The best October Prime Day deals on SSDs, microSD cards and other storage gadgets

During the first Prime Day this year back in July, we saw a bunch of our favorite microSD cards, portable drives, internal SSDs and other storage devices drop to record-low prices. Now for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, many of those same items have been deeply discounted again. It's a good opportunity to pick up a new microSD card for your Nintendo Switch, a speedy drive for that PS5 you finally got your hands on or a pocket-sized SSD for that person in your life who wants to take all of their digital files with them when they're on the go. Here are the best storage deals we found for Amazon's October Prime Day.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung's Pro Plus microSD card in 128GB is nearly half off and down to only $18 for Prime Day. It also comes with an adapter, so you can use it with more types of devices. You'll get read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively, and a card that's temperature, magnet- and drop-resistant.

Buy Pro Plus microSD card (128GB) at Amazon - $18

Crucial MX500 SSD

Crucial's MX500 in 1TB is on sale for $76, or 24 percent off its usual price. It’s a good option if you need a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data.

Buy MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $76

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung's new T7 Shield portable SSD is down to $110 for this sale. Samsung just came out with these drives back in April, and they're designed to be more durable versions of the standard T7 series with extra drop protection and an IP65-rated design. The other T7 models are also on sale: you can pick up the 500GB T7 Touch for $70 and the 1TB T7 drive for $95.

Buy T7 Shield (1TB) at Amazon - $110 Buy T7 Touch (500GB) at Amazon - $70 Buy T7 (1TB) at Amazon - $95

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Samsung's 980 Pro is one of the best internal SSDs you can get right now and it's 44 percent off and down to $129 right now. You're getting the drive and a heatsink, which means it'll be ready to use in your new PS5 almost out of the box. It has sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and it'll work with the PS5 as long as you have a heatsink attached.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $129

Crucial X6 SSD

Crucial's compact X6 portable drive in 1TB has been discounted to $80. It supports 800 MB/s read speeds, plus it works with all kinds of machines include Windows, Mac, Android and iPad devices, and even game consoles if you have the right connecting cable.

Buy Crucial X6 (1TB) at Amazon - $80

Crucial P5 Plus SSD

Crucial's P5 Plus SSD in 2TB is a whopping 47 percent off and down to $170. It's one of our favorite drives for the PS5 thanks to its 6,600 MB/s sequential read speeds, plus its relatively budget-friendly starting price.

Buy Crucial P5 Plus (2TB) at Amazon - $170

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

SanDisk's Extreme Pro SSD in 1TB is down to $170 right now, or 45 percent off its usual rate. We like its compact, durable design that's IP55 water- and dust-resistant, plus its support for up to 2,000 MB/s read and write speeds.

Buy SanDisk Extreme Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $170

Western Digital Red Plus NAS internal HDD

Western Digital Red Plus NAS internal HDD

WD's 8TB Red Plus internal drive is nearly 50 percent off and down to only $130. If you're ok with adding an HDD rather than an SSD to your system, this is a good way to get a huge amount of storage without spending too much money.

Buy Red Plus NAS (8TB) at Amazon - $130

