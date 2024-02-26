The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State
America is nothing if not diverse. There are plenty of cities where you can afford to live comfortably, or even be “rich,” for less than $100,000. Which location draws your interest could depend on a number of factors, ranging from those that are up-and-coming cities to those that are the best cities to raise a family. Overall, the best cities to live in generally have high livability scores and affordable costs so that you can take home more of your salary.
GOBankingRates analyzed data from a number of sources, ranging from AreaVibes to Sperling’s Best Places and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to compile this list of the best places to live on a $100,000 salary in each state.
Factors assessed included median incomes, affordability, amenities, and quality of life. This list may draw attention to locations that don’t appear on all of the typical “best places” lists but just might be some of the best cities in America.
Alabama: Madison
Livability score: 89
Median income: $94,214
Total annual necessities cost: $39,946
Alaska: College
Livability score: 68
Median income: $69,724
Total annual necessities cost: $46,189
Arizona: Gilbert
Livability score: 87
Median income: $99,154
Total annual necessities cost: $49,065
Arkansas: Centerton
Livability score: 81
Median income: $85,531
Total annual necessities cost: $35,621
California: Laguna Woods
Livability score: 82
Median income: $46,449
Total annual necessities cost: $52,539
Colorado: Loveland
Livability score: 83
Median income: $72,515
Total annual necessities cost: $48,530
Connecticut: Simsbury Center
Livability score: 85
Median income: $109,245
Total annual necessities cost: $48,644
Delaware: Pike Creek
Livability score: 87
Median income: $121,750
Total annual necessities cost: $48,918
Florida: Fleming Island
Livability score: 91
Median income: $101,685
Total annual necessities cost: $46,199
Georgia: Peachtree City
Livability score: 90
Median income: $100,768
Total annual necessities cost: $49,673
Hawaii: Waikele
Livability score: 73
Median income: $103,389
Total annual necessities cost: $71,602
Idaho: Chubbuck
Livability score: 85
Median income: $61,442
Total annual necessities cost: $38,808
Illinois: Columbia
Livability score: 88
Median income: $107,500
Total annual necessities cost: $39,515
Indiana: Brownsburg
Livability score: 89
Median income: $89,089
Total annual necessities cost: $38,067
Iowa: Ankeny
Livability score: 97
Median income: $89,484
Total annual necessities cost: $40,968
Kansas: Prairie Village
Livability score: 94
Median income: $88,196
Total annual necessities cost: $46,690
Kentucky: Fort Thomas
Livability score: 95
Median income: $80,549
Total annual necessities cost: $39,364
Louisiana: Fort Polk South
Livability score: 90
Median income: $50,878
Total annual necessities cost: $29,438
Maine: Kennebunk
Livability score: 83
Median income: $81,354
Total annual necessities cost: $48,177
Maryland: Hampstead
Livability score: 81
Median income: $75,392
Total annual necessities cost: $45,195
Massachusetts: Hudson
Livability score: 80
Median income: $87,959
Total annual necessities cost: $51,723
Michigan: Berkley
Livability score: 95
Median income: $93,038
Total annual necessities cost: $40,623
Minnesota: Champlin
Livability score: 92
Median income: $96,469
Total annual necessities cost: $42,692
Mississippi: Petal
Livability score: 86
Median income: $57,565
Total annual necessities cost: $34,969
Missouri: Ballwin
Livability score: 93
Median income: $97,174
Total annual necessities cost: $43,364
Montana: Glendive
Livability score: 83
Median income: $47,541
Total annual necessities cost: $35,234
Nebraska: Papillion
Livability score: 93
Median income: $90,000
Total annual necessities cost: $43,538
Nevada: Henderson
Livability score: 84
Median income: $75,430
Total annual necessities cost: $49,347
New Hampshire: South Hooksett
Livability score: 87
Median income: $78,733
Total annual necessities cost: $43,931
New Jersey: Greentree
Livability score: 87
Median income: $130,063
Total annual necessities cost: $45,849
New Mexico: White Rock
Livability score: 84
Median income: $128,723
Total annual necessities cost: $43,342
New York: West Elmira
Livability score: 89
Median income: $76,784
Total annual necessities cost: $32,491
North Carolina: Holly Springs
Livability score: 89
Median income: $110,758
Total annual necessities cost: $45,677
North Dakota: West Fargo
Livability score: 91
Median income: $87,674
Total annual necessities cost: $39,098
Ohio: Worthington
Livability score: 97
Median income: $105,373
Total annual necessities cost: $46,301
Oklahoma: Edmond
Livability score: 88
Median income: $84,223
Total annual necessities cost: $42,024
Oregon: La Grande
Livability score: 79
Median income: $45,573
Total annual necessities cost: $35,313
Pennsylvania: Dormont
Livability score: 92
Median income: $57,279
Total annual necessities cost: $34,812
Rhode Island: Cumberland Hill
Livability score: 81
Median income: $94,773
Total annual necessities cost: $46,211
South Carolina: Mauldin
Livability score: 86
Median income: $67,902
Total annual necessities cost: $36,085
South Dakota: Brandon
Livability score: 92
Median income: $93,536
Total annual necessities cost: $39,976
Tennessee: Collierville
Livability score: 88
Median income: $117,327
Total annual necessities cost: $48,045
Texas: Taylor Lake Village
Livability score: 96
Median income: $130,735
Total annual necessities cost: $46,591
Utah: South Ogden
Livability score: 87
Median income: $70,552
Total annual necessities cost: $42,297
Vermont: Essex Junction
Livability score: 79
Median income: $76,845
Total annual necessities cost: $46,977
Virginia: Manchester
Livability score: 90
Median income: $63,947
Total annual necessities cost: $37,352
Washington: Liberty Lake
Livability score: 86
Median income: $96,051
Total annual necessities cost: $49,167
West Virginia: Teays Valley
Livability score: 87
Median income: $88,865
Total annual necessities cost: $37,043
Wisconsin: De Pere
Livability score: 91
Median income: $73,972
Total annual necessities cost: $39,179
Wyoming: Worland
Livability score: 85
Median income: $54,928
Total annual necessities cost: $37,262
John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find the best place to live on a $100,000 salary in every state, GOBankingRates looked at the five cities in every state with the highest livability score from AreaVibes. In addition to each city’s (1) livability score, GOBankingRates also found (2) the median household income in every city according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and (3) the total annual cost of necessities for households with an annual income of $100,000 in each city, calculated by referencing the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on spending habits for consumers in the $100,000 to $149,999 income bracket and projecting annual spending in six necessity categories in every city using Sperling’s Best Places’ city-level cost of living index data. The six neccesity categories considered include housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and miscellaneous spending. Cities where annual necessity spending exceeded $50,000 were then removed from consideration, in order to ensure all cities in the final ranking would be affordable for those with a $100,000 salary following the 50/30/20 rule, which dictates that no more than 50% of income should be allocated to necessities. All remaining cities were then ranked against the others in their state on factors 1-3, with high livability scores, high median household income, and low cost of necessities being scored more favorably, and the highest-scoring city in each state was identified as the best place to live on a $100,000 salary. AreaVibes’ livability scores take into consideration a variety of quality of life indicators, such as crime rates, school qulaity, employment, amenities, and more. Due to the high cost of living in the following states, consideration was expanded beyond the top five most livable cities: California, Colorado, Hawii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon. For California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, since cost of living is so high the 50/30/20 rule was lightened. All data was collected on and up to date as of August 16, 2022.
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State