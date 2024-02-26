The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

MargaretW / Getty Images/iStockphoto

America is nothing if not diverse. There are plenty of cities where you can afford to live comfortably, or even be “rich,” for less than $100,000. Which location draws your interest could depend on a number of factors, ranging from those that are up-and-coming cities to those that are the best cities to raise a family. Overall, the best cities to live in generally have high livability scores and affordable costs so that you can take home more of your salary.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from a number of sources, ranging from AreaVibes to Sperling’s Best Places and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to compile this list of the best places to live on a $100,000 salary in each state.

Factors assessed included median incomes, affordability, amenities, and quality of life. This list may draw attention to locations that don’t appear on all of the typical “best places” lists but just might be some of the best cities in America.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama: Madison

Livability score: 89

Median income: $94,214

Total annual necessities cost: $39,946

©Shutterstock.com

Alaska: College

Livability score: 68

Median income: $69,724

Total annual necessities cost: $46,189

©Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Gilbert

Livability score: 87

Median income: $99,154

Total annual necessities cost: $49,065

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: Centerton

Livability score: 81

Median income: $85,531

Total annual necessities cost: $35,621

Dolly442 / Wikimedia Commons

California: Laguna Woods

Livability score: 82

Median income: $46,449

Total annual necessities cost: $52,539

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Colorado: Loveland

Livability score: 83

Median income: $72,515

Total annual necessities cost: $48,530

Ragesoss / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Connecticut: Simsbury Center

Livability score: 85

Median income: $109,245

Total annual necessities cost: $48,644

©Shutterstock.com

Delaware: Pike Creek

Livability score: 87

Median income: $121,750

Total annual necessities cost: $48,918

©Shutterstock.com

Florida: Fleming Island

Livability score: 91

Median income: $101,685

Total annual necessities cost: $46,199

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons CC0

Georgia: Peachtree City

Livability score: 90

Median income: $100,768

Total annual necessities cost: $49,673

maximkabb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii: Waikele

Livability score: 73

Median income: $103,389

Total annual necessities cost: $71,602

B Brown / Shutterstock.com

Idaho: Chubbuck

Livability score: 85

Median income: $61,442

Total annual necessities cost: $38,808

PhilipR / Shutterstock.com

Illinois: Columbia

Livability score: 88

Median income: $107,500

Total annual necessities cost: $39,515

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana: Brownsburg

Livability score: 89

Median income: $89,089

Total annual necessities cost: $38,067

Photo by Lynn Betts / USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Iowa: Ankeny

Livability score: 97

Median income: $89,484

Total annual necessities cost: $40,968

Paulmcdonald / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Kansas: Prairie Village

Livability score: 94

Median income: $88,196

Total annual necessities cost: $46,690

©Shutterstock.com

Kentucky: Fort Thomas

Livability score: 95

Median income: $80,549

Total annual necessities cost: $39,364

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana: Fort Polk South

Livability score: 90

Median income: $50,878

Total annual necessities cost: $29,438

Amy Meredith / Flickr.com

Maine: Kennebunk

Livability score: 83

Median income: $81,354

Total annual necessities cost: $48,177

©Shutterstock.com

Maryland: Hampstead

Livability score: 81

Median income: $75,392

Total annual necessities cost: $45,195

©Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts: Hudson

Livability score: 80

Median income: $87,959

Total annual necessities cost: $51,723

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

Michigan: Berkley

Livability score: 95

Median income: $93,038

Total annual necessities cost: $40,623

Lucas Migliorelli / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Minnesota: Champlin

Livability score: 92

Median income: $96,469

Total annual necessities cost: $42,692

©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi: Petal

Livability score: 86

Median income: $57,565

Total annual necessities cost: $34,969

Dave Herholz / Wikimedia Commons

Missouri: Ballwin

Livability score: 93

Median income: $97,174

Total annual necessities cost: $43,364

Gary Tognoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana: Glendive

Livability score: 83

Median income: $47,541

Total annual necessities cost: $35,234

Atomic Energy505 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Nebraska: Papillion

Livability score: 93

Median income: $90,000

Total annual necessities cost: $43,538

jezdicek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada: Henderson

Livability score: 84

Median income: $75,430

Total annual necessities cost: $49,347

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire: South Hooksett

Livability score: 87

Median income: $78,733

Total annual necessities cost: $43,931

Apc106 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

New Jersey: Greentree

Livability score: 87

Median income: $130,063

Total annual necessities cost: $45,849

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico: White Rock

Livability score: 84

Median income: $128,723

Total annual necessities cost: $43,342

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York: West Elmira

Livability score: 89

Median income: $76,784

Total annual necessities cost: $32,491

email2ying / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina: Holly Springs

Livability score: 89

Median income: $110,758

Total annual necessities cost: $45,677

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota: West Fargo

Livability score: 91

Median income: $87,674

Total annual necessities cost: $39,098

jbalint1 / Wikimedia Commons

Ohio: Worthington

Livability score: 97

Median income: $105,373

Total annual necessities cost: $46,301

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma: Edmond

Livability score: 88

Median income: $84,223

Total annual necessities cost: $42,024

publichall / Wikimedia Commons

Oregon: La Grande

Livability score: 79

Median income: $45,573

Total annual necessities cost: $35,313

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Pennsylvania: Dormont

Livability score: 92

Median income: $57,279

Total annual necessities cost: $34,812

Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island: Cumberland Hill

Livability score: 81

Median income: $94,773

Total annual necessities cost: $46,211

PeterPhoto / Getty Images

South Carolina: Mauldin

Livability score: 86

Median income: $67,902

Total annual necessities cost: $36,085

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota: Brandon

Livability score: 92

Median income: $93,536

Total annual necessities cost: $39,976

Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Tennessee: Collierville

Livability score: 88

Median income: $117,327

Total annual necessities cost: $48,045

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Texas: Taylor Lake Village

Livability score: 96

Median income: $130,735

Total annual necessities cost: $46,591

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah: South Ogden

Livability score: 87

Median income: $70,552

Total annual necessities cost: $42,297

Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com

Vermont: Essex Junction

Livability score: 79

Median income: $76,845

Total annual necessities cost: $46,977

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia: Manchester

Livability score: 90

Median income: $63,947

Total annual necessities cost: $37,352

©Shutterstock.com

Washington: Liberty Lake

Livability score: 86

Median income: $96,051

Total annual necessities cost: $49,167

©Shutterstock.com

West Virginia: Teays Valley

Livability score: 87

Median income: $88,865

Total annual necessities cost: $37,043

©Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin: De Pere

Livability score: 91

Median income: $73,972

Total annual necessities cost: $39,179

Sandra Foyt / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming: Worland

Livability score: 85

Median income: $54,928

Total annual necessities cost: $37,262

John Csiszar and Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the best place to live on a $100,000 salary in every state, GOBankingRates looked at the five cities in every state with the highest livability score from AreaVibes. In addition to each city’s (1) livability score, GOBankingRates also found (2) the median household income in every city according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and (3) the total annual cost of necessities for households with an annual income of $100,000 in each city, calculated by referencing the Bureau of Labor Statistic’s 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on spending habits for consumers in the $100,000 to $149,999 income bracket and projecting annual spending in six necessity categories in every city using Sperling’s Best Places’ city-level cost of living index data. The six neccesity categories considered include housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and miscellaneous spending. Cities where annual necessity spending exceeded $50,000 were then removed from consideration, in order to ensure all cities in the final ranking would be affordable for those with a $100,000 salary following the 50/30/20 rule, which dictates that no more than 50% of income should be allocated to necessities. All remaining cities were then ranked against the others in their state on factors 1-3, with high livability scores, high median household income, and low cost of necessities being scored more favorably, and the highest-scoring city in each state was identified as the best place to live on a $100,000 salary. AreaVibes’ livability scores take into consideration a variety of quality of life indicators, such as crime rates, school qulaity, employment, amenities, and more. Due to the high cost of living in the following states, consideration was expanded beyond the top five most livable cities: California, Colorado, Hawii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Oregon. For California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, since cost of living is so high the 50/30/20 rule was lightened. All data was collected on and up to date as of August 16, 2022.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned it the article was used.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State