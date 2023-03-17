Best Pulsz Sister Casinos for 2023 - List of Sweepstake Alternatives

Find our list of the top Pulsz alternative casinos below!

The rules for legal online casino gaming and gambling for real cash prizes are different in the US to most other countries - and they change from state to state. As such, in many states, if you do want to play slots and games for real cash prizes, then you may need to play at social casinos and sweepstakes casino sites like Pulsz casino and its sister casinos. These work in a very similar way to traditional online casinos but mean you can play within the laws and regulations of your state.

Best Sites like Pulsz casino

Currently, as it stands, traditional real-money online casinos are still only legal in a small number of states despite the ever-growing presence of online sports betting in the US.

It is hoped, however, that casino games will start to follow suit and become more widely available in the next few years. After all, this is the home of Las Vegas right? The most popular and exciting land-based gambling destination in the world attracts people from across the world.

For now, though, you will need to stick to sweepstakes and social casinos!

One of the best sweepstakes casino sites out there right now is Pulsz - and its sister casinos. On this page, we will not only take a look at Pulsz Casino, but we will also look at similar sites and sister sites so that you know all the best online sweepstakes casinos and slots options available to you.

How Cash Prizes Work at Sweepstakes Casino Sites

If you haven't ever used a sweepstakes casino before, then the chances are you won't quite understand exactly how the mechanism works. Although you can spend real money gaming, and win real cash prizes, it isn't as straightforward as betting money at a traditional online casino.

To bypass the law, you can't actually bet to win cash prizes with the real money you have spent.

Instead, you buy Gold Coins and earn free sweepstakes coins (it's important to note that you CANNOT purchase sweeps coins). Both of these are free currencies, but you can't redeem gold coins prizes for real cash prizes. However, you can redeem sweepstakes coins winnings for real cash prizes and that's exactly why you cannot purchase sweeps coins.

The way it works across most sweepstakes and social casinos is very similar, although it can vary slightly. But here we will look at how it works at Pulsz Casino and its sister online gambling sites. If you’d like to clam free SC coins from Pulsz you’ll need to enter the Pulsz Free SC promo code on sign up.

However, it's worth remembering that most sweeps casinos and social casinos don't offer sports betting (although there is a handful that do such as BetRiver.net). Sites like Pulsz casino are generally better for those who like to play casino games.

When we look at Pulsz Casino and Pulsz sister sites, it's important to look at how they work.

Free Casino Games at Pulsz Casino

According to our research, Pulsz Casino is the owner of one of the biggest and best libraries of free games in the US. You can fund all types of games including slots as well as table games like roulette, blackjack and poker - all for free with sweeps coins and gold coins.

Simply open the site up and you will be able to play casino games of all shapes and sizes - over 300 online slot games as well as some pretty cool casino table games.

However, instead of betting real money and winning real money, like the more traditional online casino games, you can earn free sweeps coins (in a multitude of ways) and use these to play casino games. If you win enough sweeps coins then you can exchange them for real money prizes.

Pulsz Casino also offers players round-the-clock customer support, has a very well-organised and easy-to-use interface and there aren't even any ads!

Why Choose Pulsz Casino or Sites Like Pulsz?

Sites like Pulsz Casino are very readily available now - although the quality and standards won't always live up to at Pulsz Casino. So, why would you bother playing anywhere other than Pulsz Casino? Well, the good thing about sweeps casinos is that you can play at as many as you want, so you can play at Pulsz as well as other alternatives to Pulsz Casino. You can check out our New Sweeps Cash Casinos page for more new sweepstake casinos to sign up to.

Here are some of the main reasons to give them a go:

As well as standard casino games, some sweepstakes casinos, such as BetRivers, even offer live dealer games.

Some sweepstakes casinos, like Fortune Coins, offer multiplier games such as Fish

Some sweepstakes casinos offer better strategy games

You can enjoy an even more social experience by playing at several sweepstakes casinos

You can sometimes find even bigger and better bonuses and promotions at alternative sites.

You get even more time to play casino games for free.

Pulsz Sister Casino Sites

So, let's take a look at the real money online casino sweepstakes alternatives that work in a very similar way to Pulsz Casino...

Maybe you have spent a lot of time at Pulsz Casino and you want to find something a little different for a change - or maybe you're on the hunt for more free coins - whatever it is you need, we'll get you sorted.

Here are some of the most popular alternatives to Pulsz Casino

LuckyLand Slots

Chumba Casino

Fortune Coins

WOW Vegas Casino

BetRivers.net

Gambino Slots

LuckyLand Slots

One of the most popular alternatives to Pulsz Casino is LuckyLand Slots, which is an awesome sweepstakes casino for slot players in the US. As soon as you open up the homepage, you will be able to watch a video that explains exactly how it works, which is perfect for beginners.

This sweepstakes site is a completely legal online gaming platform and has been around since back in 2018. What's more, you can earn as many as 10 free sweeps coins simply for opening a new account.

Even when you work through your free gold coins and sweeps coins, you can then buy a massive 50,000 Gold Coins for just $4.99 - and you'll get another 10 free sweeps coins thrown in as a bonus.

We do have to admit that the number of games available at the site is more limited than at some others. There are around 40 slots as well as multiway win games and instant win games.

On the plus size, if you do get enough sweeps coins wins, then you can redeem it for real money and withdraw it straight into your bank account.

In terms of game variation, it isn't the greatest. There are no table games, poker games - and certainly no live dealer games.

As you can imagine, there are no chances to bet on sports either - so don't expect to be able to place a bet on football or horse racing.

However, if you're looking for generous bonuses and great slots games, this is certainly worth a visit!

Chumba Casino

Sweepstakes casinos and social casino sites don't get much bigger (or more popular) than Chumba Casino. Needless to say, it offers a great experience with more than 100 online casino games available, including slot games and table games.

Chumba Casino claims to be the No.1 Social Casino experience in the US - and it's not far wrong, although maybe you will want to judge it for yourself.

When you open up the game catalog, you can sort the games into different categories: slot games, jackpot slots, video poker games and even a few exclusive casino games. In fact, this is one of the casinos that works very similarly to Pulsz Casino.

As soon as you register a new account and have your free gold coins and sweeps coins in your account, you can get playing. If you run out of free coins, you can simply buy more gold coins and get some free sweeps coins thrown in for good measure.

However, if you're less online slots and more of a poker player, then Chumba Casino might not be the right Pulsz Casino alternative for you. It's also not for anyone looking for a live dealer lobby with real cash prizes.

If we look at some of the main advantages of playing at Chumba Casino, we can't ignore the generous welcome bonus, which currently sits at a massive 2 million Gold Coins plus $2 worth of sweepstakes coins.

Most sites aren't this generous to new players and, when taking everything into account, it really is one of the best free online casinos in the US.

In terms of payment options, Chumba Casino prefers players to use PayPal, although it also offers the option of credit cards and debit cards. If you’re already signed up to Chumba and want somewhere new to play which is similar have a look at our Sites Like Chumba casino page.

Fortune Coins Casino

Another site that is very similar to Pulsz Casino is Fortune Coins Casino. Both of these are considered to be some of the best sweepstakes casinos in the country. It offers a very similar playing experience along with some very exceptional sweepstakes casino games where you can win real money prizes.

In terms of usability, it's pretty great - on both desktop and mobile. The free games are well-organised and fun to play.

This may not be the most experienced of social casinos out there, but it still knows how the industry works. You can enjoy an excellent selection of slots as well as other types of games.

The only real difference you might notice is the fact that instead of sweeps coins, they offer Fortune Coins as well as Gold Coins. Essentially, these Fortune Coins work in the same way as sweeps coins and can be redeemed for real money prizes.

Play Online Casino Games with Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins

The main thing you have to understand when playing at a sweepstakes casino with sweeps coins and gold coins is how they are very different and what you can and can't do with these two, very different, virtual currency coins.

Many people do confuse them at first, but they are very different

Gold Coins are really what you can purchase with real money. This is a virtual currency that allows you to play online casino games for free - but you can't win real money. You can only win more gold coins that can be spent on the site.

Meanwhile, sweepstakes coins can't be bought. You can only get these through bonuses and as gifts, but if you play with sweeps coins, you can win sweeps coins and when you win enough, these can be redeemed for real money prizes.

So, of course, it's the sweeps coins you want right? Well, how can you get them?

Mostly you get them through bonuses. When you look through our reviews of top social and sweepstakes casinos, you will see that practically all of them will offer a pretty hefty bonus to new players just for signing up.

However, in addition, the sites also offer them through daily login bonuses, as regular promotions. You can also get free sweeps coins when you buy gold coins packages.

You can then use these sweeps coins to play whatever games you like - online slots, video poker, progressive jackpot slots and all sorts.

If you do win enough, you will then be able to redeem your sweepstakes coins for real money prizes. Remember, you cannot win sweeps coins if you play with gold coins.

Redeeming Sweeps Coins for Cash Prizes

People play sweepstakes games because they want the chance to win real money prizes. But how do you swap your sweepstakes games wins for actual money in your bank wins?

Firstly, it's important to remember that you need to play with sweepstakes coins if you want to play for real money wins.

When you do request a cash-out, you will then be asked for the banking information of your preferred withdrawal option - credit card number, bank information or even eWallet address.

You will then be asked to verify your ID with specified documents and, after this is done, you should receive your winnings within 5 to 10 days. It's not the fastest of processes, but hey, it's money for nothing really right?

It's worth being aware that many of Pulsz's sister casinos are owned and operated by the Maltese company VGW, which is highly respected and fully compliant.

All of them are fully regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority which means you can enjoy a first-class experience.

Best Online Casino Games for Sweeps Coins

So, if you're ready to play games for fun, then maybe you should know a little bit about the types of games, you might find at social casinos such as Pulsz Casino and its sister casinos.

Here are some of the best to look out for

Online Slots

When playing online casino games for free, normally the biggest selection of free casino games will be found in the slot game catalog. You will be able to play free casino games such as 3-reel classics, video slots, 3D slot games and even Megaways slot games.

These can be found at all the best sweepstakes casinos, including Pulsz Casino, Chumba Casino, Fortune Coins and, of course, LuckyLand Slots.

You can play these games for gold coins, sweeps coins or even as a free casino game at a social casino site. Some of the best free casino sites will offer hundreds of choices for you to try out.

Table Games

These aren't as widely available as slot games, but you will find them at some of the top sweepstakes casinos. Obviously, these aren't readily available at LuckyLand Slots but there are several great Pulsz Casino sister sites that offer all types of table games including blackjack, poker and roulette.

Some even offer other types of games as well including keno and scratch games.

Live Casino Games

Although these are usually more available at real money casinos, some sweepstakes casinos do offer games such as live roulette and live blackjack.

If this is what you're after, then you may want to skip over sites such as Luckyland Slots or Chumba Casino though. However, sites such as BetRiver.net will offer live dealer games, so that's always well worth a look.

Video Poker

Finally, there is the hugely popular video poker game, which can be found at some of the top sweepstakes casino sites.

Head over to sites such as Chumba Casino, Fortune coins and, of course, Pulsz Casino and you will see a range of games such as Bonus Poker and Jacks or Better.

There are also some casinos totally dedicated to poker sweepstakes games, where you will be spoilt for choice. However, these are usually standard poker games and not video poker games.

Why Play Games at Sweepstakes Sites?

There are all sorts of reasons to play games at sweepstakes sites. Firstly, they allow you to play your favorite casino games without risking your money unlike crypto casinos that you can see here on GG Wins. However, there are a number of other benefits to playing at sweepstakes sites.

Before you can start claiming your sweepstakes coins and gold coins, you will need to register for a new account, but this is a pretty quick and easy process. Then, as soon as you have entered all your information, you will have access to some of the best and most fun slots, casino games and even jackpot slots out there.

If you've never been to or played at a social or sweepstakes casino before, then fear not. The very sweepstakes sites will offer an excellent customer service team. Simply contact one of the support agents and they'll be able to help you quickly. Many are even available 24/7, meaning they are on hand as and when you need them.

Overall, playing free games at Pulsz sister casino sites is the perfect way to improve your gaming skills, whether it's spinning the slots or going head to head with the dealer or other players in games such as blackjack or poker. The idea of losing money playing casino games can be daunting, but playing at sites like Pulsz Casino and its sister casinos takes away all those concerns.

Conclusion

Obviously, getting to grips with an online sweepstakes site can be tricky if you’re unfamiliar with the idea of 2 different virtual currencies, but once you know what you’re doing, they can’t be beaten. Pulsz Casino and its sister sites offer players free play casino games where you can win real money completely legally.

Until we live in a time where all states allow online casino gambling, many US players will need to make the most of Pulsz Casino and alternatives like it… and get used to sweepstakes coins and gold coins. You may be playing with different coins, but the gaming experience is very much the same.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out Pulsz Casino or one of its sister casinos today and see what it's all about!

FAQs

Can I Legally Play Online Casino Games at Pulsz Casino?

Yes, you can. Because Pulsz Casino is a sweepstakes casino, it means that they offer completely legal online casino games in all US states apart from Washington. You can enjoy some of the best games from top providers.

What is the Welcome Bonus at Pulsz Casino?

Currently, when you sign up for a new account at Pulsz Casino, you will be able to claim 5,000 gold coins + 2.3 sweepstakes coins. In addition, you will receive discounts and extra VIP points on your first Gold Coins purchase as well.

Can I Win Real Cash Prizes at Sites like Pulsz?

Yes, at sweeps online casinos such as Pulsz, you can redeem sweeps coins for real cash prizes once you have accumulated enough (which is 100 SC on Pulsz).

Does Pulsz Casino Offer a Mobile App?

Yes, but only if you're an Android user - in which case it offers one of the best free slot apps for sweeps online gambling. However, if you have an iOS mobile device, then you will need to open the site and play on mobile browser.

What are the Benefits of Playing at Pulsz Casino Sister Sites?

Sweepstakes sites and social casinos such as Pulsz and its sister sites allow you to play for free but win cash prizes. They offer a great selection of games and allow you to play slots and other table games completely legally

