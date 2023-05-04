Get your best skin ever with these top-rated beauty products from Clinique, Lancôme, Estée Lauder

20 bestselling skincare products from Sephora, Ulta and Amazon

Creating a skincare routine helps to keep your skin at its equilibrium—clean and not too dry or too oily. And in the long run, a regimen catered to your skin woes and desires can ward off unwanted acne, texture and wrinkles and fine lines. Whether you’re starting a routine or fine-tuning one, these much-raved-about products make for an A+ addition, according to thousands of happy users.

1. This Clinique cleansing balm

Remove every trace of makeup with the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover.

Effectively removing dirt, oil, pollution and cosmetics from your face is a necessary step to maintain healthy skin. The Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm claims to melt away tough-to-remove makeup and sunscreen with its balm-to-oil formula. To use, scoop a dollop into your fingertips and massage it into your dry skin until you see the makeup mix with the oil, then rinse your face until it’s clean.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “This stuff literally just melts the makeup off without having to scrub or tug at the skin! Best part is when it’s washed off, it doesn’t leave that film or super greasy feeling on the skin. This is the only makeup remover I will purchase for my skin!”

Starting at $14 at Sephora

2. This EltaMD face sunscreen

Protect your skin from the sun's UV rays with the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 46.

You don’t need to be heading to the beach to wear sunscreen. In fact, you should wear SPF all year long, regardless of the weather. Reviewers swear by the EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 46 that uses zinc oxide to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. It also claims to calm sensitive or acne-prone skin with niacinamide, a B vitamin that promotes healing. Despite being a mineral sunscreen, it claims to blend into the skin for a transparent finish.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “This product rubs on very smoothly and you can’t even feel that it’s there. My makeup blends flawlessly with this underneath. This is the best sunscreen I’ve ever used on my face! It’s so thin and moisturizing. A little goes a long way so if you have a white cast you may have used too much. I have deep brown skin and there is no cast left.”

$39 at Amazon

3. This Laneige lip mask

Moisturize your lips with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

To avoid chapped lips, you need to keep them moisturized—in addition to avoiding picking or licking them. For a protective seal, try the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. The lip treatment claims to soothe and soften lips with vitamin C and fruit-derived antioxidants, and moisturize with mineral water and beta-glucan, an ingredient that’s been shown to have hydrating benefits. The brand recommends applying a thick layer before bed as a treatment and wiping off the product in the morning.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “I’ve had dry, cracked lips that could never stay moisturized, no matter how much chapstick/lip balm I used on them. But ever since I’ve started using this, my lips have been so plump and soft and hydrated. A definite must in my skincare collection!”

$24 at Sephora

4. This Sol de Janeiro body cream

Moisturize your body with the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.

When you hop out of the shower, you should follow up with a moisturizer to replenish your skin barrier. The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream adds that much-needed moisture to your skin while also claiming to smooth its appearance with cupuaçu butter, açaí oil and coconut oil. Reviewers keep coming back for the quick-absorbing formula and sweet scent with notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “First things first, the smell. If you’re wondering how it could possibly be as good as people say it is—because people are constantly raving about it—then let me ease your doubts: It is absolutely as wonderful as everyone says. Secondly, the promise of ‘fast-absorbing.’ Where has this been all my life? I’m a shower-in-the-morning kind of girl, so I’m very used to being kind of slick and creamy for a little while in the mornings—a feeling we all know too well. But this stuff? Amazing. It’s like the cream is just so good, your skin literally cannot soak it up fast enough. I don’t know why all body lotions aren’t like this…”

Starting at $22 at Sephora

5. This Cosmedica hydrating serum

Hydrate your skin with the Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Serums are great options for adding ingredients into your routine that you’re not getting from your cleanser or moisturizer, with many options for different skin ailments or desired results. This Cosmedica Skincare Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that can hold 1,000 times its weight in water to plump and hydrate the skin. Regardless of whether you have oily or dry skin, your skin can be dehydrated and benefit from this ingredient. Apply the serum after washing your face and before moisturizing in the morning, night or both.

One Amazon reviewer raves: "First review I've ever written for a product goes out to this gem. Made such a difference in my skin! My forehead is no longer covered in those gross bumps, my skin is smooth, wrinkles are less pronounced, and my skin looks glowy and feels hydrated. Will absolutely continue to use."

Starting at $10 at Amazon

6. This Cerave moisturizing cleanser

Clean your skin without stripping it of moisture with the Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

Cleansing your face does not mean stripping it of all moisture. For extra-gentle washing, the Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser leaves skin clean and fresh without it feeling dry. It contains hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated and ceramides to protect the skin barrier, the outermost layer of the skin. Though it’s designated as a cleanser for normal to dry skin, even reviewers with oily skin rave about the hydrating results.

Writes one Amazon reviewer: “I’ve been using this cleanser for a few weeks now. Because I have oily skin, I used to avoid overly hydrating skincare products. Turns out that was a mistake… for me. Now that I’m treating my skin in a more gentle manner, my oil production has significantly decreased, and my overall skin health is much much better. I didn’t realize how dehydrated my skin actually was due to all the oil I was producing. I don’t think my skin has ever been this healthy now that I’m using the Cerave cleanser and moisturizer. I’m way less oily now!”

Starting at $17 at Ulta

7. This OleHenriksen brightening eye cream

Brighten up the under-eye area with the OleHenriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème.

An eye cream is a great addition to your routine if you deal with dark circles or under-eye dryness. The OleHenriksen Banana Bright Eye Crème contains vitamin C to brighten the eye area and collagen to smooth the skin’s texture. Reviewed’s tester raves about this orange-tinted cream, saying that it got rid of her dark circles in days with regular use.

A Sephora reviewer agrees: “This eye cream is so hydrating and its yellow-orange color really helps conceal dark circles! You can immediately see a difference after putting it on, your under-eyes will look way brighter.”

$42 at Sephora

8. These Hero Cosmetics pimple patches

Seal off pimples with the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original.

When a pimple pops up, you want to get rid of it fast without picking at your skin and causing irritation. In comes Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patches. These small, circular hydrocolloid bandages have an adhesive side that sticks onto the pimple and draws moisture out to shrink it over several hours. And while you’re wearing a patch, the pimple is protected from dirt, oil or bacteria that may exacerbate the blemish.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick.”

$12 at Amazon

9. This Estée Lauder anti-aging serum

Upgrade your skincare routine with the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum.

Whether you want to prevent or reduce signs of aging, this is a must-have serum. The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum combines a few treatments known to reduce the signs of aging, including hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin and antioxidants to protect against environmental aggressors (like pollution). Apply one full dropper of formula to a clean face in the morning and evening before moisturizer.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “This serum has saved my skin! After I reached my 40s, I really began to see changes I wasn’t happy about. This serum has been just, wow... amazing. After using for just a month, I’m just amazed. My skin kind of glows and my makeup applies so much smoother. I had redness on my chin and cheeks, it is gone. This is so worth every penny and I’m so excited to see what the results will be with continued use.”

Starting at $19 at Sephora

10. This GlamGlow mud mask

Draw impurities from the skin with the GlamGlow SuperMud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask.

When your skin is feeling bogged down from traveling or many days of wearing makeup, a face mask can help hit the reset button. The GlamGlow SuperMud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask helps to clear the skin with a blend of exfoliating acids to unclog pores, charcoal to draw out dirt and eucalyptus leaf extract to remove excess oil. You can use the mask up to three times a week by applying a thin layer until it dries and hardens and then rinsing off with water.

One Sephora reviewer gushes: “Love this mask! To me, it’s worth every penny. I have very rough aging skin with the occasional breakout and blackheads. This mask solves all of those problems and makes me look 10 years younger. It’s a miracle worker.”

Starting at $22 at Ulta

11.This TruSkin vitamin C serum

Brighten your skin with the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum.

In conjunction with sunscreen, vitamin C can protect your skin as an antioxidant that wards off damage from UV rays and pollution. With regular use, vitamin C can also tackle pre-existing dark spots or uneven texture and tone. The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum contains hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil and aloe vera. Apply the serum after cleansing the skin in the morning and let it absorb for several minutes before following with sunscreen.

One Amazon reviewer swears by it: “My search for an amazing serum is finally over. I just purchased my third bottle and I am hooked! My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment.”

Starting at $22 at Amazon

12. This Sunday Riley exfoliating serum

Exfoliate and smooth the skin with the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment.

Regular exfoliation can keep your complexion looking smoother in tone and texture, as it sloughs off dead skin cells. A chemical exfoliant works long after you apply the product, unlike a physical exfoliant scrub that works only as you’re using it. Reviewers rave about the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment for this purpose, as it contains exfoliating lactic acid that claims to smooth wrinkles and fine lines, licorice and lemongrass to brighten discoloration and prickly pear extract to soothe redness.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “The thing I love most about this product is that it constantly improves my skin! I am 25 but have done way too many hours in the tanning booth and this product has really changed the tone and texture of my skin. I have used two or three bottles of this and I notice a dramatic difference when I take a few days off. I also love that it layers with many other products really nicely. Definitely worth the price!”

Starting at $43 at Sephora

13. This Clinique gel moisturizer

Hydrate oily skin with the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel.

If your skin leans oily, a lightweight moisturizer can keep your skin hydrated without feeling thick. For years, many have sworn by the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel for this exact purpose. Designed for oily or combination skin, this product claims to hydrate and retain moisture with hyaluronic acid and upkeep the skin barrier with sunflower seed cake, barley extract and cucumber fruit extract. The oil-free gel moisturizer won’t leave your skin feeling slick or gloppy, but will keep your skin hydrated.

One Sephora reviewer raves: “This is my holy grail moisturizer… it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly and leaves my skin feeling hydrated. Perfect for summer because it never leaves me greasy, but also great in the winter because I can slather a bunch on and it will all absorb. [It] doesn’t pill under sunscreen or makeup. I can’t recommend this enough.”

Starting at $6.50 at Sephora

14. This The Ordinary skin-soothing serum

Soothe your skin with The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%.

Niacinamide, or vitamin B3, boasts several benefits, from protecting the skin barrier to warding off acne and regulating oil production. The Ordinary’s Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% claims to reduce blemishes and “signs of congestion,” brighten the skin tone and control the production of sebum (skin oil). It’s one of the brand’s most popular serums and reviewers revere it for keeping acne at bay.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “I've been using this product for over a year now and it’s now a staple in my skincare routine. After starting to use this product, my acne is pretty much not a thing for me. I have quite oily skin and this product works wonders for me. I ran out of this product when I was on a 10-day vacation and I started breaking out so much after I stopped using it so as soon as I got back to the U.S. I had to purchase a new bottle ASAP.”

Starting at $6 at Sephora

15. This Paula’s Choice non-abrasive exfoliant

Exfoliate your skin with the Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant.

Exfoliating the skin can help it appear and feel smoother and brighter. The Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is a chemical exfoliant that uses 2% salicylic acid to unclog the pores and exfoliate dead skin cells, as well as green tea leaf extract to calm the skin. It’s gentle enough to be used twice daily after cleansing and before moisturizing. If you deal with blackheads, enlarged pores or skin texture, reviewers say this is a must-try.

One Amazon reviewer raves: “I was skeptical at first... but this stuff is amazing. I have struggled for years and years with acne on my forehead that looks like tiny little skin-colored bumps, and nothing worked even a little to clear it up until this. I noticed a significant change within a week but waited about a month until I could finally believe that it wasn’t a crazy coincidence how well my skin cleared up.”

Starting at $13 at Amazon

16. This Lancôme eye makeup remover

Remove stubborn eye makeup with the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover.

Removing stubborn eye makeup—especially waterproof mascara—can be a pain. Avoid tugging on your eyes or irritating them with the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover. This makeup remover combines oil and water in a liquid that should be shaken, then applied to a cotton pad and held against the eyes to dissolve makeup. It claims to be gentle enough that it won’t irritate the eyes or contacts and can be used on sensitive skin.

One Sephora reviewer can’t get enough of it: “I have been using this stuff for years. The eye area is so delicate and this removes all traces of mascara and eyeshadow easily... I've tried many other brands, looking for a cheaper alternative to this, but there is no comparison. There's no mess with this remover and [it’s] worth every penny.”

Starting at $18 at Sephora

17. This Cerave face and body cream

Moisturize your skin with the Cerave Moisturizing Cream.

For dry skin, you’ll want a rich moisturizer that adds plenty of hydration and a protective layer over the skin. For both the face and body, reviewers love the Cerave Moisturizing Cream. It uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate and ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and it has a rich texture that makes a little bit of product go a long way. Use this on the face, body or anywhere you experience dryness.

One Amazon reviewer gushes: “I have extremely dry skin that's also acne-prone and sensitive. That's a tough combination to treat because most products that heavily moisturize also cause acne. This lotion is by far the best I've used! I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin. I'm a lifetime customer for sure.”

$18 at Amazon

18. This Lancôme smoothing serum

Smooth your skin texture with the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum.

Every once in a while, you’ll come across a serum that claims to do everything you could want for your skin, and this one fills that bill. The Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum claims to “provide a favorable environment for good bacteria” with bifidus prebiotic, hydrate with hyaluronic acid and brighten the skin with vitamin C. Reviewers say it reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, leaves the skin feeling and looking plumper and brightens the overall appearance.

One Sephora reviewer writes: “I love this stuff. It has become a permanent part of my daily skincare regimen. After trying the seven-day free sample, I saw an immediate improvement in my skin. It was brighter, smoother and more youthful-looking. At 37, I feel my skin has never looked so good.”

Starting at $60 at Sephora

19. This Bio-Oil body oil

Get silky smooth skin with Bio Oil.

For dry, itchy skin or an uneven tone or texture, reviewers rave about Bio-Oil. It contains a blend of oils, including vitamin E, chamomile and sunflower, that claim to smooth the skin’s texture and discoloration caused by scars or stretch marks. Without feeling too slick or greasy, it also adds a healthy-looking sheen to the skin. In colder months, add this on top of or mix it into your body moisturizer for an extra boost of moisture.

One Amazon reviewer writes: “This product has changed my skin forever. I’ve been using it for a year and a half and my skin is better than ever. I mix mine with tea tree oil to treat my acne. It’s light, it smells great and it treats existing skin damage. If you have sun damage, small wrinkles, discoloration or acne scars, you should give this six months and see if it works for you.”

Starting at $11 at Amazon

20. These Shiseido cotton pads

Use Shiseido Facial Cotton to apply or remove makeup products.

Even if you use cotton pads to remove makeup or apply skincare, you may not think much about what kind you're buying. But these Shiseido Facial Cotton ones get top-notch reviews for a reason—users say they don’t soak up too much product and they won’t shred or leave cotton pieces behind. Plus, they’re ultra-plush and provide a large surface for removing makeup.

From one Sephora reviewer-turned-fan: “While the price seems high for essentially what is cotton, I find these do not absorb as much product as the dollar store ones I used to use and really, what is more expensive? Your toner/products or these cotton pads? I do not get any stray fibers clinging to my face and no matter how vigorously I go to town, the integrity of the pad does not diminish. Will continue to purchase for as long as I need them!”

Starting at $5 at Sephora

