Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 to Watch This Week

3 Penny Stocks to Watch in August 2021

In August 2021, there are plenty of penny stocks that present buying opportunities. While it is difficult to say with certainty where the market is headed, there are many penny stocks that investors are watching right now. And to understand which, we have to take a deep dive into the current market trajectory and where it could be headed in the long term.

It wouldn’t make any sense to discuss stocks right now without talking about the effects of the pandemic. And in August, rising case numbers mean that we are nowhere near out of the woods yet. So as investors, we have to take this and work with it in order to make money with penny stocks. Considering the pandemic, we see that industries such as biotech, tech, and retail are among the most popular right now.

[Read More] 4 Trending Penny Stocks On Robinhood You Should Watch Right Now

While this is a broad range, within each of these are differing penny stocks that could be worth keeping an eye on. And as prudent investors, it is our job to research each and every stock on our list. This includes understanding financials, balance sheets, rumors, speculative events, and everything in between. So, with all of this in mind, let’s take a look at three penny stocks that have pulled back from highs but could be some to watch heading into this week.

3 Penny Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE: JOB)

GEE Group Inc. is a company that provides staffing and placement services to U.S. companies. It offers placement for finance, office, medical, accounting employees, and more. The company’s services are offered under the Agile Resources, Access Data Consulting, Ashley Ellis, and Omni-One names among many others.

When the pandemic first began, jobs numbers quickly sank to low levels. However, soon after, hiring began again, and resulted in lower unemployed, ent numbers than in many months prior. As a result, companies like GEE Group Inc. have become more popular for investors.

Story continues

On August 16th, GEE Group released its financial results for the 2021 fiscal third quarter. Its revenue increased 43.1% year over year to $38.1 million. In addition to this, quarter over quarter, revenue increased by 9.6%. And, it’s worth noting that GEE Group’s gross profit went up 43% year over year and 26.7% quarter over quarter. All of these numbers are exciting for both the company and investors alike. Whether this is a reflection of the shifting jobs market or GEE Group’s business model remains to be seen.

“We were very pleased with GEE Group’s performance this quarter. Revenues, operating income, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA were well above our expectations.” The Chairman and CEO of GEE Group, Derek Dewan

This positive news and the future of GEE stock are both important for investors to consider. Keeping this new information in mind, is JOB a contender for your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_GEE_Group_Inc._(JOB_Stock_Chart)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL)

Vislink is a tech company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions. Its products include MicroLite 3, which is a compact wireless HD transmitter used for live production. Most of the products offered by Vislink are for live production purposes.

But, in addition, it also offers camera systems, transmitters, receivers, and more. In the past year or so, the major shortage of microprocessors has resulted in vastly heightened demand for tech products. And while Vislink is not a producer of microprocessors, it likely could benefit from this demand spike. YTD, shares of VISL stock are up by over 40% which is quite a solid feat.

[Read More] Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy? 3 That You Probably Don’t Know About

On August 16th, the company reported its second-quarter results for 2021. Vislink announced that its revenue has increased by 85% over its first-quarter results this year in this new report. In addition to this positive advancement, the company’s orders have increased by 250% in the first half of 2021.

“Our quoting activity continued to increase, with new bookings growing over 250% during the first half of 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020. This accelerating sales growth, together with our ongoing focus on cost containment and strategic use of financial resources, helped us significantly narrow our EBITDA loss in the second quarter to $578,000, compared to a $2.4 million EBITDA loss in the first quarter.” CEO of Vislink, Mickey Miller

These numbers are exciting for the company’s present and potential future. And while they have yet to reflect in its stock price, it does look like Vislink is working hard to grow. So, considering this, will VISL be on your penny stocks watchlist?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Vislink_Technologies_Inc_VISL_Stock_Chart

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotech penny stock that has been climbing in several recent trading sessions. In the past month, shares of TMBR stock have increased by over 11% and YTD, by over 30%. The company’s primary focus is on clinical-stage products. Timber is currently developing and commercializing treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. So why is TMBR stock going up in the market in August?

On August 10th, the company provided a business update and released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Chairman and CEO John Koconis said, “The Timber team has persevered through the headwinds of the global pandemic to reach the clinical milestones we’ve achieved thus far as well as those we expect to achieve over the next nine months.”

The company plans to end the TMB-002 Phase 2b trial recruitment at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Timber finished the quarter with $6.1 million in cash and common shares outstanding of 36.7 million. Keeping this new info in mind, will TMBR be on your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Timber_Pharmaceuticals_Inc_TMBR_Stock_Chart

Are You Watching These Penny Stocks Right Now?

With so many penny stocks to choose from right now, it can be difficult to decide on just a few for your list. But, with the right research and dedication to finding information, it can be much easier than previously imagined.

[Read More] 8 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now According To Insiders

Considering that there are so many factors affecting the stock market right now, investors need to take everything into account. So, with all of this in mind, are you watching these penny stocks right now?