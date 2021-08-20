U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

The Best Panasonic Cameras Can Be Had at Good Values Right Now

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Have you tried the Panasonic S5? It’s fantastic! Panasonic cameras are fantastic for video. I don’t think anyone can really question that. But in terms of still photography, they’ve really come into their own with the full frame lineup of cameras. The Panasonic S5 is one of our favorite cameras to come out in the past year. And if you don’t mind getting it used, it’s also probably one of the best buys you can get right now. Hit the jump for our roundup of great Panasonic deals.

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • Fighter jets flying over Kabul to ensure security -Pentagon

    Army Major General William Taylor told the briefing that multiple gates at Kabul international airport were now open and about 7,000 people have been evacuated so far.He said the military now has more than 5,200 troops at Kabul airport to guard the evacuation.

  • T-Mobile says data for 6 million additional customers was compromised in breach

    The company is still investigating the attack, which has now impacted more than 54 million people's data.

  • Researchers say they built a CSAM detection system like Apple's and discovered flaws

    Two Princeton University academics say they know the tool Apple built is open to abuse because they spent years developing almost precisely the same system.

  • OnlyFans’ porn ban is crypto’s opportunity of a lifetime

    Today, OnlyFans dropped the massive bombshell that it will be banning “sexually explicit content” from the app later this year. This is obviously a wildly seismic shift for OnlyFans, which completely disrupted the adult content industry and gave performers a path toward greater independence by allowing them to connect directly with their fans via subscriptions. This shutdown is also the opportunity of a lifetime for the crypto industry which could capitalize on the shutdown and a recent wave of increasingly consumer-friendly crypto payments infrastructure products to create a platform that won’t crumble under the influence of payment providers.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 20th, 2021

    After Thursday’s gains, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels and move back through yesterday’s highs to avoid a pullback,

  • Elon Musk Doesn't Like Apple News

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hasn't ever shied away from taking a dig at tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). There is no love lost between the two ever since Apple refused to take up Musk's offer to acquire the EV maker in 2017 when the going was tough amid the introduction of the Model 3 vehicle. What Happened: In a recent development, Musk indicated that he has canceled Apple News, a news aggregator app developed by Cupertino for its iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and MacOS. Musk's disclosure

  • Apple Tried to Hire Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Apple Inc. was looking to hire new management for its Siri and artificial intelligence groups, it went after a pair of high-profile targets: Google’s top brass overseeing search. Apple succeeded in attracting one of those executives: John Giannandrea, who had served as Google’s search and AI chief, bringing him on as head of Siri and machine learning in 2018. That much is known. But Apple at one point also attempted to hire Giannandrea’s top search deputy and eventual success

  • T-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact

    (Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc said on Friday an ongoing investigation into a data breach revealed that hackers accessed personal information of an additional 5.3 million customers, bringing the total number of people affected to more than 53 million. The third largest U.S. wireless carrier had earlier this week said that personal data of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers. In its latest update, which comes days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened an investigation into the breach, T-Mobile revealed it had identified 5.3 million additional wireless subscribers who were impacted by the breach as well as 667,000 more accounts of former customers.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Tesla Touts AI Capabilities Beyond Electric Vehicles

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • Apple Unsuccessfully Attempted To Lure Away Former Google Search Chief Ben Gomes: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) unsuccessfully tried to poach Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) former search chief Ben Gomes, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing documents. What Happened: The new revelation comes after the Department of Justice asked the Cupertino, California-based technology giant to turn over documents related to efforts to hire Gomes and John Giannandrea in its ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google. Apple had previously hired Gomes’ former boss and Google sea

  • BIC’s Video News Show: Cardano’s Potential Begins to Show

    In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker will take a look at the recent surge in Cardano. Cardano's price has jumped 60% since the beginning of August, after the team behind it set a date for its smart contract launch. Will there be a correction after such a serious jump, or is this just the beginning of a larger rally in the coming years?

  • Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers

    Over the weekend, a hacker claimed to have stolen personal data from upwards of 100 million T-Mobile customers. Motherboard reported that the hacker was attempting to sell a chunk of that data for 6 bitcoin (~$270,000). The next day, the carrier confirmed the report, but didn’t offer any details. But in a news release on … The post Here’s what T-Mobile is doing about the massive data breach affecting millions of customers appeared first on BGR.

  • Netflix Confirms Spatial Audio Launch On Apple Devices, Targets Mobile Gaming: TechCrunch

    On Wednesday, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) confirmed the launch of spatial audio support on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone and iPad on iOS 14 after a Reddit user spotted the feature, TechCrunch reports. However, Netflix will not immediately roll out the feature. AT&T Inc (NYSE: T), HBO Max, The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Disney+, and Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock have already launched the feature. Apple and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) also announced the availability of high-quality stre

  • Tech Support: Samsung's latest flip phones

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley unpacks Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

  • Tesla is working on an AI-powered humanoid robot

    Tesla is building a humanoid robot and a prototype could be ready as soon as next year.

  • Apple's AirPods Pro fall to $180, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include Apple's AirPods Pro for $180, Amazon's Echo Dot for $35 and the Kindle Paperwhite for $80.

  • Apple delays return to office until January 2022: report

    Apple Inc. has pushed back a return to Apple Park and other offices until January 2022, its latest delay as it and other companies cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases and variants. The delay,

  • One-day sale! Amazon just knocked $40 off the price of its top-rated video doorbell —and no, it's not the Ring

    If you’re looking to avoid hidden costs, this deal is a smart buy in more ways than one.