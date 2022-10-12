The best robot vacuum and smart home deals we found for October Prime Day

Like furniture and other home essentials, IoT devices are often expensive and it can be hard to figure out which are right for your space. Thankfully, sales like this October Prime Day can help out with the first problem. A number of smart home devices, including robot vacuums, thermostats, kitchen tech and more, have been discounted for this members-only event. You can pick up some high-end gadgets for hundreds of dollars off, which means you may be able to snag an even better robo-vac than you thought you would thanks to these deals. And if you're looking to pick something up for a loved one, or someone who just moved into a new home as a housewarming gift, now's a great time to do that without breaking the bank. Here are the best robot vacuum deals and smart home gadget sales we found for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Roomba 694

iRobot Roomba 694

The Roomba 694 is on sale for $199 right now, which is close to its record-low price. It earned a spot in our best budget robot vacuum guide for its strong cleaning power, slick design and easy-to-use mobile app.

Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+

The higher-end Roomba j7+ is back on sale for $599, which is the best price we've seen it. This model has enhanced obstacle avoidance that helps it move around things like pet poop, plus it comes with a clean base that the machine empties its bin into after every job.

Shark AI Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Base AV2501AE

Shark's AI Robot Vacuum with clean base is on sale for $350, which is the cheapest we've seen it. A similar model earned a spot in our best robot vacuum guide, and we like its solid suction power, good obstacle avoidance and bagless base into which the robo-vac dumps debris after every job.

Instant Vortex Pro

Instant Vortex Pro

The Instant Vortex Pro convection oven is on sale for $110, which is only $5 more than its record-low price. It's part of a larger sale on Instant Pots, air fryers and other small kitchen appliances. You're getting a 9-in-1 machine here that can air fry, bake, broil, dehydrate and more, plus it has six customizable programs and a rotisserie function, too.

Philips Hue White + Color Ambience (3 pack)

Philips Hue White + Color Ambience

A three pack of Philips Hue White + Color Ambience smart light bulbs is on sale for just under $81, which is one of the best prices we've seen. While they're on the expensive side, Philips Hue bulbs are our favorite smart lights thanks to their easy setup process, wide compatibility with things like Apple HomeKit and Amazon's Alexa, and the wide array of colors they support.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

Four of TP-Link's Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs outside of their box on a white background.

Our favorite budget smart lights from TP-Link have been discounted for Prime Day — only $30 for a four pack. We like the Kasa smart light bulbs for their WiFi connectivity, easy setup and handy app that shows estimated energy usage and savings over time.

Anova Precision Cooker

Anova Precision Cooker

Anova's Precision Cooker sous vide machine is down to a near-record low of $124 for Prime Day. It's a full-sized sous vide device that lets you cook food in a temperature-controlled water bath. The smaller Nano model made it into our best kitchen gadgets guide, but this version is even better for the savvy home cook in your life.

Vitamix Professional Series 750

Vitamix Professional Series 750

This Vitamix blender is down to $400 for Prime Day, which is more than $200 off its usual rate. It has five pre-programmed settings for easy use, an included 64-ounce container, plus variable speed and pulse support.

Google Nest Thermostat

The Google Nest Thermostat is back on sale for $100 right now, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen. It's an Energy Star-certified device that intelligently monitors the temperature in your home and suggests ways you can save money on energy usage. You can also control it from your phone, changing your home's environment from anywhere at any time.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon's smart thermostat is on sale for $42 right now. This affordable IoT gadget lets you control your home's temperature from anywhere and it can be adjusted via Alexa commands.

Blink Outdoor

Blink's Outdoor camera is $40 off and on sale for $60 during this sale. It has all of the features of the Indoor model along with a weather-resistant design, so you can use it to monitor the outside of your home.

Blink Mini

You can get two Blink Mini wired security cameras for only $30 for this October Prime Day. This camera needs to be plugged in, but we like its compact design, 1080p recording, motion alerts and two-way audio.

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon's smart plug is 48 percent off and down to only $13. You can plug almost any "dumb" appliance into this accessory to make it a smart one that can be controlled via a companion app and with Alexa voice commands.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4 pack)

A four pack of Kasa's mini smart plugs is on sale for only $24. These tiny accessories let you turn almost any appliance into a smart one, allowing you to turn them on and off remotely set usage schedules and more.

