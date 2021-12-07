The best Samsung holiday deals on TVs, appliances, vacuums, and more

Save on some of the most giftable tech this holiday season at Samsung.

The holidays are on the horizon, and if you're still deal hunting, Samsung has the discounts you need. The brand has some of the season's most giftable tech, and even better, some of the hottest pieces are on sale, with massive markdowns on everything from earbuds to laptops.

You can get a head start on your 2022 resolutions with tracking your day while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 strapped to your wrist. It's a solid solution for that Android loyalist that can't help but wistfully glance at their friend's Apple Watch—we think it's the best smartwatch you can get for an Android phone, and you can get it starting from $74.99. You can also bring your tech on-the-go with the portable, practical Galaxy Book 2-in-1 laptop that we think gives Microsoft a run for its money, marked down right now to $1,109.99 from $1,299.99.

The best Samsung deals right now

The Samsung Galaxy Tab is on sale now with seasonal discounts.

