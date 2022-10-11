The best October Prime Day deals you can get for under $50

You're probably hoping to cross off a few big items from your holiday shopping list during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. But don't forget about the little things, either. Sale events like this are a good opportunity to pick up affordable gadgets that make great stocking stuffers or gifts for people who are hard to shop for. Plus, you may be able to find things like charging cables, accessories and other tech items on discount that you've been meaning to buy for yourself. To make things easier for you, we've collected all of the best gadgets that you can get for under $50 for this October Prime Day right here.

Samsung Pro Plus microSD card

Samsung's Pro Plus microSD card in 128GB is nearly half off and down to only $18 for Prime Day. It also comes with an adapter, so you can use it with more types of devices. You'll get read/write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively, and a card that's temperature, magnet- and drop-resistant.

Buy Pro Plus microSD card (128GB) at Amazon - $18

Anker charging accessories

Anker

Anker is having a huge sale on charging gadgets for Prime Day, and while not all of them are under $50, many of them are. Now's the time to grab an extra cable or two, a multiport adapter, a lightweight portable battery pack and other things that you'll want to take with you wherever you go.

Shop Anker Prime Day deals

Razer Seiren Mini

Razer's Seiren Mini microphone is $10 off and down to $40, which is only $5 more than its record low. It's an ultra-compact, USB mic can come with you anywhere to amplify your voice on video calls and game streams.

Buy Razer Seiren Mini at Amazon - $40

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console

The console version of the SteelSeries Arctis 3 wired headset is on sale for only $34. It works with the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, the Nintendo Switch and other gaming devices, plus it has a clear cast microphone built in and a comfortable yet durable design.

Buy Arctis 3 Console at Amazon - $34

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $27, or $23 less than normal. It builds upon the technology in the Streaming Stick+, supporting 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision, long-range WiFi, voice search and TV controls with the included remote.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon - $27

Roku Express

Roku's Express streaming dongle is on sale for $18, which is $12 off its usual rate. Like Amazon's own budget streaming devices, the Express doesn't have a ton of fancy features, but it does support HD content and it comes with a high-speed HDMI cable. The Express 4K+ streamer is also on sale for $25.

Buy Roku Express at Amazon - $18 Buy Roku Express 4K+ at Amazon - $25

Jabra Elite 3

Jabra's excellent Elite 3 earbuds have dropped to $50, or $30 off their normal rate. These already affordable buds earned a score of 88 from us for their impressive sound quality, good battery life, reliable touch controls and comfortable fit.

Buy Jabra Elite 3 at Amazon - $50

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is on sale for $35, or a whopping 59 percent off its usual price. If you want a smart alarm clock, this is the smart display to get. We like its sharp 5-inch display, ambient light sensor, smart home controls and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $35

Fire 7 (2022)

The 2022 Fire 7 tablet is on sale for $45, or 25 percent off its usual price. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to bring with you everywhere or to give your kid without worry, this is a good option. While it doesn't have the Google Play Store, you can still use it to check email, watch videos, play music and more.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $45

Fire HD 8

The Fire HD 8 tablet is half off and down to $45. We gave it a score of 81 for its decent performance, good battery life, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C port.

Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $45

Fire TV Stick

The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $20. It supports 1080p streaming with Dolby Atmos and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote that has power and volume buttons on it.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $20

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for October Prime Day, which is half off its normal price. This one supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Fire TV OS.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35, which is $20 less than usual and a record low. On top of all of the features in the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, the Max version also supports WiFi 6 and live picture-in-picture viewing.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon - $35

Blink Mini

You can get two Blink Mini wired security cameras for only $30 for this October Prime Day. This camera needs to be plugged in, but we like its compact design, 1080p recording, motion alerts and two-way audio.

Buy Blink Mini (2 pack) at Amazon - $30

Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon's smart plug is 48 percent off and down to only $13. You can plug almost any "dumb" appliance into this accessory to make it a smart one that can be controlled via a companion app and with Alexa voice commands.

Buy smart plug at Amazon - $13

Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4 pack)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini

A four pack of Kasa's mini smart plugs is on sale for only $24. These tiny accessories let you turn almost any appliance into a smart one, allowing you to turn them on and off remotely set usage schedules and more.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4 pack) at Amazon - $24

