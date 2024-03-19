Best places to work in 2024? Here's what US employees had to say about their employers

Here are the Top Workplaces in the U.S., ranked in a survey by Energage, along with USA TODAY.

The winners are in for Energage's Top Workplaces 2024 competition.

Two mortgage lending companies, a CPA firm, a staffing business and a credit union are among the top workplaces in the U.S.

The rankings are part of the fourth-annual survey co-sponsored by Energage and USA TODAY.

The Top Workplaces USA awards offer recognition to midsize and large organizations, including those with operations in multiple markets. Employers with at least 150 employees are eligible.

Winners are identified solely based on employee feedback gathered through the Energage employee engagement survey. Companies were chosen based on the results of surveys taken over the course of 12 months in 2023.

The top five winners among organizations with more than 2,500 employees are:

1. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, a mortgage lending company based in Madison, Wisconsin

2. Plante Moran, a Certified Public Accountants and Consultants firm in Southfield, Michigan

3. Aya Healthcare, a travel nursing staffing firm based in San Diego, California

4. New American Funding, a mortgage lending firm in Tustin, California

5. Mountain America Credit Union, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

There are also winners in three other categories: companies with 1,000 to 2,499 employees, organizations with 500 to 999 employees and organizations with 150 to 499 people on staff. Energage ranked the top 100 employers in each of the four categories, then listed the remaining winners in alphabetical order.

More than 7,000 employers nationwide were invited to take the challenge and 2,227 followed through with an employee survey process. Ultimately, 1,531 employers received recognition.

“A Top Workplaces award brings a company’s culture strengths to the national stage, helping them differentiate in a fiercely competitive landscape,'' said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "It’s a morale-boosting honor for the workforce and an effective magnet for attracting top-tier talent.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best places to work in 2024: What employees said about their employers