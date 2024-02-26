Advertisement
The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

Jami Farkas
·6 min read
MargaretW / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MargaretW / Getty Images/iStockphoto

America is nothing if not diverse. There are plenty of cities where you can afford to live comfortably, or even be “rich,” for less than $100,000. Which location draws your interest could depend on a number of factors, ranging from those that are up-and-coming cities to those that are the best cities to raise a family. Overall, the best cities to live in generally have high livability scores and affordable costs so that you can take home more of your salary.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from a number of sources, ranging from AreaVibes to Sperling’s Best Places and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to compile this list of the best places to live on a $100,000 salary in each state.

Factors assessed included median incomes, affordability, amenities, and quality of life. This list may draw attention to locations that don’t appear on all of the typical “best places” lists but just might be some of the best cities in America.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama: Madison

  • Livability score: 89

  • Median income: $94,214

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,946

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Alaska: College

  • Livability score: 68

  • Median income: $69,724

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,189

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Gilbert

  • Livability score: 87

  • Median income: $99,154

  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,065

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: Centerton

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median income: $85,531

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,621

Dolly442 / Wikimedia Commons
Dolly442 / Wikimedia Commons

California: Laguna Woods

  • Livability score: 82

  • Median income: $46,449

  • Total annual necessities cost: $52,539

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com
Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Colorado: Loveland

  • Livability score: 83

  • Median income: $72,515

  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,530

Ragesoss / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Ragesoss / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Connecticut: Simsbury Center

  • Livability score: 85

  • Median income: $109,245

  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,644

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Delaware: Pike Creek

  • Livability score: 87

  • Median income: $121,750

  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,918

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Florida: Fleming Island

  • Livability score: 91

  • Median income: $101,685

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,199

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons CC0
Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons CC0

Georgia: Peachtree City

  • Livability score: 90

  • Median income: $100,768

  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,673

maximkabb / Getty Images/iStockphoto
maximkabb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii: Waikele

  • Livability score: 73

  • Median income: $103,389

  • Total annual necessities cost: $71,602

B Brown / Shutterstock.com
B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Idaho: Chubbuck

  • Livability score: 85

  • Median income: $61,442

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,808

PhilipR / Shutterstock.com
PhilipR / Shutterstock.com

Illinois: Columbia

  • Livability score: 88

  • Median income: $107,500

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,515

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana: Brownsburg

  • Livability score: 89

  • Median income: $89,089

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,067

Photo by Lynn Betts / USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
Photo by Lynn Betts / USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Iowa: Ankeny

  • Livability score: 97

  • Median income: $89,484

  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,968

Paulmcdonald / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Paulmcdonald / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Kansas: Prairie Village

  • Livability score: 94

  • Median income: $88,196

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,690

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Kentucky: Fort Thomas

  • Livability score: 95

  • Median income: $80,549

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,364

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana: Fort Polk South

  • Livability score: 90

  • Median income: $50,878

  • Total annual necessities cost: $29,438

Amy Meredith / Flickr.com
Amy Meredith / Flickr.com

Maine: Kennebunk

  • Livability score: 83

  • Median income: $81,354

  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,177

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maryland: Hampstead

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median income: $75,392

  • Total annual necessities cost: $45,195

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts: Hudson

  • Livability score: 80

  • Median income: $87,959

  • Total annual necessities cost: $51,723

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com
Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

Michigan: Berkley

  • Livability score: 95

  • Median income: $93,038

  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,623

Lucas Migliorelli / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Lucas Migliorelli / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Minnesota: Champlin

  • Livability score: 92

  • Median income: $96,469

  • Total annual necessities cost: $42,692

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi: Petal

  • Livability score: 86

  • Median income: $57,565

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,969

Dave Herholz / Wikimedia Commons
Dave Herholz / Wikimedia Commons

Missouri: Ballwin

  • Livability score: 93

  • Median income: $97,174

  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,364

Gary Tognoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gary Tognoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana: Glendive

  • Livability score: 83

  • Median income: $47,541

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,234

Atomic Energy505 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Atomic Energy505 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Nebraska: Papillion

  • Livability score: 93

  • Median income: $90,000

  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,538

jezdicek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jezdicek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada: Henderson

  • Livability score: 84

  • Median income: $75,430

  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,347

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire: South Hooksett

  • Livability score: 87

  • Median income: $78,733

  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,931

Apc106 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Apc106 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

New Jersey: Greentree

  • Livability score: 87

  • Median income: $130,063

  • Total annual necessities cost: $45,849

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico: White Rock

  • Livability score: 84

  • Median income: $128,723

  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,342

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York: West Elmira

  • Livability score: 89

  • Median income: $76,784

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,491

email2ying / Getty Images/iStockphoto
email2ying / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina: Holly Springs

  • Livability score: 89

  • Median income: $110,758

  • Total annual necessities cost: $45,677

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota: West Fargo

  • Livability score: 91

  • Median income: $87,674

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,098

jbalint1 / Wikimedia Commons
jbalint1 / Wikimedia Commons

Ohio: Worthington

  • Livability score: 97

  • Median income: $105,373

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,301

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com
RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma: Edmond

  • Livability score: 88

  • Median income: $84,223

  • Total annual necessities cost: $42,024

publichall / Wikimedia Commons
publichall / Wikimedia Commons

Oregon: La Grande

  • Livability score: 79

  • Median income: $45,573

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,313

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Pennsylvania: Dormont

  • Livability score: 92

  • Median income: $57,279

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,812

Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com
Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island: Cumberland Hill

  • Livability score: 81

  • Median income: $94,773

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,211

PeterPhoto / Getty Images
PeterPhoto / Getty Images

South Carolina: Mauldin

  • Livability score: 86

  • Median income: $67,902

  • Total annual necessities cost: $36,085

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota: Brandon

  • Livability score: 92

  • Median income: $93,536

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,976

Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Tennessee: Collierville

  • Livability score: 88

  • Median income: $117,327

  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,045

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Texas: Taylor Lake Village

  • Livability score: 96

  • Median income: $130,735

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,591

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah: South Ogden

  • Livability score: 87

  • Median income: $70,552

  • Total annual necessities cost: $42,297

Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com
Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com

Vermont: Essex Junction

  • Livability score: 79

  • Median income: $76,845

  • Total annual necessities cost: $46,977

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia: Manchester

  • Livability score: 90

  • Median income: $63,947

  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,352

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Washington: Liberty Lake

  • Livability score: 86

  • Median income: $96,051

  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,167

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

West Virginia: Teays Valley

  • Livability score: 87

  • Median income: $88,865

  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,043

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin: De Pere

  • Livability score: 91

  • Median income: $73,972

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,179

Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock.com
Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming: Worland

  • Livability score: 85

  • Median income: $54,928

  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,262

John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: To find the best place to live on a $100,000 salary in every state, GOBankingRates looked at the five cities in every state with the highest livability score from AreaVibes. In addition to each city’s (1) livability score, GOBankingRates also found (2) the median household income in every city according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and (3) the total annual cost of necessities for households with an annual income of $100,000 in each city, calculated by referencing the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on spending habits for consumers in the $100,000 to $149,999 income bracket and projecting annual spending in six necessity categories in every city using Sperling’s Best Places’ city-level cost of living index data. The six neccesity categories considered include housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and miscellaneous spending. Cities where annual necessity spending exceeded $50,000 were then removed from consideration, in order to ensure all cities in the final ranking would be affordable for those with a $100,000 salary following the 50/30/20 rule, which dictates that no more than 50% of income should be allocated to necessities. All remaining cities were then ranked against the others in their state on factors 1-3, with high livability scores, high median household income, and low cost of necessities being scored more favorably, and the highest-scoring city in each state was identified as the best place to live on a $100,000 salary. AreaVibes’ livability scores take into consideration a variety of quality of life indicators, such as crime rates, school qulaity, employment, amenities, and more. Due to the high cost of living in the following states, consideration was expanded beyond the top five most livable cities: California, Colorado, Hawii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon. For California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, since cost of living is so high the 50/30/20 rule was lightened. All data was collected on and up to date as of August 16, 2022.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

