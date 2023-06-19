Best-selling newspaper in Germany to replace editors with AI

Bild is still grappling with the fallout from the ousting of former editor Julian Reichelt - Bernd von Jutrczenka/DPA

Bild, Germany’s best-selling newspaper, is cutting hundreds of jobs and replacing its editors with artificial intelligence (AI) as it attempts to turn a corner following a string of sex scandals.

The tabloid newspaper has embarked on a radical overhaul of its business model as it looks to stem a decline in readership and rehabilitate its reputation.

Bild, which is owned by publishing giant Axel Springer, told staff on Monday it was making sweeping redundancies as part of a move away from print towards digital journalism.

The exact number of job cuts has not been disclosed, but is believed to be in the low hundreds. Bild said many of the roles will be replaced with AI.

In a message to staff, seen by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, bosses said the company would “unfortunately part ways with colleagues whose jobs will be replaced by AI and/or automated processes in the digital world, or who do not find themselves in this new line-up with their current skills”.

They added: “Roles such as editors, print production journalists, proofreaders, photo editors and assistants will no longer exist like they do today.”

The tabloid is also merging a number of its regional titles and shutting smaller offices entirely.

It comes as Bild tries to recover from a torrid period that has hit both its finances and reputation.

The newspaper, which is known for its politically-driven and often sensationalist reporting, is still grappling with the fallout from the ousting of former editor Julian Reichelt following accusations he abused his position to pressurise junior staff members into sleeping with him.

Controversial Axel Springer boss Mathias Döpfner says he wants to make Bild ‘digital only’ in the coming years - Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON/DPA

Bild paid a €2m (£1.7m) settlement to Mr Reichelt, who has denied the allegations, and is still locked in a legal battle against him.

In April, Mathias Döpfner, the media mogul at the helm of Axel Springer, was forced to apologise after leaked text messages revealed his efforts to use Bild to influence the outcome of the last German election, as well as his views attacking climate change activism and “intolerant Muslims”.

Meanwhile, bosses are trying to staunch a decline in audience numbers at Bild, which saw its circulation drop to just over 1 million at the end of last year, down from a peak of 4.5 million at the turn of the millennium.

Axel Springer has set out plans to improve earnings from Bild and sister title Welt by €100m over the next three years by boosting sales and cutting costs.

Mr Döpfner has said he wants to make Bild and Welt “digital only” in the coming years with the aim of reaching more than 20 million online visits per day by 2026.

The group, whose largest shareholder is private equity giant KKR, is also looking to expand in the US, where it owns Politico and Insider.

The overhaul at Bild will see the company’s total number of regional papers reduced from 18 to 12, with a string of city-specific titles merged into broader regional publications and smaller offices closed.

The cuts have been met with criticism by the German Journalists Association (DJV).

Frank Überall, DJV federal chairman, said: “If Mathias Döpfner wants to slaughter the cash cow of the group, that’s not only unfair to the employees but also economically extremely stupid.

“Less regional reporting means less service for the readers and therefore fewer readers.”

Axel Springer has been contacted for comment.

