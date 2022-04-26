U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

Best Performing Professional Services Automation (PSA) in 2022, According to End Users

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Professional Service Automation Emotional Footprint. Three providers have been identified as Champions.

PSA (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Professional Services Automation Tools (PSAs) are full suite software applications designed to assist professionals such as lawyers, accountants, engineers, and IT consultants with project management, resource management, task management, and invoicing, among other things.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Professional Service Automation Software Champions are as follows:

  • Mavenlink Kimble, +93 NEF, +93 NEF, ranked high for always putting the client's interest first during contract negotiations and its solution's performance-enhancing nature.

  • Scoro, +90 NEF, received client appreciation for reliably enabling performance and productivity.

  • Projector PSA, +89 NEF, excelled for having inspiring strategy & innovation.

To learn more about Professional Service Automation, visit the dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

SoftwareReviews Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)
