The Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State

Django / Getty Images

If you earn $50,000 a year in San Francisco or New York City, you undoubtedly will need a roommate -- or three -- to make ends meet. But in many cities in the United States, $50,000 a year is plenty to live on.

So what sort of enclaves against high costs are out there? GOBankingRates compiled the places in each state that are best suited to someone earning $50,000 a year -- with a cost of living that will allow them to save for the future and cover costs in the present. The study identified towns with at least 5,000 households and a median income between $45,000 and $50,000 a year using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, then looked at the basic cost of living as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The city with the most left over from $50,000 after covering expenses in each state was selected. For some states, income restrictions were relaxed, and no data for Alaska was available. Nearly every state in the U.S. has options on where you can live for less than $50,000.

Take a look and see where you could live in your area to stretch your salary that much further.

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Montgomery, Alabama

Total Annual Necessities: $21,441

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $28,559

Median Income: $49,989

dszc / iStock.com

Tuscon, Arizona

Total Annual Necessities: $26,172

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $23,828

Median Income: $48,058

clintspencer / iStock.com

Paragould, Arkansas

Total Annual Necessities: $20,066

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,934

Median Income: $49,977

Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Twentynine Palms, California

Total Annual Necessities: $24,283

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $25,717

Median Income: $46,887

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Clifton, Colorado

Total Annual Necessities: $25,003

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $24,997

Median Income: $49,350

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Waterbury, Connecticut

Total Annual Necessities: $26,347

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $23,653

Median Income: $48,787

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dover, Delaware

Total Annual Necessities: $25,698

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $24,302

Median Income: $51,073

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Silver Springs Shores, Florida

Total Annual Necessities: $22,414

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $27,586

Median Income: $47,658

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Hinesville, Georgia

Total Annual Necessities: $21,583

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $28,417

Median Income: $49,363

ejs9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hilo, Hawaii

Total Annual Necessities: $36,400

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $13,600

Median Income: $70,356

Gillfoto / Wikimedia Commons

Mountain Home, Idaho

Total Annual Necessities: $23,730

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,270

Median Income: $45,652

Gil Lebois / Wikimedia Commons

Decatur, Illinois

Total Annual Necessities: $19,170

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,830

Median Income: $45,111

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Castle, Indiana

Total Annual Necessities: $18,287

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $31,713

Median Income: $46,112

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ottumwa, Iowa

Total Annual Necessities: $19,172

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,828

Median Income: $48,198

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Great Bend, Kansas

Total Annual Necessities: $19,201

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,799

Median Income: $48,465

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Madisonville, Kentucky

Total Annual Necessities: $19,493

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,507

Median Income: $46,816

©Shutterstock.com

Lake Charles, Louisiana

Total Annual Necessities: $23,031

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,969

Median Income: $49,913

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com

Bangor, Maine

Total Annual Necessities: $23,706

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,294

Median Income: $49,652

Eric Fischer / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 2

Salisbury, Maryland

Total Annual Necessities: $22,569

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $27,431

Median Income: $48,310

travelview / Shutterstock.com

North Adams, Massachusetts

Total Annual Necessities: $23,307

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,693

Median Income: $48,575

jimfeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

Total Annual Necessities: $20,303

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,697

Median Income: $45,905

Steve Cukrov / Shutterstock.com

Hibbing, Minnesota

Total Annual Necessities: $19,857

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,143

Median Income: $49,710

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gautier, Mississippi

Total Annual Necessities: $22,001

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $27,999

Median Income: $49,497

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Ann, Missouri

Total Annual Necessities: $20,278

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,722

Median Income: $49,358

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Butte-Silver Bow, Montana

Total Annual Necessities: $21,867

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $28,133

Median Income: $50,661

ron99 / Shutterstock.com

Beatrice, Nebraska

Total Annual Necessities: $21,439

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $28,561

Median Income: $45,858

CrackerClips Stock Media / Shutterstock.com

Pahrump, Nevada

Total Annual Necessities: $26,752

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $23,248

Median Income: $53,743

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Claremont, New Hampshire

Total Annual Necessities: $22,123

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $27,877

Median Income: $46,414

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Lindenwold, New Jersey

Total Annual Necessities: $23,776

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,224

Median Income: $48,454

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Roswell, New Mexico

Total Annual Necessities: $19,375

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,625

Median Income: $46,034

Songquan Deng / Shutterstock.com

Massena, New York

Total Annual Necessities: $20,074

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,926

Median Income: $46,894

Carl Lewis / Wikimedia Commons

Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Total Annual Necessities: $20,739

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,261

Median Income: $46,396

Daniel M. Silva / Shutterstock.com

Jamestown, North Dakota

Total Annual Necessities: $22,085

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $27,915

Median Income: $49,038

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Niles, Ohio

Total Annual Necessities: $18,340

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $31,660

Median Income: $45,590

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shawnee, Oklahoma

Total Annual Necessities: $19,500

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,500

Median Income: $47,649

Kyle Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Altamont, Oregon

Total Annual Necessities: $23,794

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,206

Median Income: $49,906

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Altoona, Pennsylvania

Total Annual Necessities: $20,134

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,866

Median Income: $46,010

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Total Annual Necessities: $27,956

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $22,044

Median Income: $48,822

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Total Annual Necessities: $22,143

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $27,857

Median Income: $45,228

Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

Huron, South Dakota

Total Annual Necessities: $20,175

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,825

Median Income: $51,206

©Shutterstock.com

Dyersburg, Tennessee

Total Annual Necessities: $19,376

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $30,624

Median Income: $45,974

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Plainview, Texas

Total Annual Necessities: $18,899

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $31,101

Median Income: $45,526

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Logan, Utah

Total Annual Necessities: $27,162

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $22,838

Median Income: $46,761

©Shutterstock.com

Rutland, Vermont

Total Annual Necessities: $25,555

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $24,445

Median Income: $51,868

©Shutterstock.com

Waynesboro, Virginia

Total Annual Necessities: $23,299

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $26,701

Median Income: $47,238

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yakima, Washington

Total Annual Necessities: $25,843

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $24,157

Median Income: $50,673

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fairmont, West Virginia

Total Annual Necessities: $21,542

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $28,458

Median Income: $47,618

Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Total Annual Necessities: $20,962

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $29,038

Median Income: $46,644

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laramie, Wyoming

Total Annual Necessities: $27,471

$50K Minus Total Annual Necessities: $22,529

Median Income: $45,299

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the exact towns listed.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best places to live on a $50,000 salary in each state by analyzing cities along these criteria: (1) a minimum of 5,000 households, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; (2) a median household income between $45,000 to $50,000, sourced from th, U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; (3) itemized cost-of-living index for groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous expenditures, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey (latest full year dataset) by income level ($40,000 to $49,999), which were adjusted to each city's local cost of living, sourced from Sperling's Best Places. In order to qualify as a "best" city, the total cost of living expenditures could not exceed $50,000, and the city with the lowest overall total cost-of-living expenditures was declared the best. For Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming income restrictions were relaxed. No data for Alaska was available and thus the state was excluded. All data was compiled on and up to date as of May 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Places To Live On a $50,000 Salary in Every State