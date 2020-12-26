U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,703.06
    +13.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,199.87
    +70.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.73
    +33.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.95
    -3.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9260
    -0.0290 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.6700
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,492.59
    +143.04 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.76
    +31.22 (+7.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,656.61
    -11.74 (-0.04%)
     

The Morning After: The best games for your new PS5 or Xbox

Engadget, Mat Smith and Richard Lawler
·3 min read

Happy holidays! If your celebration includes some extra time at home then start by checking out Devindra Hardawar’s suggestions for binge watching. If you unwrapped a new console, then the best games for your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X / S are just a click away.

Among Us
Among Us

And if you’re trying to stay socially distanced during the holidays then we appreciate the sacrifice, and have advice on games you can play with friends from six feet or six time zones away.

-- Richard Lawler

JAXA shows the sub-surface samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu

More space rocks, but bigger this time.

JAXA
JAXA

Shortly after Japan's Hayabusa2 probe returned to Earth, JAXA showed off some of the samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu. Those rocks came from the “A” chamber of the probe’s sample capsule, which means they were collected during the mission’s first touchdown in February 2019. Now, JAXA has released photos showing the contents of the capsule’s “C” chamber, which it opened on December 21st.
Continue reading.

HBO Max lists all the devices that can play 'Wonder Woman 1984' in 4K HDR

You can see the movie in Dolby Vision HDR with Atmos audio, if you have the right setup.

Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman 1984

This weekend Netflix added Bridgerton, Disney+ premiered its new Pixar flick Soul, but HBO Max had the biggest premiere with Wonder Woman 1984. Unlike the other two streaming services, HBO Max didn’t support 4K until now, and still doesn’t have compatibility across all devices. If you’re planning on checking out the movie this weekend, take a look at the list to make sure you’re ready to get the best version possible.
Continue reading.

'Black Mirror' team's 'Death to 2020' special hits Netflix on December 27th

Quibi gets a mention in the trailer.

DEATH TO 2020 (L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON as DASH BRACKET in DEATH TO 2020 Cr. SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020
DEATH TO 2020 (L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON as DASH BRACKET in DEATH TO 2020 Cr. SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

The special, which “tells the story of the dreadful year that was” according to its synopsis, blends news footage with appearances (and probably acidic comments) from fictional characters. The trailer includes some of the well-known faces who appear in Death to 2020, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.
Continue reading.

Sponsored by StackCommerce

Save 85 percent on this IoT e-degree certification bundle

StackCommerce
StackCommerce

Apple MacBook Pro M1 review

The M1 chip makes it zippy and efficient, but also limited for professionals.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro
Apple M1 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M1-equipped MacBook Pro is as zippy as we expected, delivering all of the features we appreciated from the updated MacBook Air. But even though it’s a bit faster, it may be a hard sell. As Devindra Hardawar discovered, other limitations, like support for only one external display and no support for external GPUs, mean this isn’t the machine for professionals that it wants to be.
Continue reading.

Engadget will judge the Best of CES Awards for the eighth year in a row

Virtual show, virtual awards.

Engadget Best of CES trophies
Engadget Best of CES trophies

With the coronavirus still spreading worldwide, CES 2021 has gone online only, and so has Engadget. Though this year's event will undoubtedly be different, at least one thing remains the same: We will continue to judge the official Best of CES Awards. This will be our eighth year hosting the awards, and our first doing so from our homes.

To match, or perhaps elevate, our remote surroundings, Engadget will be unveiling a new 3D virtual stage from which we will broadcast not just the awards ceremony, but three days of live panels and other programming. The ceremony itself will take place on Wednesday, January 13, around 4:00pm ET.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Big-name talent and bad CG made for the worst holiday special ever

How to make the most of your new Apple Watch

Fox Sports used a Sony A7R IV to give NFL broadcasts a cinematic look

JAXA shows the sub-surface samples it collected from asteroid Ryugu

Daft Punk released an extended edition of its 'Tron: Legacy' score

Funimation will replace 'Akira' 4K Blu-ray discs to add HDR

GoDaddy phishing 'test' teased employees with a fake holiday bonus

KFC turned its viral chicken-warming PC stunt into a real PC

Scientists find a strange signal coming from our closest neighboring star

SpaceX shows off its Starship test flight one more time

Warner Bros. will release its 2023 movies in theaters first

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple and Tim Cook snubbed him

AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

