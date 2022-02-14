These are the best Presidents' Day TV deals you can score on Samsung, Sony and TCL
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
While Presidents' Day honors the leaders of the free world, it's also an occasion to shop for the most expensive technology at prices as close to free as they can get. TVs can cost a big chunk of change, but there are plenty of high-quality screens by Samsung, Sony, TCL and more available at wallet-friendly prices right now.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
Whether you're looking for a new way to watch your favorite shows and movies on Hulu or want to get the most out of the graphics on your Xbox, these best-selling screens (including several of our all-time favorite TVs) promise a winning home viewing experience. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best TV deals you can shop for ahead of the national holiday set for Monday, February 21.
►Valentine's Day deals: Free Taco Bell, Starbucks delivery discount, heart-shaped pizza and more
►Presidents’ Day: Shop the best deals on mattresses, furniture and everything in between
The best Hisense Presidents' Day TV deals
Get the Hisense 40-Inch 40H5500F Class H55 Series Android Smart TV for $219.99 at Amazon Walmart (Save $80)
Get the Hisense 43-Inch A6G 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $267.99 at Amazon (Save $82)
Get the Hisense 65-Inch Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $699.99 at Walmart (Save $150)
Get the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for $799.99 at Amazon (Save $200)
Get the Hisense 65-Inch Class U8G Series Quantum 4K ULED Android TV for $999.99 at Best Buy (Save $250)
The best LG Presidents' Day TV deals
Get the LG 55-Inch UP7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $406.99 at Abt (Save $70)
Get the LG 70-Inch Class UP7070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $626.99 at Walmart (Save $173)
Get the LG 65-Inch OLED A1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,396.99 at Amazon (Save $403)
Get the LG 55-Inch OLED G1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart OLED evo TV for $1,596.99 at Amazon (Save $100)
Get the LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,796.99 at GameStop (Save $503)
The best Samsung Presidents' Day TV deals
Get the Samsung 32-Inch Class Frame QLED LS03 Series FHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $527.99 at Amazon (Save $72)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $949.96 at QVC (Save $300)
Get the Samsung 70-Inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) for $997.99 at Amazon (Save $352)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K LED Smart TV for $1,297.99 at Walmart (Save $702)
Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) for $1,597.99 at Amazon (Save $202)
The best Sony Presidents' Day TV deals
Get the Sony 43-Inch Sony X80J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $448 at Amazon (Save $151.99)
Get the Sony Class Bravia XR X90J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV from $998 at B&H Photo (Save $100 to $400)
Get the Sony 75-Inch X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $1,298 at Amazon (Save $501.99)
Get the Sony 65-Inch A8H BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $2,198 (Save $301.99)
Get the Sony 83-Inch Class XR83A90J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR A90J Series for $5,998 at Walmart (Save $3,001.95)
The best TCL Presidents' Day TV deals
Get the TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series Roku Smart TV for $148 at Walmart (Save $51.99)
Get the TCL 50-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $429.99 at Best Buy (Save $170)
Get the TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $499.99 at Best Buy (Save $200)
Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $549.99 at Walmart (Save $150)
Get the TCL 75-Inch Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 8K UHD Smart Roku TV for $2,699.99 at Best Buy (Save $300)
The best Vizio Presidents' Day TV deals
Get the Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series FHD LED Smart TV for $229.99 at Best Buy (Save $20)
Get the Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV for $299.99 at Target (Save $120)
Get the Vizio 58-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay for $398 at Amazon (Save $131.99)
Get the Vizio 55-Inch Class M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV for $439.99 at Amazon (Save $83.01)
Get the Vizio 65-Inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $1,498 at Walmart (Save $300)
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents' Day TV deals: Score savings on Samsung, Sony and TCL