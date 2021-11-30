The best Samsung Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Galaxy phones, watches, TVs and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Another Cyber Monday has come and gone, but that doesn't mean all the best deals have gone away. Numerous outlets are still letting you save big on the best pieces of tech available. One place to look is Samsung, which offers savings on everything from earbuds to laptops.
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
You can shop savings on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2, the Galaxy Tab S7 and even the brand's robot vacuum. Not only that, but you can also save even more when you trade in select devices—and that includes further markdowns on the sleek Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone.
► More Cyber Monday Deals: Cyber Monday isn't over yet—shop the best deals from Amazon, Walmart and more
► Cyber Monday Scams: Scammers are sending fake 'store' surveys and impersonating Amazon. Here's what to watch out for.
The 10 best Samsung Cyber Monday deals
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP9TFAXZA 130" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $4,999.99 (Save $1,500)
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP7TFAXZA 120" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $2,499.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $80 to $100)
Samsung 34-Inch SJ55W Ultra WQHD Monitor for $329.99 (Save $100)
Samsung AU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon from $397.99 (Save $52 to $152)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $200 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Smartphone from $699.99 with trade-in (Save $203 to $1,100)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone from $199.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $600)
Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 Gaming Monitor for $999.99 (Save $600)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $80 to $100)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone from $199.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smartphone from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $250)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Smartphone from $274.99 with trade-in (Save $78 to $725)
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Smartphone from $399.99 (Save $10 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $15 to $700)
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $700)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $200 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Smartphone from $699.99 with trade-in (Save $203 to $1,100)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday home and appliance deals
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $249 (Save $80)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $319 (Save $329.99)
Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station for $599 (Save $200)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday laptop, tablet, monitor and projector deals
Samsung Galaxy Book Go for free with trade-in (Save $125 to $420)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for free with trade-in (Save $65 to $215)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for free with trade-in (Save $25 to $275)
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from $49.99 with trade-in (Save $175 to $500)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 from $49.99 with trade-in (Save $160 to $680)
Samsung 27-Inch CF398 Curved LED Monitor for $179.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 34-Inch SJ55W Ultra WQHD Monitor for $329.99 (Save $100)
Samsung 34-Inch S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor for $499.99 (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 from $779.99 with trade-in (Save $340 to $620)
Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 Gaming Monitor for $999.99 (Save $600)
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP7TFAXZA 120" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $2,499.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP9TFAXZA 130" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $4,999.99 (Save $1,500)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday wearable deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $59.99 with trade-in (Save $90 to $110)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $64.99 with trade-in (Save $75 to $185)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from $79.99 with trade-in (Save $50 to $70)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $80 to $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic from $164.99 with trade-in (Save $75 to $185)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals
Samsung AU8000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon from $397.99 (Save $52 to $152)
Samsung Class QLED Q60A 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa at Amazon from $397.99 (Save $72 to $402)
Samsung HW-Q700A 3.1.2-channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos at Samsung for $399 (Save $300)
Samsung The Frame 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $447.99 (Save $80 to $802)
Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q70A Series QN55Q70AAFXZ 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV at Amazon for $847.99 (Save $252)
Samsung Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon from $897.99 (Save $302 to $1,052)
Samsung 43-Inch Sero QLED 4K HDR Smart TV at Walmart for $997.99 (Save $1,002)
Samsung 55-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $999.99 (Save $200)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,097.99 (Save $502)
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,497 (Save $502.99)
Samsung 65-Inch The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV at Best Buy for $1,497 (Save $502.99)
Samsung 82-Inch Q60T 4K/HDR Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (Save $500)
Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K HDR Smart TV at Amazon from $2,797.99 (Save $702 to $2,002)
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K HDR Smart TV at B&H Photo from $3,297.99 (Save $1,700 to $3,500
Does Samsung do Cyber Monday deals?
Yes—they're doing one right now, in fact! Samsung is currently offering deals on smartphones, wearables, kitchen appliances, laptops, tablets, vacuums—just about everything.
Why should I buy direct from Samsung?
In addition to the heavily discounted prices, Samsung offers multiple forms of hassle-free delivery and installation options for certain bits of its eye-catching technology. For instance, you can get free haul away and recycling of your old TV with a purchase of a new TV from its website along with free delivery for its various appliances.
Can you finance the purchase or do you have to pay upfront?
If you don't want to pay outright or put the entire amount on credit, you can opt to pay monthly for up to 48 months, spreading out the cost of a new TV, dishwasher or other big-ticket items over four years. There's no down payment and 0% APR financing.
With Samsung's try now, pay later offer, you can also try an eligible product for up to 21 days and begin making payments once that time has elapsed. After this period, you can pay in three installments using Affirm. If you decide to return the product within the trial period, you can do that as well.
Are there special offers?
Yes. Throughout the site and during the sale, there are other special offers to be had, including promos like a free pair of true wireless earbuds with the purchase of select cordless stick vacuums. That means you can get Samsung's 200-watt Jet 75, now available for 36% off at $319, and score a set of Galaxy Buds2 (normally $149.99) at no additional cost. In fact, you can get those same stylish earbuds for free with select purchases of smartphones, including the recently-released Galaxy Z Fold3.
Should you buy Samsung Care+?
It depends. Samsung Care+ is Samsung's extra warranty program that provides up to four additional years of coverage for a fee. Depending on the product, it can include everything from a personal set-up session to protection against mechanical and electrical issues. For high-ticket items like TVs or mobile products like smartphones, it can be worthwhile to examine your expected replacement costs and weigh them against the extra warranty.
Shop the Samsung Cyber Monday sale
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Cyber Monday deals: Save on Galaxy phones, TVs, watches, buds