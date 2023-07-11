Best-selling Zella joggers are $22 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

The best-selling Zella live in joggers are currently $22 off at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. Shop the deal today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If there is one wardrobe staple that can take you through life in style, it is a cute pair of Zella joggers. The best-selling lightweight joggers are currently discounted during the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary sale and trust us, you'll definitely want to snag this stylish deal before it sells out.

$42.99 at Nordstrom (Save $22.01)

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

As of today, July 11, the massive sale is open for Icon cardholders, or shoppers who have spent at least $15,000 at Nordstrom. The sale opens to the general public on Monday, July 17.

Zella is one of Nordstrom's most popular in-house Nordstrom Made brands with tons of top-rated activewear from leggings and bike shorts to joggers and hoodies. If you are already as obsessed with the Zella Live in high waist leggings as we are, the matching Zella Live in pocket joggers are going to be the perfect addition to your closet. Currently ringing up at $42.99 during the 2023 Nordstrom Anniversary sale, you can save $22 on these comfortable, lightweight pants.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Pucker up! The ever-popular Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit is $30 off at Nordstrom

The slim style of these Zella joggers make them super flattering for daily errands while the lightweight material made from Zeltek moisture-wicking fabric make them a go-to workout staple. Plus, there are two side pockets and one secret zip pocket to keep your phone or keys safe. Pair these joggers with a cute cropped tee for a relaxed brunch or throw on your new lululemon sneakers and get a quick workout in!

However you style these Zella joggers, you will look and feel good knowing you saved $22. Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale deal now before it sells out!

Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

How long is the Nordstrom Anniversary sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is 21 days long for the general public and even longer for Nordstrom cardholders. The public portion of the sale is slated to start on Monday, July 17 and continue through Sunday, August 6. Select Nordstrom shoppers, however, can access the deals earlier than everyone else. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is one of the best opportunities to score deals on beauty and fashion essentials from tons of influencer-approved brands.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023 is slated to end Sunday, August 6. Each year the best Nordstrom Anniversary sale deals typically sell fast, so we recommend shopping early to ensure you get the products you need at the price you want.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Best-selling Zella joggers are $22 off