Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 to Watch In Early August

A. Lawrence
·6 min read

3 Penny Stocks For Your Early August Watchlist

With a new month here, the time to find the best penny stocks to buy is now. But, it’s not as easy as making a watchlist and hoping for profits. Rather, investors need to understand where the stock market is headed, and which penny stocks may benefit. In 2021, it’s all about considering how short-term trends may result in heightened popularity or volume with certain penny stocks.

And because there are so many events going on simultaneously, it can be a lot to keep track of. However, by paying attention to the news and understanding wholly how it could affect different industries or companies in specific, investors can work to stay one step ahead of the game. The best trader will always be the one with the most information on hand. And in 2021, information is more accessible than ever.

[Read More]This Biotech Stock was Once a Penny Stock but is Now Making Big Moves on the Nasdaq!

With the Robinhood IPO occurring only a few days ago, we see that trading is open to all. Because the stock market is so democratized right now, billions in capital have flooded in over a short time frame. So, recognize that volatility is high, but the chance of turning a profit can be equally high if you know how to trade penny stocks. With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at three to watch in early August.

3 Hot Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

  1. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)

  2. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)

  3. Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)

In the past few months, the trend of education penny stocks has increased greatly. And one of the more interesting companies in this field right now is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. This company offers K-12 private educational test preparation services. As of May 31st, 2020 the company’s services and programs were offered in 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. This is a substantial reach for the company and one that could prove to be beneficial to it in the long run.

Read More

Only recently, the Chinese government placed a ban on for-profit tutoring. While this expectedly resulted in a price drop for EDU stock, shares did make a small comeback shortly after. Over the past year, EDU stock has lost over 85% of its value.

However, in the past few days, shares have climbed by over 15%. In addition, the company’s volume during that time has also increased substantially. Needless to say, the situation in China may still have more questions than answers so a more speculative sentiment has materialized in the market. Based on this information, it’s up to you to decide if EDU stock is worth watching or not.

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_New_Oriental_Education_&amp;_Technology_Group
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_New_Oriental_Education_&_Technology_Group

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain penny stock that we’ve been covering for quite some time. The company creates a large range of blockchain-related products. And for that reason, its share price is usually highly correlated with that of certain cryptocurrencies.

In specific, Ebang manufactures Bitcoin mining machines for sale in the U.S., China, and Hong Kong. The company provides mining machine hosting services for remote usage as well. This has become a popular trend among Bitcoin miners, as remote hosting is much more efficient than running in-person operations.

With cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and DogeCoin exploding in value at certain points in 2021, the company has experienced a lot of positive momentum as well. 2021 has been a landmark year for crypto because of its large growth in popularity and massive attention in the news. And as stated before, it’s important to stay up to date with the price of crypto as EBON stock often moves with the crypto industry as a whole. In addition, the large microprocessor shortage witnessed over the past few months has been a major benefit to EBON.

As a provider of Bitcoin mining machines, Ebang has seen the demand for its products rise substantially during that time. In the past five days, shares of EBON have risen by over 3.5%. While this may not seem like a major gain, it is substantial considering EBON’s trajectory throughout the last six months or so. With this information in mind, is EBON a contender for your penny stock watchlist?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Ebang_International_Holdings_Inc_EBON_Stock
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Ebang_International_Holdings_Inc_EBON_Stock

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT)

Globalstar Inc. is a communications penny stock that has continued to make moves in the market over the last year or so. YTD, shares of GSAT stock are up by a staggering 305% or so. And while prices are down in the last month, we can look at the future prospects that Globalstar has to see where it could be headed.

For some context, Globalstar is a company that provides mobile satellite services such as GPS tracking for emergency locations, anti-theft, asset tracking, and more. In addition to this, it offers IoT tracking devices for cargo, container, and rail cars. With the increasing globalization of the world, devices like these are important to keep the transport industry running. And, it also works as a complement to Globalstar’s other assets.

[Read More] Best Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy? 3 For Your Watchlist

On July 1st, Globalstar announced its partnership with FocusPoint International Inc. FocusPoint will provide crisis assistance services under the Global Overwatch & Rescue Plan to Globalstar customers.

“We are so pleased to extend this valuable service to Globalstar customers. Many of our users partake in extreme sports and engage in higher than average travel frequency making this offering a service that can help further improve our customers’ peace of mind. FocusPoint provides a comprehensive risk consulting service that is a great compliment to the connectivity we provide our customers.”

The CEO of Globalstar, David Kagan

The safety market is one that is both large and growing. With the pandemic coming back for a fourth wave, many are forgoing vacations to large population areas, and instead choosing to stay outdoors. This means that there could be heightened demand for GSATs products if all goes according to plan. Keeping this recent announcement in mind, will GSAT stock be on your watchlist?

Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Globalstar_Inc._(GSAT_Stock_Chart)
Penny_Stocks_to_Watch_Globalstar_Inc._(GSAT_Stock_Chart)

Which Penny Stocks Are You Investing In?

Finding the best penny stocks in 2021 can be challenging. But, by learning how to trade penny stocks, investors can stay ahead and feel confident in their strategies moving forward. With all of this in mind, which penny stocks are you investing in right now?

