their clear, balanced audio, improved ANC and long battery life.

Beats Fit Pro

The Beats Fit Pro are 20 percent off and down to $160. We gave them a score of 87 for their comfortable, water-resistant design, good sound quality and ANC and long battery life.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $100 right now, or $50 off their usual rate. We gave them a score of 84 for their balanced sound, hands-free Siri controls and quick pairing with both iOS and Android.

AirPods (2nd gen)

The original AirPods are down to $90. While they're a bit outdated at this point, these are still decent earbuds that we liked for their improved wireless performance and good battery life.

Bose 700

The sleek Bose 700 headphones are on sale for $269 right now. We gave these cans a score of 90 for their remarkable noise cancellation, improved, more comfortable design and easy to use touch controls.

Sony LinkBuds

Sony LinkBuds

Sony's LinkBuds and Linkbuds S are down to $128 right now. We gave the LinkBuds a score of 81 for their unique design, reliable controls and automatic speak-to-pause feature.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review

Samsung's original Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for $120. They earned a score of 85 from us for their comfortable fit, wireless charging and good sound quality.

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are down to $248 right now. We gave them a score of 86 for their excellent sound quality, good ANC, wireless charging capabilities and improved battery life.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are on sale for $69, or 30 percent less than usual. In addition to their solid sound quality, these buds earned a score of 84 from us for their small, comfortable design and deep Google Assistant integration.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 revivew

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 have dropped to $100. These much-improved earbuds impressed us with their better audio quality, adjustable ambient sound mode and tiny, comfortable design.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are on sale for $130, and if you clip the on-page coupon, you can get an additional $30 off, bringing them down to $100. These buds impressed us with their remarkable audio quality, and we gave them a score of 85 in part for that as well as their solid ANC and comprehensive companion app.

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra's Elite 85t earbuds are on sale for $162, or a whopping 60 percent off their normal price. We like these true wireless earbuds for their strong ANC, comfortable size and wireless charging case.

Echo

Amazon's Echo smart speaker is on sale for $60, or $40 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, attractive design and its inclusion of a 3.5mm audio jack.

JBL Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 photographed for Engadget's 2022 portable Bluetooth speaker guide in front of a shelf full of records.

JBL's Charge 5 is on sale for $149, which is only $10 more than its record-low price. It earned a spot on our list of favorite portable Bluetooth speakers thanks to its big sound, long battery life and USB-C port for charging your other devices.

Sony SRS-XB13

Sony's compact SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker is down to just $38, which is 37 percent off its regular price. Not only does it come in a bunch of fun colors, but this tiny speaker also has a waterproof IP67 rated design, punchy bass and a 16-hour battery life.

