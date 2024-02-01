Best place in the U.S. for jobs? Scottsdale. And other Arizona cities rank high in study

Scottsdale has been named the best city nationally for jobs, with Tempe and Chandler not far behind.

Researcher WalletHub evaluated 182 U.S. cities across 31 indicators, ranging from openings per job seeker and overall employment growth to average starting salaries, unemployment rate, commute times and affordable housing.

Largely on the basis of its 12% job growth, Scottsdale took the top spot in the study.

"This ensures there will be plenty of hiring opportunities for people entering the workforce," the report said. "Scottsdale ranks first when it comes to internship opportunities as well, so it’s great for people looking for workforce experience during school."

Scottsdale finished first in the important employment-growth category, and Tempe was third. Meanwhile, Chandler tied with five other cities for having the highest median annual income adjusted for local costs of living.

Scottsdale beat second-place Tampa, Florida. Salt Lake City finished third overall, ahead of Columbia, Maryland, in the fourth spot and Austin, Texas, rounding out the top five.

"Scottsdale doesn’t just deliver quantity when it comes to jobs, though — it has quality as well, as evidenced by the fact that it has the fifth-highest median annual income in the country, when adjusted for the cost of living," WalletHub added. "It also provides a good quality of life, ranking high among the best cities" in measures focused around family life and recreation.

Among other higher-ranked Arizona cities, Tempe finished in 13th place, Chandler was 26th, Phoenix 37th, Gilbert 48th, Mesa 56th and Glendale 74th.

Lower down, Peoria was ranked No. 114 and Tucson was 120th. The lowest city overall for employment indicators was Newark, New Jersey, slightly below Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Flagstaff and other Arizona municipalities weren't evaluated.

Although not tracked in the study, Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Chandler also dominate in terms of having the most headquarters of larger Arizona-based public corporations, with the higher white-collar salaries that typically come with those locations.

In addition, many of the state's overall largest employers, as tracked in last year's Arizona Republic 100 report, have sizable operations in one or more of these cities.

Arizona's employment engines, as the WalletHub study showed, remain centered around Phoenix and the East Valley.

