U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.86
    -1.64 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,677.31
    -868.21 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 to Watch This Week

A. Lawrence
·6 min read

3 Penny Stocks to Watch in August 2021

In August 2021, there are plenty of penny stocks that present buying opportunities. While it is difficult to say with certainty where the market is headed, there are many penny stocks that investors are watching right now. And to understand which, we have to take a deep dive into the current market trajectory and where it could be headed in the long term.

It wouldn’t make any sense to discuss stocks right now without talking about the effects of the pandemic. And in August, rising case numbers mean that we are nowhere near out of the woods yet. So as investors, we have to take this and work with it in order to make money with penny stocks. Considering the pandemic, we see that industries such as biotech, tech, and retail are among the most popular right now.

[Read More] 4 Trending Penny Stocks On Robinhood You Should Watch Right Now

While this is a broad range, within each of these are differing penny stocks that could be worth keeping an eye on. And as prudent investors, it is our job to research each and every stock on our list. This includes understanding financials, balance sheets, rumors, speculative events, and everything in between. So, with all of this in mind, let’s take a look at three penny stocks that have pulled back from highs but could be some to watch heading into this week.

3 Penny Stocks For Your Watchlist Right Now

  1. GEE Group Inc. (NYSE: JOB)

  2. Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL)

  3. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: TMBR)

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE: JOB)

GEE Group Inc. is a company that provides staffing and placement services to U.S. companies. It offers placement for finance, office, medical, accounting employees, and more. The company’s services are offered under the Agile Resources, Access Data Consulting, Ashley Ellis, and Omni-One names among many others.

When the pandemic first began, jobs numbers quickly sank to low levels. However, soon after, hiring began again, and resulted in lower unemployed, ent numbers than in many months prior. As a result, companies like GEE Group Inc. have become more popular for investors.

On August 16th, GEE Group released its financial results for the 2021 fiscal third quarter. Its revenue increased 43.1% year over year to $38.1 million. In addition to this, quarter over quarter, revenue increased by 9.6%. And, it’s worth noting that GEE Group’s gross profit went up 43% year over year and 26.7% quarter over quarter. All of these numbers are exciting for both the company and investors alike. Whether this is a reflection of the shifting jobs market or GEE Group’s business model remains to be seen.

“We were very pleased with GEE Group’s performance this quarter. Revenues, operating income, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA were well above our expectations.”

The Chairman and CEO of GEE Group, Derek Dewan

This positive news and the future of GEE stock are both important for investors to consider. Keeping this new information in mind, is JOB a contender for your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_GEE_Group_Inc._(JOB_Stock_Chart)
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_GEE_Group_Inc._(JOB_Stock_Chart)

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL)

Vislink is a tech company that designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions. Its products include MicroLite 3, which is a compact wireless HD transmitter used for live production. Most of the products offered by Vislink are for live production purposes.

But, in addition, it also offers camera systems, transmitters, receivers, and more. In the past year or so, the major shortage of microprocessors has resulted in vastly heightened demand for tech products. And while Vislink is not a producer of microprocessors, it likely could benefit from this demand spike. YTD, shares of VISL stock are up by over 40% which is quite a solid feat.

[Read More] Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy? 3 That You Probably Don’t Know About

On August 16th, the company reported its second-quarter results for 2021. Vislink announced that its revenue has increased by 85% over its first-quarter results this year in this new report. In addition to this positive advancement, the company’s orders have increased by 250% in the first half of 2021.

“Our quoting activity continued to increase, with new bookings growing over 250% during the first half of 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020. This accelerating sales growth, together with our ongoing focus on cost containment and strategic use of financial resources, helped us significantly narrow our EBITDA loss in the second quarter to $578,000, compared to a $2.4 million EBITDA loss in the first quarter.”

CEO of Vislink, Mickey Miller

These numbers are exciting for the company’s present and potential future. And while they have yet to reflect in its stock price, it does look like Vislink is working hard to grow. So, considering this, will VISL be on your penny stocks watchlist?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Vislink_Technologies_Inc_VISL_Stock_Chart
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Vislink_Technologies_Inc_VISL_Stock_Chart

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotech penny stock that has been climbing in several recent trading sessions. In the past month, shares of TMBR stock have increased by over 11% and YTD, by over 30%. The company’s primary focus is on clinical-stage products. Timber is currently developing and commercializing treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. So why is TMBR stock going up in the market in August?

On August 10th, the company provided a business update and released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Chairman and CEO John Koconis said, “The Timber team has persevered through the headwinds of the global pandemic to reach the clinical milestones we’ve achieved thus far as well as those we expect to achieve over the next nine months.”

The company plans to end the TMB-002 Phase 2b trial recruitment at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Timber finished the quarter with $6.1 million in cash and common shares outstanding of 36.7 million. Keeping this new info in mind, will TMBR be on your list of penny stocks to watch?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Timber_Pharmaceuticals_Inc_TMBR_Stock_Chart
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Timber_Pharmaceuticals_Inc_TMBR_Stock_Chart

Are You Watching These Penny Stocks Right Now?

With so many penny stocks to choose from right now, it can be difficult to decide on just a few for your list. But, with the right research and dedication to finding information, it can be much easier than previously imagined.

[Read More] 8 Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now According To Insiders

Considering that there are so many factors affecting the stock market right now, investors need to take everything into account. So, with all of this in mind, are you watching these penny stocks right now?

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Hackers steal even more Social Security numbers. How should you protect yourself?

    Hackers claim to have stolen 70 million Social Security numbers from AT&T days after massive T-Mobile breach. Here are some tips to protect yourself.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

    Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include a technology stock, two financial giants, and two of the best known consumer brands companies in the world.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Still Isn’t Buying. Here’s What It Sold.

    Warren Buffett’s company trimmed its holdings in three pharma stocks, GM, and Chevron—but bought its own shares.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Palantir Is an Enigma. The Opportunity in Its Stock Is Far More Clear.

    Palantir stock is a favorite of retail investors, but the company’s outside-the-box thinking makes some on Wall Street nervous.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • Amazon vs. Netflix: Which Is a Better Growth Stock to Buy?

    Both companies are top-notch. But which stock is trading at a more attractive valuation relative to its long-term prospects?