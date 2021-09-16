U.S. markets closed

Best Selling Authors Hold Executive/CEO Training Webinar

American CEO
·4 min read

Denver, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestselling author Joel Trammell and Sherif Sakr are pleased to announce that they will be presenting a training webinar for CEOs on Friday, September 17, 2021. The seminar will help both aspiring and current CEOs learn how to improve their position in the role and how the position differs from other leadership roles. The September Zoom webinar is the second in a five part series, and will be featuring recordings available to registrants to watch at their convenience.

The seminar will provide a great deal of insight into the position, including advice and suggestions that can help make anyone a better leader. The position of CEO is unique. It requires a special skill set of detailed knowledge, experience, and abilities. Trammell and Sakr founded American CEO to offer executive coaching to current and aspiring CEOs in the form of peer groups, resources and seminars.

American CEO Mentoring and Coaching
American CEO Mentoring and Coaching

American CEO points out that business leaders generally do not receive training that prepares them for the role prior to accepting it. "Most CEOs enter the job with plenty of knowledge and experience in a functional area of business, but no specific training for the most difficult job in the organization. American CEO offers the educational and peer group experience of the most advanced university programs, but focused on the job of the CEO. If accepted into the full program, you will be provided with highly curated content and practical exercises to drive business performance towards predictable operations and growth. And you will build a network of valuable peers to share insight and improve your skills. We are now accepting applications for 2022."

The CEO position stands out from all other executive leadership positions. The upcoming CEO training webinar aims to explain how being a CEO requires certain skills and knowledge that are unique to the position. By helping CEOs attain a deeper and broader understanding of their job, the seminar aims to produce better, more aware CEOs who are equipped to lead their companies to greater heights. It will cover such topics as the #1 job of the CEO, to deliver predictable performance. Other topics include the importance of CEO training, the responsibilities unique to a CEO, and more.

Joel Trammell is a serial entrepreneur who has been CEO of both public and private companies over the past three decades. Under his leadership, multiple undertakings have seen successful exits and exceptional investor returns. He is the owner of Texas CEO Magazine, which reaches over ten thousand CEOs across the state. He is also a pioneer in the field of CEO education and training, the author of The CEO Tightrope, and he now lends his knowledge and experience to CEOs looking to grow in their roles.

"As the leading CEO educator, Trammell regularly speaks at conferences and events nationwide," says American CEO in a statement shared through their website. "He has contributed to Entrepreneur, Forbes and Inc.com, sharing his experience-based insight on business leadership topics. He has served on the boards of public, private and non-profit organizations. He was named Chairman Emeritus of the Austin Technology Council and regularly teaches a course for Austin-based CEOs. Trammell holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Louisiana Tech University and is a former instructor at the US Navy's Nuclear Power School. He currently lives in Austin, Texas, with his wife and their three children. In his free time, you might find him on his tennis court."

Sherif Sakr is the other half of the duo behind American CEO. Sakr spent his childhood in four countries on three continents. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Cincinnati and international economics at the University of Denver. He had four careers before starting a wellness business. As his business grew, he learned through experience that owning a company requires a unique set of skills and tools, both of which he had to acquire in a peer group and adapt to himself. He later realized that he had a gift for coaching business owners and CEOs.

Sherif Sakr explains, "This profound realization led to this final career, facilitating CEO peer groups. In 2021, the opportunity arose to partner with Joel Trammell and use his content and experience to innovate the peer group concept by adding a practical curriculum to help CEOs deliver predictable performance." Having worked with dozens of executives, he knew that this was exactly what was needed, and American CEO was born.

Interested parties are welcome to contact the American CEO press office for more information on their CEO coaching and training services. Additional details about the webinar can also be found on their website's CEO training / events page.

Related: Executive Coaching Website Launched by Joel Trammell to Help with CEO Education and Training

###

For more information about American CEO, contact the company here:

American CEO
Press Contact
press@americanceo.com

CONTACT: Press Contact


